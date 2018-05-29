Published on May 29th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
Your Music Book Store (May 29 and Beyond)
Here’s our weekly rundown of upcoming new music book releases …
Read on.
JEFF BUCKLEY
“Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah to the Last Goodbye” (Hardcover; authors: Dave Lory, Jim Irvin; Post Hill Press)
JOHN OATES
“Change of Seasons: A Memoir” (Paperback; co-author: Chris Epting; Free Preview; St. Martin’s Griffin)
BILL C. MALONE & TRACEY E.W. LAIRD
“Country Music USA (50th Anniversary Edition)” (Hardcover; Digital Book; University of Texas Press)
JOHN PERRY BARLOW (a lyricist for Grateful Dead)
“Mother American Night: My Life in Crazy Times” (Hardcover; co-author: Robert Greenfield; Digital Book; Crown Archetype)
WARREN ZEVON
“Accidentally Like a Martyr: The Tortured Art of Warren Zevon” (Paperback; author: James Campion; Backbeat Books)
THE THE
“Long Shadows, High Hopes: The Life and Times of Matt Johnson & the The” (Hardcover; author: Neil Fraser; Omnibus Press)
LEONARD BERNSTEIN
“Famous Father Girl: A Memoir of Growing Up Bernstein” (Hardcover; author: Jamie Bernstein; Digital Book; Harper)
CAN
“All Gates Open: The Story of CAN” (Hardcover; authors: Rob Young, Irmin Schmidt; Digital Book; Free Preview; Faber & Faber)
SEYMOUR STEIN (co-founder and chairman of Sire Records)
“Siren Song: My Life in Music” (Hardcover; co-author: Gareth Murphy; Digital Book; St. Martin’s Press)
RORY FEEK
“Once Upon a Farm: Lessons on Growing Love, Life, and Hope on a New Frontier” (Hardcover; Digital Book; Audiobook; Thomas Nelson)
GRATEFUL DEAD
“Fare Thee Well: The Final Chapter of the Grateful Dead’s Long, Strange Trip” (Hardcover; author: Joel Selvin; Da Capo Press)
ROBERT WEBB
“The Ultimate Playlist: The 100 Greatest Road Songs” (Paperback; McNidder & Grace)
STEVE LUKATHER (of Toto)
“The Gospel According to Luke” (Hardcover; co-author: Paul Rees; Paperback; eBay; Constable)
EDDIE DeGARMO (of the seminal Christian rock duo DeGarmo & Key and one of the founders of ForeFront Records)
“Rebel for God: Faith, Business, and Rock ‘n’ Roll” (Hardcover; Digital Book; Regnery Faith)
RYAN ADAMS / WHISKEYTOWN
“Waiting to Derail: Ryan Adams and Whiskeytown, Alt-Country’s Brilliant Wreck” (Hardcover; author: tour manager Thomas O’Keefe, with Joe Oestreich; Skyhorse Publishing)
KATRINA McHUGH
“Pop Charts: 100 Iconic Song Lyrics Visualized” (Hardcover; Harper Design)
THE CLASH
“We Are The Clash: Reagan, Thatcher, and the Last Stand of a Band That Mattered” (Paperback; authors: Mark Andersen, Ralph Heibutzki; Akashic Books)
ANDREW GRANT JACKSON
“1965: The Most Revolutionary Year in Music” (Paperback; Free Preview; Thomas Dunne Books)
THE ROLLING STONES
“Just a Shot Away: Peace, Love, and Tragedy with the Rolling Stones at Altamont” (Hardcover; author: Saul Austerlitz; Thomas Dunne Books)
GEORGE MICHAEL
“George Michael: The Biography 1963-2016” (Hardcover; author: Rob Jovanovic; Piatkus)
THE BEATLES
“The Beatles: Tom Murray’s Mad Day Out” (Hardcover; author: photographer Paul Skellett; eBay; Merch; ACC Art Books)
JIMMY WEBB
“The Cake and the Rain: A Memoir” (Paperback; Free Preview; Omnibus Press)
JIM ED BROWN
“Going Our Way: My Life with Jim Ed Brown, Grand Ole Opry legend and member of the Country Music Hall of Fame” (Hardcover; author: Brown’s widow Becky Perry Brown, with Roxane Atwood; Paperback; Clovercroft Publishing)
JASON LAURÉ (photojournalist)
“Woodstock 1969: The Lasting Impact of the Counterculture” (Hardcover; co-author: Ettagale Blauer; Digital Book; Skyhorse Publishing)
GEORGE MICHAEL
“George: A Memory of George Michael” (Paperback; author: Sean Smith; Harper)
DAVID FRANGIONI
“CRASH: The World’s Greatest Drum Kits From Appice to Peart to Van Halen” (Hardcover; Insight Editions)
WAYNE KRAMER
“The Hard Stuff: Dope, Crime, the MC5, and My Life of Impossibilities” (Hardcover; Digital Book; Da Capo Press)
GUIDED BY VOICES
“Closer You Are: The Story of Robert Pollard and Guided by Voices” (Hardcover; author: Matthew Cutter; Digital Book; Da Capo Press)
JORMA KAUKONEN (Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna co-founder and guitarist)
“Been So Long: My Life and Music” (Hardcover; foreword by Grace Slick; Digital Book; Audiobook; Thomas Dunne Books)
VARIOUS EDITORS
“The Classical Music Book: Big Ideas Simply Explained” (Hardcover; DK)
SEX PISTOLS
“The Sex Pistols – 1977: The Bollocks Diaries” (Hardcover; Cassell)
CHARLIE CHAPLIN
“The Music of Charlie Chaplin” (Paperback; author: Jim Lochner; McFarland Publishing)
K.K. DOWNING (Judas Priest co-founder and guitarist)
“Heavy Duty: Days and Nights in Judas Priest” (Hardcover; contributor: Mark Eglinton; Digital Book; eBay; Merch; Da Capo Press)
PEARL JAM
“Pearl Jam: Art of Do The Revolution” (Hardcover; author: Joe Pearson; IDW Publishing)
JESSIE JAMES DECKER
“Just Jessie: My Guide to Love, Life, Family, and Food” (Paperback; Digital Book; Dey Street Books)
LED ZEPPELIN
“Led Zeppelin by Led Zeppelin” (Hardcover; the first and only official illustrated book to be produced in collaboration with the members of the band; Reel Art Press)
EDDIE VAN HALEN
“Eruption: The Eddie Van Halen Story” (Hardcover; author: Paul Brannigan; Digital Book; Da Capo Press)
PRINCE
“Prince: Before the Rain” (Hardcover; author: photographer Allen Beaulieu; eBay; Merch; Minnesota Historical Society Press)
ARTIMUS PYLE
“Street Survivor: Keeping the Beat in Lynyrd Skynyrd” (Hardcover; co-author: Dean Goodman; Backbeat Books)
BEASTIE BOYS
“Beastie Boys Book” (Hardcover; authors: Adam “ADROCK” Horovitz and Michael “Mike D” Diamond; Digital Book; eBay; Merch; Spiegel & Grau)
STEVIE NICKS
“Gold Dust Woman: The Biography of Stevie Nicks” (Paperback; author: Stephen Davis; St. Martin’s Griffin)
BING CROSBY
“Bing Crosby: Swinging on a Star – The War Years, 1940-1946” (Hardcover; author: Gary Giddins; Digital Book; eBay; Little, Brown and Company)
GEDDY LEE
“Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Book of Bass” (Hardcover; Harper Design)
QUEEN
“Queen: Album By Album” (Hardcover; author: Martin Popoff; eBay; On Tour, with Adam Lambert; Merch; Voyageur Press)
GLENN SHORROCK
“Now, Where Was I?: My career with The Twilights, Axiom & Little River Band and back again” (Hardcover; New Holland Publishers)
PETER GRANT
“Bring It On Home: Peter Grant, Led Zeppelin, and Beyond – The Story of Rock’s Greatest Manager” (Hardcover; author: Mark Blake; Da Capo Press)
COCTEAU TWINS
“Stars and Topsoil: Unearthing the Cocteau Twins” (Paperback; author: Nicola Meighan; Jawbone Press)
ELTON JOHN
“Elton John FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About the Rocket Man” (Paperback; author: Donald Gibson; Backbeat Books)