Your Vinyl Store (June 8-14 and Beyond)

New vinyl releases and reissues for this week and months ahead. (Check out Past LP Releases.)

JUNE 8 RELEASES

BLACK SABBATH

“Supersonic Years: The Seventies Singles Box Set” (10 rare 7-inch singles in color sleeves, remastered with original edits, plus new liner notes; eBay; Merch; Rhino / Warner)

EPMD

“Strictly Business” (1988 album) , “Unfinished Business” (1989 album; two LPs; Capitol / UMe)

CHUCK JACKSON

“The Best of the Wand Years” (14 tracks; Hear/read here; Kent / Ace)

MASSIVE ATTACK

“100th Window” (2003 album; Virgin)

LIZ PHAIR

“Whip-Smart” (1994 album) , “Whitechocolatespaceegg” (1998 album) , “Liz Phair” (1998 album; Capitol / UMe)

SIMON & GARFUNKEL

“The Graduate” (1968 soundtrack, featuring additional music by David Grusin; eBay; Columbia / Legacy)

PAUL SIMON

“The Paul Simon Songbook” (1965 album) , “Hearts and Bones” (1983 album; Columbia / Legacy)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story – The Soundtrack” (2017 Hulu documentary, directed by Jon Brewer; career-spanning compilation features key tracks from his solo albums and collaborations with David Bowie, Elton John, Ian Hunter, Queen, etc.; See here; Read here; DVD + Blu-ray; UMe)

VIOLENT FEMMES

“Violent Femmes” (1983 album, featuring “Blister in the Sun” and “Add It Up”; mastered from the original tapes and cut at Capitol Mastering; See here; Urban Outfitters-Exclusive Orange Vinyl; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Craft Recordings / Concord)

TOM WAITS

“Small Change” (1976 album; eBay; ANTI- / Epitaph)

WARRANT

“Cherry Pie” (1990 album; eBay; On Tour; Megaforce)

More Vinyl Releases for June 8, 2018 »

JUNE 15 RELEASES

DEF LEPPARD

“Vault: Def Leppard Greatest Hits (1980–1995)” (1995 compilation; eBay; On Tour, with Journey; Merch; Mercury / UMe)

THE JAMES GANG / JOE WALSH

“The Best of The James Gang Featuring Joe Walsh” (1973 compilation; mastered by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio from the original analog tape, plating and 200-gram pressing by Quality Record Pressings; Analogue Productions)

THE KILLERS

“The Killers Career Vinyl Box” (seven-LP collection includes the band’s five studio albums, plus the 2007 compilation “Sawdust” and the 2009 double album “Live From the Royal Albert Hall”; See here; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Island / UMe)

LOVE UNLIMITED

“The UNI, MCA and 20th Century Records Singles 1972-1975” (19 songs on two LPs; Mercury / UMe)

LOVE UNLIMITED ORCHESTRA

“The 20th Century Records Singles (1973-1979)” (triple-vinyl collection includes B-sides and 12-inch single disco versions; Mercury / UMe)

KIRSTY MacCOLL

“Kite” (1989 album; clear vinyl) , “Electric Landlady” (1991 album; pink vinyl; See here; eBay; Edsel)

THE ROLLING STONES

“Studio Albums Vinyl Collection 1971-2016” (19-LP box set, from “Sticky Fingers” to “Blue & Lonesome”; eBay; Merch; UMe)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Napoleon Dynamite (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (2004 film; See here; DVD/Blu-ray; Lakeshore)

More Vinyl Releases for June 15, 2018 »

JUNE 22 RELEASES

DOUG CLIFFORD (Creedence Clearwater Revival drummer)

“Doug ‘Cosmo’ Clifford” (1972 album; 180-gram vinyl from lacquers cut at Fantasy Studios by George Horn and Anne-Marie Suenram; Craft Recordings / Concord)

THE CURE

“Torn Down: Mixed Up Extras 2018” (1990 compilation of remixes, with long-deleted remixes from 1982-90 and 16 new remixes by Robert Smith; Double Vinyl; eBay; Merch; Rhino / Elektra)

DAMN YANKEES

“Damn Yankees” (1990 album; Friday Music)

IAN DURY AND THE BLOCKHEADS

“Greatest Hits” (13-song compilation on yellow-colored vinyl; Edsel / Demon Music Group)

TOM FOGERTY (Creedence Clearwater Revival rhythm guitarist)

“Excalibur” (1972 album, featuring Jerry Garcia and Merl Saunders; 180-gram vinyl from lacquers cut at Fantasy Studios by George Horn and Anne-Marie Suenram; Craft Recordings / Concord)

GARBAGE

“Version 2.0 (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)” (1998 album, nominated for four Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year; remastered, with 10 B-sides, including “Lick the Pavement”; Hear here; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Stunvolume / PIAS)

THE MAMAS AND THE PAPAS

“If You Can Believe Your Eyes and Ears” (1966 album, featuring “Monday, Monday,” “California Dreamin’,” “Go Where You Wanna Go”; original mono mix on gold vinyl; eBay; Sundazed Music)

DONNA SUMMER

“On the Radio: Greatest Hits Volumes I & II” (1979 compilation; pink and lavender vinyl; eBay; Merch; Mercury / UMe)

More Vinyl Releases for June 22, 2018 »

JUNE 29 RELEASES

BUFFALO SPRINGFIELD

“What’s That Sound? Complete Albums Collection” (10-LP box set; eBay; Rhino / Atlantic)

JOHN COLTRANE

“Both Directions At Once: The Lost Album” (previously unreleased recordings with McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison and Elvin Jones; Read here; Double Vinyl; eBay; Merch; Verve / UMe)

CROSBY, STILLS & NASH

“CSN” (1977 album, featuring “Just a Song Before I Go”) , “Daylight Again” (1982 album, featuring “Southern Cross” and “Wasted on the Way”; eBay; Rhino / Atlantic)

GUNS N’ ROSES

“Appetite For Destruction (Deluxe Edition)” (1988 album; remastered, with 18 bonus tracks, seven of them previously unreleased, including “Shadow of Your Love”; Target-Exclusive Deluxe Edition, with iron-on patch; eBay; Merch; Geffen / UMe)

THE POSIES

“Dear 23” (1990 big-label debut album, featuring “Golden Blunders”; remastered, with 27 bonus tracks; See here; On Tour; Omnivore Recordings)

SOCIAL DISTORTION

“Live at the Roxy” (1998 album; double-LP set features a replica of the rare poster that came with the original pressing; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Craft Recordings / Concord)

YES

“Yes: The Steven Wilson Remixes” (six-LP box set, featuring “The Yes Album,” “Fragile,” “Close to the Edge,” “Tales From Topographic Oceans” and “Relayer”; eBay; On Tour, celebrating 50 years of Yes; Merch; Rhino / Atlantic)

More Vinyl Releases for June 29, 2018 »

JULY 6 RELEASES

ADELE

“19” (2008 album, featuring “Chasing Pavements”; See here; eBay; Merch; XL Recordings)

THE BEATLES

“Yellow Submarine” (limited edition 7-inch single picture disc to celebrate the song’s 50th anniversary, with “Eleanor Rigby” on the B-side; eBay; Merch; Capitol / UMe)

EURYTHMICS

“Be Yourself Tonight” (1985 album) , “Savage” (1987 album; RCA / Legacy)

VINCE GUARALDI

“Oh, Good Grief!” (1968 album; red vinyl; eBay; Omnivore Recordings)

*NSYNC

“*NSYNC” (1997 album; Urban Outfitters-exclusive double LP; with eight bonus tracks), “No Strings Attached” (2000 album; Urban Outfitters-exclusive vinyl), “Celebrity” (2001 album; Urban Outfitters-exclusive vinyl; eBay; Merch; RCA / Jive / Legacy)

ELVIS PRESLEY

“Elvis – NBC TV Special” (1968 album; mastered by Joe Reagoso on 180-gram red vinyl; Read here; eBay; Merch; Friday Music)

More Vinyl Releases for July 6, 2018 »

JULY 13 RELEASES

BLOOD, SWEAT & TEARS

“Blood, Sweat & Tears (50th Anniversary Edition)” (1968 album, won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year; 180-gram audiophile red vinyl; eBay; Friday Music)

ERIC B. & RAKIM

“Paid in Full” (1987 album; double vinyl; See here) , “Follow the Leader” (1988 album; double vinyl) , “Let the Rhythm Hit ‘Em” (1990 album; double vinyl; eBay; Geffen / UMe)

FISHBONE

“The Reality of My Surroundings” (1991 album; eBay; Merch; Megaforce)

FOGHAT

“Stone Blue” (1978 album; eBay; Friday Music)

GRATEFUL DEAD

“Anthem of the Sun (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)” (1968 album; 12-inch Picture Disc; eBay; Merch; Grateful Dead Production)

DARYL HALL & JOHN OATES

“Big Bam Boom” (1984 album; eBay; On Tour, with Train; Merch; Megaforce)

LOGGINS & MESSINA

“The Best of Friends” (1976 best-of; 180-gram audiophile red vinyl, with poster; eBay; Friday Music)

THE ROLLING STONES

“From the Vault: No Security – San Jose ’99” (triple vinyl; backup band included saxophonist Bobby Keys, keyboardist Chuck Leavell and ex-Beach Boy Blondie Chaplin; eBay; Merch; Eagle Rock)

ALAN SILVESTRI

“Ready Player One (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (2017 film; See here; In Theaters; Merch; WaterTower Music)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: 25th Anniversary Night One, Volume 1” (Time Life)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Riverdale (Original Television Soundtrack): Special Episiode – ‘Carrie the Musical’ “ (Urban Outfitters-Exclusive Blood Red Vinyl; WaterTower Music)

More Vinyl Releases for July 13, 2018 »

JULY 20 RELEASES

BOSTON

“Boston” (1976 album; 180-gram audiophile red vinyl; eBay; Merch; Friday Music)

ERIC CLAPTON, ET AL

“Eric Clapton: Life In 12 Bars” (soundtrack to the Showtime documentary directed by Oscar winner Lili Fini Zanuck; 32-track, four-LP box set features four previously unreleased songs and includes tracks by Clapton, The Yardbirds, Derek and the Dominos, Cream, John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers, Blind Faith, The Beatles, Aretha Franklin and Muddy Waters; See here; Stream; DVD; Blu-ray; eBay; On Tour; Merch; UMe)

More Vinyl Releases for July 20, 2018 »

JULY 27 RELEASES

JEFFERSON AIRPLANE

“Surrealistic Pillow” (1967 album; eBay; Friday Music)

MIGOS

“Culture II” (2018 album; Hear here; Read here; On Tour; Quality Control Music / Motown / Capitol)

BONNIE TYLER

“Faster Than the Speed of Night” (1983 album, featuring her No. 1 smash “Total Eclipse of the Heart”; 180-gram audiophile blue swirl vinyl, with poster; eBay; On Tour; Friday Music)

More Vinyl Releases for July 27, 2018 »

AUG. 3 RELEASES

THE CRANBERRIES

“Something Else” (2017 album, the band’s last with Dolores O’Riordan, who died suddenly on Jan. 15, 2018; BMG Rights Management)

ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA

“Secret Messages” (1983 album; 150-gram double LP, with six bonus tracks; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Epic / Legacy)

ELTON JOHN

“Madman Across the Water” (1971 album) , “Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy” (1975 album; eBay; Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour; Merch; Mercury / UMe)

More Vinyl Releases for Aug. 3, 2018 »

AUG. 10 RELEASES

PAUL SIMON

“One-Trick Pony” (1980 album) , “The Rhythm of the Saints” (1990 album; eBay; Columbia / Legacy)

SPARKLEHORSE

“Vivadixiesubmarinetransmissionplot” (1995 album; with two bonus tracks; Plain, Aug. 15)

More Vinyl Releases for Aug. 10, 2018 »

AUG. 17 RELEASES

THE BEACH BOYS

“The Beach Boys With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra” (the album pairs the group’s original vocal performances with new symphonic arrangements, newly recorded by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at Abbey Road Studios; producers: Nick Patrick, Don Reedman; Hear here; Capitol / UMe)

THE KINKS

“Give the People What They Want” (1981 album; 180-gram audiophile clear vinyl, with poster; eBay; Merch; Friday Music)

WILSON PICKETT

“Hey Jude” (1969 album; eBay; 4 Men With Beards)

RA RA RIOT

“The Rhumb Line (10th Anniversary Edition)” (2008 album; Barsuk)

More Vinyl Releases for Aug. 17, 2018 »

AUG. 31 RELEASES

JETHRO TULL

“50 for 50” (career-spanning set celebrating the band’s 50th anniversary; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Rhino / Parlophone)

GRAHAM NASH

“Over the Years …” (two-LP, 30-song collection; Vinyl; eBay; On Tour; Rhino / Atlantic)

More Vinyl Releases for Aug. 31, 2018 »

SEPT. 14 RELEASES

SIOUXSIE & THE BANSHEES

“Superstition” (1991 album; eBay; Merch; Polydor)

SEPT. 21 RELEASES

BUTTHOLE SURFERS

“Independent Worm Saloon” (1993 album; eBay; Merch; Plain)

PRINCE

“Piano & A Microphone 1983” (nine previously unheard songs recorded at his home studio while he was putting together “Purple Rain”; Hear here; Read here; Deluxe Edition, CD + LP; eBay; Merch; Warner)

OCT. 5 RELEASES

EURYTHMICS

“We Too Are One” (1989 album) , “Peace” (1999 album; RCA / Legacy)