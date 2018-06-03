Your Vinyl Store (June 1-8 and Beyond)

New vinyl releases and reissues for this week and months ahead. (Check out Past LP Releases.)

JUNE 1 RELEASES

CHRISTINA AGUILERA

“Christina Aguilera” (1999 album; Urban Outfitters-exclusive vinyl; On Tour; RCA / Legacy)

BREAD

“The Best of Bread” (1973 compilation; Elektra / Rhino)

DEF LEPPARD

“The Vinyl Collection: Volume 1” (seven-LP box set; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Mercury / UMe)

ALEXANDRE DESPLAT / VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Isle of Dogs (Original Soundtrack)” (Wes Anderson’s stop-motion film opened March 23; See here; In Theaters; Merch; ABKCO)

DIGABLE PLANETS

“Reachin’ (A New Refutation of Time and Space) (25th Anniversary Edition)” (1993 album, featuring the Grammy-winning “Rebirth of Slick [Cool Like Dat]”; unavailable on vinyl since shortly after its release; Modern Classics)

EMMYLOU HARRIS

“The Ballad of Sally Rose (Expanded Edition)” (1985 album; remastered, with 10 previously unreleased demos; Hear here; Read here; eBay; On Tour; Rhino / Warner)

KANSAS

“Point of Know Return” (1977 album; 180-gram audiophile gold swirl vinyl; Friday Music)

LIVING COLOUR

“Stain” (1993 album; eBay; Megaforce)

FOSTER SYLVERS

“Foster Sylvers” (1973 album, featuring “Misdemeanor”; remastered; Mr Bongo)

THE SYLVERS

“The Sylvers II” (1973 album; eBay; Mr Bongo)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Songs From Mulan [Picture Disc]” (1998 film soundtrack, featuring Donny Osmond, Lea Salonga and Matthew Wilder, who co-wrote five of the songs; See here; Merch; Walt Disney)

ZZ TOP

“Cinco No. 2: The Second Five LPs” (five-LP box set featuring albums from 1979’s “Degüello” to 1990’s “Recycler”; See here; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Rhino / Warner)

JUNE 8 RELEASES

ADELE

“19” (2008 album, featuring “Chasing Pavements”; See here; eBay; Merch; XL Recordings)

BLACK SABBATH

“Supersonic Years: The Seventies Singles Box Set” (10 rare 7-inch singles in color sleeves, remastered with original edits, plus new liner notes; eBay; Merch; Rhino / Warner)

EPMD

“Strictly Business” (1988 album) , “Unfinished Business” (1989 album; two LPs; Capitol / UMe)

CHUCK JACKSON

“The Best of the Wand Years” (14 tracks; Hear/read here; Kent / Ace)

MASSIVE ATTACK

“100th Window” (2003 album; Virgin)

LIZ PHAIR

“Whip-Smart” (1994 album) , “Whitechocolatespaceegg” (1998 album) , “Liz Phair” (1998 album; Capitol / UMe)

SIMON & GARFUNKEL

“The Graduate” (1968 soundtrack, featuring additional music by David Grusin; eBay; Columbia / Legacy)

PAUL SIMON

“The Paul Simon Songbook” (1965 album) , “Hearts and Bones” (1983 album; Columbia / Legacy)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story – The Soundtrack” (2017 Hulu documentary, directed by Jon Brewer; career-spanning compilation features key tracks from his solo albums and collaborations with David Bowie, Elton John, Ian Hunter, Queen, etc.; See here; Read here; DVD + Blu-ray; UMe)

VIOLENT FEMMES

“Violent Femmes” (1983 album, featuring “Blister in the Sun” and “Add It Up”; mastered from the original tapes and cut at Capitol Mastering; See here; Urban Outfitters-Exclusive Orange Vinyl; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Craft Recordings / Concord)

TOM WAITS

“Small Change” (1976 album; eBay; ANTI- / Epitaph)

WARRANT

“Cherry Pie” (1990 album; eBay; On Tour; Megaforce)

JUNE 15 RELEASES

THE CURE

“Mixed Up (Deluxe Edition)” (1990 compilation of remixes, with long-deleted remixes from 1982-90 and 16 new remixes by Robert Smith; eBay; Merch; Rhino / Elektra)

THE KILLERS

“The Killers Career Vinyl Box” (seven-LP collection includes the band’s five studio albums, plus the 2007 compilation “Sawdust” and the 2009 double album “Live From the Royal Albert Hall”; See here; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Island / UMe)

KIRSTY MacCOLL

“Kite” (1989 album; clear vinyl) , “Electric Landlady” (1991 album; pink vinyl; See here; eBay; Edsel)

WILSON PICKETT

“Hey Jude” (1969 album; eBay; 4 Men With Beards)

THE ROLLING STONES

“Studio Albums Vinyl Collection 1971-2016” (19-LP box set, from “Sticky Fingers” to “Blue & Lonesome”; eBay; Merch; UMe)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Napoleon Dynamite (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (2004 film; See here; DVD/Blu-ray; Lakeshore)

JUNE 22 RELEASES

DAMN YANKEES

“Damn Yankees” (1990 album; Friday Music)

GARBAGE

“Version 2.0 (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)” (1998 album, nominated for four Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year; remastered, with 10 B-sides, including “Lick the Pavement”; Hear here; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Stunvolume / PIAS)

JUNE 29 RELEASES

BUFFALO SPRINGFIELD

“What’s That Sound? Complete Albums Collection” (10-LP box set; eBay; Rhino / Atlantic)

CROSBY, STILLS & NASH

“CSN” (1977 album, featuring “Just a Song Before I Go”) , “Daylight Again” (1982 album, featuring “Southern Cross” and “Wasted on the Way”; eBay; Rhino / Atlantic)

FOGHAT

“Stone Blue” (1978 album; eBay; Friday Music)

MIGOS

“Culture II” (2018 album; Hear here; Read here; On Tour; Quality Control Music / Motown / Capitol)

GRAHAM NASH

“Over the Years …” (two-LP, 30-song collection; Vinyl; eBay; On Tour; Rhino / Atlantic)

SOCIAL DISTORTION

“Live at the Roxy” (1998 album; double-LP set features a replica of the rare poster that came with the original pressing; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Craft Recordings / Concord)

YES

“Yes: The Steven Wilson Remixes” (six-LP box set, featuring “The Yes Album,” “Fragile,” “Close to the Edge,” “Tales From Topographic Oceans” and “Relayer”; eBay; On Tour, celebrating 50 years of Yes; Merch; Rhino / Atlantic)

JULY 6 RELEASES

EURYTHMICS

“Be Yourself Tonight” (1985 album) , “Savage” (1987 album; RCA / Legacy)

*NSYNC

“*NSYNC” (1997 album; Urban Outfitters-exclusive double LP; with eight bonus tracks), “No Strings Attached” (2000 album; Urban Outfitters-exclusive vinyl), “Celebrity” (2001 album; Urban Outfitters-exclusive vinyl; eBay; Merch; RCA / Jive / Legacy)

JULY 10 RELEASES

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: 25th Anniversary Night One, Volume 1” (Time Life)

JULY 13 RELEASES

BLOOD, SWEAT & TEARS

“Blood, Sweat & Tears (50th Anniversary Edition)” (1968 album, won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year; 180-gram audiophile red vinyl; eBay; Friday Music)

FISHBONE

“The Reality of My Surroundings” (1991 album; eBay; Merch; Megaforce)

GRATEFUL DEAD

“Anthem of the Sun (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)” (1968 album; 12-inch Picture Disc; eBay; Merch; Grateful Dead Production)

DARYL HALL & JOHN OATES

“Big Bam Boom” (1984 album; eBay; On Tour, with Train; Merch; Megaforce)

LOGGINS & MESSINA

“The Best of Friends” (1976 best-of; 180-gram audiophile red vinyl, with poster; eBay; Friday Music)

THE ROLLING STONES

“From the Vault: No Security – San Jose ’99” (two-CD, one-DVD set; backup band included saxophonist Bobby Keys, keyboardist Chuck Leavell and ex-Beach Boy Blondie Chaplin; Vinyl; eBay; Merch; Eagle Rock)

ALAN SILVESTRI

“Ready Player One (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (2017 film; See here; In Theaters; Merch; WaterTower Music)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Riverdale (Original Television Soundtrack): Special Episiode – ‘Carrie the Musical’ “ (Urban Outfitters-Exclusive Blood Red Vinyl; WaterTower Music)

JULY 20 RELEASES

BOSTON

“Boston” (1976 album; 180-gram audiophile red vinyl; eBay; Merch; Friday Music)

ERIC CLAPTON, ET AL

“Eric Clapton: Life In 12 Bars” (soundtrack to the Showtime documentary directed by Oscar winner Lili Fini Zanuck; 32-track, four-LP box set features four previously unreleased songs and includes tracks by Clapton, The Yardbirds, Derek and the Dominos, Cream, John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers, Blind Faith, The Beatles, Aretha Franklin and Muddy Waters; See here; Stream; DVD; Blu-ray; eBay; On Tour; Merch; UMe)

JULY 27 RELEASES

JEFFERSON AIRPLANE

“Surrealistic Pillow” (1967 album; eBay; Friday Music)

THE KINKS

“Give the People What They Want” (1981 album; 180-gram audiophile clear vinyl, with poster; eBay; Merch; Friday Music)

BONNIE TYLER

“Faster Than the Speed of Night” (1983 album, featuring her No. 1 smash “Total Eclipse of the Heart”; 180-gram audiophile blue swirl vinyl, with poster; eBay; On Tour; Friday Music)

JULY 31 RELEASES

BARRY MANILOW

“Greatest Hits” (1978 compilation; mastered from the original master tapes and pressed on 180-gram double vinyl at RTI; Read here; eBay; Mobile Fidelity)

AUG. 3 RELEASES

THE CRANBERRIES

“Something Else” (2017 album, the band’s last with Dolores O’Riordan, who died suddenly on Jan. 15, 2018; BMG Rights Management)

ELTON JOHN

“Madman Across the Water” (1971 album) , “Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy” (1975 album; eBay; Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour; Merch; Mercury / UMe)

AUG. 10 RELEASES

PAUL SIMON

“One-Trick Pony” (1980 album) , “The Rhythm of the Saints” (1990 album; eBay; Columbia / Legacy)

SPARKLEHORSE

“Vivadixiesubmarinetransmissionplot” (1995 album; with two bonus tracks; Plain, Aug. 15)

AUG. 17 RELEASES

THE BEACH BOYS

“The Beach Boys With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra” (the album pairs the group’s original vocal performances with new symphonic arrangements, newly recorded by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at Abbey Road Studios; producers: Nick Patrick, Don Reedman; Hear here; Capitol / UMe)

RA RA RIOT

“The Rhumb Line (10th Anniversary Edition)” (2008 album; Barsuk)

AUG. 31 RELEASES

JETHRO TULL

“50 for 50” (career-spanning set celebrating the band’s 50th anniversary; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Rhino / Parlophone)

SEPT. 14 RELEASES

SIOUXSIE & THE BANSHEES

“Superstition” (1991 album; eBay; Merch; Polydor)

SEPT. 21 RELEASES

BUTTHOLE SURFERS

“Independent Worm Saloon” (1993 album; eBay; Merch; Plain)

OCT. 5 RELEASES

EURYTHMICS

“We Too Are One” (1989 album) , “Peace” (1999 album; RCA / Legacy)