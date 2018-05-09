Published on May 9th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
Your Music Book Store (May 8 and Beyond)
Here’s our weekly rundown of upcoming new music book releases …
Read on.
FREDDIE MERCURY
“Somebody to Love: The Life, Death, and Legacy of Freddie Mercury” (Paperback; authors: Matt Richards, Mark Langthorne; Free Preview; Weldon Owen)
PHIL OCHS
“There But for Fortune: The Life of Phil Ochs” (Paperback; author: Michael Schumacher; University of Minnesota Press)
PAUL SIMON
“Paul Simon: The Life” (Hardcover; author: Robert Hilburn; Digital Book; Simon & Schuster)
VARIOUS ARTISTS
“Rolling Stone: 50 Years of Covers” (Paperback; Abrams)
FRANK ZAPPA
“The Big Note: A Guide to the Recordings of Frank Zappa” (Paperback; author: Charles Ulrich; New Star Books)
THE CLASH
“The Clash: All the Albums, All the Songs” (Hardcover; author: Martin Popoff; Voyageur Press)
MIKE GARSON
“Bowie’s Piano Man: The Life of Mike Garson” (Paperback; updated and revised; author: Clifford Slapper; Backbeat Books)
FRANÇOISE HARDY
“The Despair of Monkeys and Other Trifles: A Memoir by Françoise Hardy” (Hardcover; translated into English by Jon E. Graham; Feral House)
OTIS REDDING
“Otis Redding: An Unfinished Life” (Paperback; author: Jonathan Gould; Free Preview; Three Rivers Press)
THE WHO
“The Who: I Was There” (Paperback; author: Richard Houghton; Red Planet)
JEFF BUCKLEY
“Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah to the Last Goodbye” (Hardcover; authors: Dave Lory, Jim Irvin; Post Hill Press)
JOHN OATES
“Change of Seasons: A Memoir” (Paperback; co-author: Chris Epting; Free Preview; St. Martin’s Griffin)
WARREN ZEVON
“Accidentally Like a Martyr: The Tortured Art of Warren Zevon” (Paperback; author: James Campion; Backbeat Books)
THE THE
“Long Shadows, High Hopes: The Life and Times of Matt Johnson & the The” (Hardcover; author: Neil Fraser; Omnibus Press)
RYAN ADAMS / WHISKEYTOWN
“Waiting to Derail: Ryan Adams and Whiskeytown, Alt-Country’s Brilliant Wreck” (Hardcover; author: tour manager Thomas O’Keefe, with Joe Oestreich; Skyhorse Publishing)
CAN
“All Gates Open: The Story of CAN” (Hardcover; authors: Rob Young, Irmin Schmidt; Digital Book; Free Preview; Faber & Faber)
WAYNE KRAMER
“The Hard Stuff: A Memoir” (Hardcover; Digital Book; Da Capo Press)
SEYMOUR STEIN (co-founder and chairman of Sire Records)
“Siren Song: My Life in Music” (Hardcover; co-author: Gareth Murphy; Digital Book; St. Martin’s Press)
COCTEAU TWINS
“Stars and Topsoil: Unearthing the Cocteau Twins” (Paperback; author: Nicola Meighan; Jawbone Press)
RORY FEEK
“Once Upon a Farm: Lessons on Growing Love, Life, and Hope on a New Frontier” (Hardcover; Digital Book; Audiobook; Thomas Nelson)
GRATEFUL DEAD
“Fare Thee Well: The Final Chapter of the Grateful Dead’s Long, Strange Trip” (Hardcover; author: Joel Selvin; Da Capo Press)
ROBERT WEBB
“The Ultimate Playlist: The 100 Greatest Road Songs” (Paperback; McNidder & Grace)
EDDIE DeGARMO (of the seminal Christian rock duo DeGarmo & Key and one of the founders of ForeFront Records)
“Rebel for God: Faith, Business, and Rock ‘n’ Roll” (Hardcover; Digital Book; Regnery Faith)
KATRINA McHUGH
“Pop Charts: 100 Iconic Song Lyrics Visualized” (Hardcover; Harper Design)
GEORGE MICHAEL
“George: A Memory of George Michael” (Paperback; author: Sean Smith; Harper)
THE CLASH
“We Are The Clash: Reagan, Thatcher, and the Last Stand of a Band That Mattered” (Paperback; authors: Mark Andersen, Ralph Heibutzki; Akashic Books)
ANDREW GRANT JACKSON
“1965: The Most Revolutionary Year in Music” (Paperback; Free Preview; Thomas Dunne Books)
THE ROLLING STONES
“Just a Shot Away: Peace, Love, and Tragedy with the Rolling Stones at Altamont” (Hardcover; author: Saul Austerlitz; Thomas Dunne Books)
ELTON JOHN
“Elton John FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About the Rocket Man” (Paperback; author: Donald Gibson; Backbeat Books)
GEORGE MICHAEL
“George Michael: The Biography 1963-2016” (Hardcover; author: Rob Jovanovic; Piatkus)
CHARLIE CHAPLIN
“The Music of Charlie Chaplin” (Paperback; author: Jim Lochner; McFarland Publishing)
JIMMY WEBB
“The Cake and the Rain: A Memoir” (Paperback; Free Preview; Omnibus Press)
JIM ED BROWN
“Going Our Way: My Life with Jim Ed Brown, Grand Ole Opry legend and member of the Country Music Hall of Fame” (Hardcover; author: Brown’s widow Becky Perry Brown, with Roxane Atwood; Paperback; Clovercroft Publishing)
JASON LAURÉ (photojournalist)
“Woodstock 1969: The Lasting Impact of the Counterculture” (Hardcover; co-author: Ettagale Blauer; Digital Book; Skyhorse Publishing)
DAVID FRANGIONI
“CRASH: The World’s Greatest Drum Kits From Appice to Peart to Van Halen” (Hardcover; Insight Editions)
WAYNE KRAMER
“The Hard Stuff: Dope, Crime, the MC5, and My Life of Impossibilities” (Hardcover; Digital Book; Da Capo Press)
GUIDED BY VOICES
“Closer You Are: The Story of Robert Pollard and Guided by Voices” (Hardcover; author: Matthew Cutter; Digital Book; Da Capo Press)
JORMA KAUKONEN (Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna co-founder and guitarist)
“Been So Long: My Life and Music” (Hardcover; foreword by Grace Slick; Digital Book; Audiobook; Thomas Dunne Books)
VARIOUS EDITORS
“The Classical Music Book: Big Ideas Simply Explained” (Hardcover; DK)
SEX PISTOLS
“The Sex Pistols – 1977: The Bollocks Diaries” (Hardcover; Cassell)
K.K. DOWNING (Judas Priest co-founder and guitarist)
“Heavy Duty: Days and Nights in Judas Priest” (Hardcover; contributor: Mark Eglinton; Digital Book; eBay; Merch; Da Capo Press)
PEARL JAM
“Pearl Jam: Art of Do The Revolution” (Hardcover; author: Joe Pearson; IDW Publishing)
LED ZEPPELIN
“Led Zeppelin by Led Zeppelin” (Hardcover; the first and only official illustrated book to be produced in collaboration with the members of the band; Reel Art Press)
EDDIE VAN HALEN
“Eruption: The Eddie Van Halen Story” (Hardcover; author: Paul Brannigan; Digital Book; Da Capo Press)
ARTIMUS PYLE
“Street Survivor: Keeping the Beat in Lynyrd Skynyrd” (Hardcover; co-author: Dean Goodman; Backbeat Books)
STEVIE NICKS
“Gold Dust Woman: The Biography of Stevie Nicks” (Paperback; author: Stephen Davis; St. Martin’s Griffin)
GEDDY LEE
“Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Book of Bass” (Hardcover; Harper Design)
STEVE WINWOOD
“While You See a Chance: The Steve Winwood Story” (Paperback; author: John Van der Kiste; )