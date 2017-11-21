Your Music Book Store (Nov. 21 and Beyond)

Here’s our weekly rundown of upcoming new music book releases …

NOV. 21 RELEASES

JANN ARDEN

“Feeding My Mother: Comfort and Laughter in the Kitchen as My Mom Lives with Memory Loss” (Hardcover; Random House Canada)

DARRYL W. BULLOCK

“David Bowie Made Me Gay: 100 Years of LGBT Music” (Hardcover; The Overlook Press)

BOB DYLAN

“Why Bob Dylan Matters” (Hardcover; author: Richard F. Thomas; Digital Book; Dey Street Books)

JOSH GROBAN

“Stage to Stage: My Journey to Broadway” (Hardcover; WEA)

FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS

“Florence! Foster!! Jenkins!!! The Life of the World’s Worst Opera Singer” (Paperback; author: Darryl W. Bullock; The Overlook Press)

MARC MYERS

“Anatomy of a Song: The Oral History of 45 Iconic Hits That Changed Rock, R&B and Pop” (Paperback; Grove Press)

STEVIE NICKS

“Gold Dust Woman: A Biography of Stevie Nicks” (Hardcover; author: Stephen Davis; St. Martin’s Press)

NOV. 28 RELEASES

LITTLE MIX

“Our World” (Hardcover; Penguin UK)

NOV. 30 RELEASES

JAMES TAYLOR

“The Words and Music of James Taylor” (Hardcover; author: James E. Perone; Praeger)

DEC. 1 RELEASES

STUART COSGROVE

“Detroit 67: The Year That Changed Soul” (Paperback; Digital Book; Free Preview; Birlinn Ltd.)

ROBBIE WILLIAMS

“Reveal” (Hardcover; co-author: Chris Heath; Digital Book; Free Preview; Blink Publishing)

DEC. 6 RELEASES

DELBERT McCLINTON

“Delbert McClinton: One of the Fortunate Few” (Hardcover; author: Diana Finlay Hendricks; Texas A&M University Press)

DEC. 8 RELEASES

DAVID BOWIE

“David Bowie: The Man Who Fell to Earth” (Hardcover; author: Paul Duncan; Taschen)

DEC. 12 RELEASES

SCOTT IAN (of Anthrax)

“Access All Areas: Stories from a Hard Rock Life” (Hardcover; Digital Book; Da Capo Press)

DEC. 15 RELEASES

JASON DRAPER

“A Brief History of Album Covers” (Paperback; 2017 update; Flame Tree Publishing)

STANLEY SADIE

“Definitive Opera Encyclopedia (New & Expanded Edition)” (Hardcover; Flame Tree Publishing)

DEC. 19 RELEASES

RIKKI ERCOLI

“Legends of Punk: Photos from the Vault” (Paperback; Manic D Press, Inc.)

JAN. 1 RELEASES

THE BEATLES

“The Beatles in Posters: A Collection of Concert Artwork by Tony Booth” (Hardcover; The History Press)

JAN. 2 RELEASES

GEORGE MICHAEL

“George Michael – Freedom: The Ultimate Tribute 1963-2016” (Hardcover; author: David Nolan; Carlton Books)

JAN. 9 RELEASES

GREEN DAY

“Green Day FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About the World’s Most Popular Punk Band” (Paperback; author: Hank Bordowitz; Backbeat Books)

FEB. 2 RELEASES

CHRIS STAMEY

“A Spy in the House of Loud: New York Songs and Stories” (Hardcover; University of Texas Press)

MARCH 6 RELEASES

GREG PRATO

“The Yacht Rock Book: The Oral History of the Soft, Smooth Sounds of the 70s and 80s” (Paperback; foreword by Fred Armisen; Jawbone Press)

MARCH 7 RELEASES

ARTIMUS PYLE

“Street Survivor: Keeping the Beat in Lynyrd Skynyrd” (Hardcover; co-author: Dean Goodman; Backbeat Books)

MARCH 13 RELEASES

RICKIE LEE JONES

“Rickie Lee” (Hardcover; Grove Press)

APRIL 3 RELEASES

IRON MAIDEN

“Iron Maiden: Heavy Metal History” (Hardcover; author: Chris Welch; Carlton Books)

LED ZEPPELIN

“Led Zeppelin: The Biggest Band of the 1970s” (Hardcover; author: Chris Welch; Carlton Books)

BARBRA STREISAND

“Becoming Barbra” (Hardcover; author: Bill Eppridge; Rizzoli)

THE TRAGICALLY HIP

“The Never-Ending Present: The Story of Gord Downie and the Tragically Hip” (Hardcover; author: Michael Barclay; ECW Press)

APRIL 7 RELEASES

BARRY WHITE

“White Music: The Barry White Story” (Hardcover; author: Tom Rubython; The Myrtle Press)

APRIL 10 RELEASES

STEVE JONES

“Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol” (Paperback; Free Preview; Da Capo Press)

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN

“Bruce Springsteen 1973-1986: From Born To Run to Born In The USA” (Hardcover; photographs by David Gahr, with Chris Murray)

APRIL 24 RELEASES

THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND

“The Allman Brothers Band FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About the Founding Fathers of Southern Rock” (Paperback; author: Michael Buffalo Smith; Backbeat Books)

ROBERT K. ELDER

“The Mixtape of My Life: The Music That Made Me” (Paperback; illustrator: Rob Marvin; Digital Book; Running Press)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Rolling Stone Covers / 50 Years” (Paperback; Abrams)

APRIL 26 RELEASES

LEONARD COHEN

“The Lyrics of Leonard Cohen: All the Answers Are Here” (Hardcover; author: Malka Marom; Omnibus Press)

APRIL 28 RELEASES

MIKE HIPPLE

“80s Redux: Your Favorite Musicians Today” (Hardcover; Schiffer)

MAY 1 RELEASES

THE BEATLES

“Visualizing The Beatles: A Complete Graphic History of the World’s Favorite Band” (Hardcover; authors: John Pring, Rob Thomas; Digital Book; Dey Street Books)

JAMES BROWN

“Working for the Man, Playing in the Band: My Years with James Brown” (Hardcover; author: Damon Wood, with Phil Carson; ECW Press)

TONY BROWN

“Elvis, Strait, to Jesus: An Iconic Producer’s Journey with Legends of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Country, and Gospel Music” (Hardcover; Digital Book; Center Street)

ANDRÉ AND TENAYA DARLINGTON

“Booze & Vinyl: A Spirited Guide to Great Music and Mixed Drinks” (Hardcover; Running Press)

MICHAEL JACKSON

“Michael Jackson: The Personal Collection” (Paperback; never-before-seen photographs of Neverland and Jackson’s final home, 100 North Carolwood Drive, plus hundreds of personal items, such as handwritten lyrics, notes Jackson wrote to himself and to his PA, costumes Jackson wore on stage, furniture commissioned by Jackson and sketches he drew, etc.; authors: Darren Julien, Martin Nolan; Goodman Books)

FRANK SINATRA

“Sinatra! The Song Is You: A Singer’s Art” (Paperback; revised and expanded edition; author: Will Friedwald; foreword by Tony Bennett; Chicago Review Press)

TONI TENNILLE

“Toni Tennille: A Memoir” (Paperback; co-author: Caroline Tennille St. Clair; Free Preview; Lyons Press)

MAY 8 RELEASES

PHIL OCHS

“There But for Fortune: The Life of Phil Ochs” (Paperback; author: Michael Schumacher; University of Minnesota Press)

MAY 15 RELEASES

THE CLASH

“The Clash: All the Albums, All the Songs” (Hardcover; author: Martin Popoff; Voyageur Press)

FRANÇOISE HARDY

“The Despair of Monkeys and Other Trifles: A Memoir by Françoise Hardy” (Hardcover; translated into English by Jon E. Graham; Feral House)

OTIS REDDING

“Otis Redding: An Unfinished Life” (Paperback; author: Jonathan Gould; Free Preview; Three Rivers Press)

MAY 19 RELEASES

THE WHO

“The Who: I Was There” (Paperback; author: Richard Houghton; Red Planet)

MAY 29 RELEASES

JEFF BUCKLEY

“Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah to the Last Goodbye” (Hardcover; authors: Dave Lory,‎ Jim Irvin; Post Hill Press)

JOHN OATES

“Change of Seasons: A Memoir” (Paperback; co-author: Chris Epting; Free Preview; St. Martin’s Griffin)

JUNE 5, 2018 RELEASES

WARREN ZEVON

“Accidentally Like a Martyr: The Tortured Art of Warren Zevon” (Paperback; author: James Campion; Backbeat Books)

JUNE 12, 2018 RELEASES

WAYNE KRAMER

“The Hard Stuff: A Memoir” (Hardcover; Digital Book; Da Capo Press)

SEYMOUR STEIN (co-founder and chairman of Sire Records)

“Siren Song: My Life in Music” (Hardcover; co-author: Gareth Murphy; Digital Book; St. Martin’s Press)

JUNE 19, 2018 RELEASES

COCTEAU TWINS

“Stars and Topsoil: Unearthing the Cocteau Twins” (Paperback; author: Nicola Meighan; Jawbone Press)

GRATEFUL DEAD

“Fare Thee Well: The Final Chapter of the Grateful Dead’s Long, Strange Trip” (Hardcover; author: Joel Selvin; Da Capo Press)

JULY 10, 2018 RELEASES

THE CLASH

“We Are The Clash: Reagan, Thatcher, and the Last Stand of a Band That Mattered” (Paperback; authors: Mark Andersen, Ralph Heibutzki; Akashic Books)

ANDREW GRANT JACKSON

“1965: The Most Revolutionary Year in Music” (Paperback; Free Preview; Thomas Dunne Books)

THE ROLLING STONES

“Just a Shot Away: Peace, Love, and Tragedy with the Rolling Stones at Altamont” (Hardcover; author: Saul Austerlitz; Thomas Dunne Books)

JULY 17, 2018 RELEASES

ELTON JOHN

“Elton John FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About the Rocket Man” (Paperback; author: Donald Gibson; Backbeat Books)

GEORGE MICHAEL

“George Michael: The Biography 1963-2016” (Hardcover; author: Rob Jovanovic; Piatkus)

JULY 31, 2018 RELEASES

JIMMY WEBB

“The Cake and the Rain: A Memoir” (Paperback; Free Preview; Omnibus Press)

AUG. 7, 2018 RELEASES

JASON LAURÉ (photojournalist)

“Woodstock 1969: The Lasting Impact of the Counterculture” (Hardcover; co-author: Ettagale Blauer; Digital Book; Skyhorse Publishing)

OCT. 2, 2018 RELEASES

EDDIE VAN HALEN

“Eruption: The Eddie Van Halen Story” (Hardcover; author: Paul Brannigan; Digital Book; Da Capo Press)