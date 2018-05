Your Vinyl Store (May 18-24 and Beyond)

New vinyl releases and reissues for this week and months ahead. (Check out Past LP Releases.)

MAY 18 RELEASES

BLACKFOOT

“Strikes” (1979 album, featuring “Highway Song” and “Train, Train”; eBay; Friday Music)

GOMEZ

“Bring It On (20th Anniversary Edition)” (Mercury Prize-winning debut album from 1998; remastered by Frank Arkwright at Abbey Road studios, with 35 previously unreleased tracks; Amazon UK; Virgin / UMe)

KANSAS

“The Best of Kansas” (1984 compilation; 180-gram audiophile red vinyl; Friday Music)

LENNY KRAVITZ

“Greatest Hits” (2000 compilation; two LPs; eBay; On Tour; Virgin / UMe)

PAUL McCARTNEY

“Thrillington” (1977 album; 180-gram black vinyl; Marbled Vinyl) , “Wings Greatest” (1978 compilation; 180-gram black vinyl; Blue Vinyl) , “Chaos and Creation in the Backyard” (2003 album; 180-gram black vinyl; Gold Vinyl) , “NEW” (2013 album; 180-gram black vinyl; Pink Vinyl; each reissue includes a download card; eBay; Merch; MPL / Capitol)

STEVE MILLER BAND

“Complete Albums Volume 1 (1968-1976)” (180-gram vinyl box set of his first nine albums, from “Children of the Future” to “Fly Like an Eagle”; remastered; also available as individual 180-gram black LPs; eBay; On Tour; Capitol / UMe)

PINK FLOYD

“Relics” (1971 compilation) , “Pulse” (1995 double live album; four-LP box set, which includes “The Dark Side of the Moon” performed live in full, features a 52-page hardback photo book; remastered by James Guthrie, Joel Plante and Bernie Grundman; See here; Amazon UK; Amazon.ca; eBay; Merch; Columbia / Legacy)

OTIS REDDING

“Dock of the Bay Sessions” (his biggest hit was released 50 years ago in January 1968, shortly after his death in a plane crash; this 12-song collection is assembled from his final recordings and thought to be intended for his next album; Read here; Amazon UK; eBay; Merch; Rhino / Atlantic)

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN

“The Album Collection Vol. 2, 1987-1996” (10-LP box set, containing albums from “Tunnel of Love” to “Blood Brothers”; Read here; eBay; Springsteen on Broadway; Merch; Columbia / Legacy)

MAY 25 RELEASES

JEFF BECK

“Live at the Hollywood Bowl” (2017 album, with guests Steven Tyler, Buddy Guy, Billy F. Gibbons, Jimmy Hall, Jan Hammer and Beth Hart; three LPs; Rhino)

ORNETTE COLEMAN

“The Atlantic Years” (10-LP box set; Rhino / Atlantic)

EMINEM

“The Eminem Show” (2002 album; Urban Outfitters-Exclusive Red Vinyl; Aftermath / Interscope)

FOGHAT

“Stone Blue” (1978 album; eBay; Friday Music)

JANIS IAN

“Stars” (1974 album; Amazon UK) , “Between the Lines” (1975 album; Amazon UK) , “Aftertones” (1976 album; Amazon UK) , “Miracle Row” (1977 album; Amazon UK) , “Night Rains” (1979 album; Amazon UK; On Tour; Columbia / Legacy)

THELONIOUS MONK

“Thelonious Alone In San Francisco” (1959 album; Original Jazz Classics)

ELVIS PRESLEY

“On Stage” (1970 live album; 180-gram audiophile black and blue swirl vinyl; eBay; Merch; Friday Music)

PRINCE

“Nothing Compares 2 U” (7-inch vinyl single; this previously unreleased original version was recorded in 1984; Hear here; eBay; Merch; Warner)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Oklahoma! (Original Cast Album) – 75th Anniversary Edition” (1943 album; Verve / UMe)

JUNE 1 RELEASES

BREAD

“The Best of Bread” (1973 compilation; Elektra / Rhino)

DEF LEPPARD

“The Vinyl Collection: Volume 1” (seven-LP box set; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Mercury / UMe)

ALEXANDRE DESPLAT / VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Isle of Dogs (Original Soundtrack)” (Wes Anderson’s stop-motion film opened March 23; See here; In Theaters; Merch; ABKCO)

EMMYLOU HARRIS

“The Ballad of Sally Rose (Expanded Edition)” (1985 album; remastered, with 10 previously unreleased demos; Hear here; Read here; eBay; On Tour; Rhino / Warner)

KANSAS

“Point of Know Return” (1977 album; 180-gram audiophile gold swirl vinyl; Friday Music)

LIVING COLOUR

“Stain” (1993 album; eBay; Megaforce)

FOSTER SYLVERS

“Foster Sylvers” (1973 album, featuring “Misdemeanor”; remastered; Mr Bongo)

THE SYLVERS

“The Sylvers II” (1973 album; eBay; Mr Bongo)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Songs From Mulan [Picture Disc]” (1998 film soundtrack, featuring Donny Osmond, Lea Salonga and Matthew Wilder, who co-wrote five of the songs; See here; Merch; Walt Disney)

ZZ TOP

“Cinco No. 2: The Second Five LPs” (five-LP box set featuring albums from 1979’s “Degüello” to 1990’s “Recycler”; See here; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Rhino / Warner)

JUNE 8 RELEASES

ADELE

“19” (2008 album, featuring “Chasing Pavements”; See here; eBay; Merch; XL Recordings)

BLACK SABBATH

“Supersonic Years: The Seventies Singles Box Set” (10 rare 7-inch singles in color sleeves, remastered with original edits, plus new liner notes; eBay; Merch; Rhino / Warner)

EPMD

“Strictly Business” (1988 album) , “Unfinished Business” (1989 album; two LPs; Capitol / UMe)

CHUCK JACKSON

“The Best of the Wand Years” (14 tracks; Hear/read here; Kent / Ace)

MASSIVE ATTACK

“100th Window” (2003 album; Virgin)

LIZ PHAIR

“Whip-Smart” (1994 album) , “Whitechocolatespaceegg” (1998 album) , “Liz Phair” (1998 album; Capitol / UMe)

SIMON & GARFUNKEL

“The Graduate” (1968 soundtrack, featuring additional music by David Grusin; eBay; Columbia / Legacy)

PAUL SIMON

“The Paul Simon Songbook” (1965 album) , “Hearts and Bones” (1983 album; Columbia / Legacy)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story – The Soundtrack” (2017 Hulu documentary, directed by Jon Brewer; career-spanning compilation features key tracks from his solo albums and collaborations with David Bowie, Elton John, Ian Hunter, Queen, etc.; See here; Read here; DVD + Blu-ray; UMe)

VIOLENT FEMMES

“Violent Femmes” (1983 album, featuring “Blister in the Sun” and “Add It Up”; mastered from the original tapes and cut at Capitol Mastering; See here; Urban Outfitters-Exclusive Orange Vinyl; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Craft Recordings / Concord)

TOM WAITS

“Small Change” (1976 album; eBay; ANTI- / Epitaph)

WARRANT

“Cherry Pie” (1990 album; eBay; On Tour; Megaforce)

JUNE 15 RELEASES

THE CURE

“Mixed Up (Deluxe Edition)” (1990 compilation of remixes, with long-deleted remixes from 1982-90 and 16 new remixes by Robert Smith; eBay; Merch; Rhino / Elektra)

JEFFERSON AIRPLANE

“Surrealistic Pillow” (1967 album; eBay; Friday Music)

THE KILLERS

“The Killers Career Vinyl Box” (seven-LP collection includes the band’s five studio albums, plus the 2007 compilation “Sawdust” and the 2009 double album “Live From the Royal Albert Hall”; See here; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Island / UMe)

KIRSTY MacCOLL

“Kite” (1989 album; clear vinyl) , “Electric Landlady” (1991 album; pink vinyl; See here; eBay; Edsel)

WILSON PICKETT

“Hey Jude” (1969 album; eBay; 4 Men With Beards)

THE ROLLING STONES

“Studio Albums Vinyl Collection 1971-2016” (19-LP box set, from “Sticky Fingers” to “Blue & Lonesome”; eBay; Merch; UMe)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Napoleon Dynamite (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (2004 film; See here; DVD/Blu-ray; Lakeshore)

JUNE 22 RELEASES

DAMN YANKEES

“Damn Yankees” (1990 album; Friday Music)

GARBAGE

“Version 2.0 (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)” (1998 album, nominated for four Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year; remastered, with 10 B-sides, including “Lick the Pavement”; Hear here; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Stunvolume / PIAS)

JUNE 29 RELEASES

BUFFALO SPRINGFIELD

“What’s That Sound? Complete Albums Collection” (10-LP box set; eBay; Rhino / Atlantic)

MIGOS

“Culture II” (2018 album; Hear here; Read here; On Tour; Quality Control Music / Motown / Capitol)

GRAHAM NASH

“Over the Years …” (two-LP, 30-song collection; Vinyl; eBay; On Tour; Rhino / Atlantic)

SOCIAL DISTORTION

“Live at the Roxy” (1998 album; double-LP set features a replica of the rare poster that came with the original pressing; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Craft Recordings / Concord)

YES

“Yes: The Steven Wilson Remixes” (six-LP box set, featuring “The Yes Album,” “Fragile,” “Close to the Edge,” “Tales From Topographic Oceans” and “Relayer”; eBay; On Tour, celebrating 50 years of Yes; Merch; Rhino / Atlantic)

JULY 6 RELEASES

EURYTHMICS

“Be Yourself Tonight” (1985 album) , “Savage” (1987 album; RCA / Legacy)

JULY 10 RELEASES

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: 25th Anniversary Night One, Volume 1” (Time Life)

JULY 13 RELEASES

FISHBONE

“The Reality of My Surroundings” (1991 album; eBay; Merch; Megaforce)

GRATEFUL DEAD

“Anthem of the Sun (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)” (1968 album; 12-inch Picture Disc; eBay; Merch; Grateful Dead Production)

THE ROLLING STONES

“From the Vault: No Security – San Jose ’99” (two-CD, one-DVD set; backup band included saxophonist Bobby Keys, keyboardist Chuck Leavell and ex-Beach Boy Blondie Chaplin; Vinyl; eBay; Merch; Eagle Rock)

ALAN SILVESTRI

“Ready Player One (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (2017 film; See here; In Theaters; Merch; WaterTower Music)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Riverdale (Original Television Soundtrack): Special Episiode – ‘Carrie the Musical’ “ (Urban Outfitters-Exclusive Blood Red Vinyl; WaterTower Music)

JULY 20 RELEASES

ERIC CLAPTON, ET AL

“Eric Clapton: Life In 12 Bars” (soundtrack to the Showtime documentary directed by Oscar winner Lili Fini Zanuck; 32-track, four-LP box set features four previously unreleased songs and includes tracks by Clapton, The Yardbirds, Derek and the Dominos, Cream, John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers, Blind Faith, The Beatles, Aretha Franklin and Muddy Waters; See here; Stream; DVD; Blu-ray; eBay; On Tour; Merch; UMe)

JULY 27 RELEASES

DIRE STRAITS

“The Studio Albums 1978-1991” (eight-CD box set, originally released in 2013; eBay; Rhino / Warner)

JULY 31 RELEASES

BARRY MANILOW

“Greatest Hits” (1978 compilation; mastered from the original master tapes and pressed on 180-gram double vinyl at RTI; Read here; eBay; Mobile Fidelity)

AUG. 17 RELEASES

PAUL SIMON

“One-Trick Pony” (1980 album) , “The Rhythm of the Saints” (1990 album; eBay; Columbia / Legacy)

AUG. 17 RELEASES

THE BEACH BOYS

“The Beach Boys With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra” (the album pairs the group’s original vocal performances with new symphonic arrangements, newly recorded by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at Abbey Road Studios; producers: Nick Patrick, Don Reedman; Hear here; Capitol / UMe)

RA RA RIOT

“The Rhumb Line (10th Anniversary Edition)” (2008 album; Barsuk)

AUG. 31 RELEASES

JETHRO TULL

“50 for 50” (career-spanning set celebrating the band’s 50th anniversary; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Rhino / Parlophone)

OCT. 5 RELEASES

EURYTHMICS

“We Too Are One” (1989 album) , “Peace” (1999 album; RCA / Legacy)