Your Music Book Store (June 19 and Beyond)
Here’s our weekly rundown of upcoming new music book releases …
Read on.
RORY FEEK
“Once Upon a Farm: Lessons on Growing Love, Life, and Hope on a New Frontier” (Hardcover; Digital Book; Audiobook; Thomas Nelson)
GRATEFUL DEAD
“Fare Thee Well: The Final Chapter of the Grateful Dead’s Long, Strange Trip” (Hardcover; author: Joel Selvin; Da Capo Press)
ROBERT WEBB
“The Ultimate Playlist: The 100 Greatest Road Songs” (Paperback; McNidder & Grace)
STEVE LUKATHER (of Toto)
“The Gospel According to Luke” (Hardcover; co-author: Paul Rees; Paperback; eBay; Constable)
EDDIE DeGARMO (of the seminal Christian rock duo DeGarmo & Key and one of the founders of ForeFront Records)
“Rebel for God: Faith, Business, and Rock ‘n’ Roll” (Hardcover; Digital Book; Regnery Faith)
RYAN ADAMS / WHISKEYTOWN
“Waiting to Derail: Ryan Adams and Whiskeytown, Alt-Country’s Brilliant Wreck” (Hardcover; author: tour manager Thomas O’Keefe, with Joe Oestreich; Skyhorse Publishing)
KATRINA McHUGH
“Pop Charts: 100 Iconic Song Lyrics Visualized” (Hardcover; Harper Design)
THE CLASH
“We Are The Clash: Reagan, Thatcher, and the Last Stand of a Band That Mattered” (Paperback; authors: Mark Andersen, Ralph Heibutzki; Akashic Books)
ANDREW GRANT JACKSON
“1965: The Most Revolutionary Year in Music” (Paperback; Free Preview; Thomas Dunne Books)
THE ROLLING STONES
“Just a Shot Away: Peace, Love, and Tragedy with the Rolling Stones at Altamont” (Hardcover; author: Saul Austerlitz; Thomas Dunne Books)
GEORGE MICHAEL
“George Michael: The Biography 1963-2016” (Hardcover; author: Rob Jovanovic; Piatkus)
THE BEATLES
“The Beatles: Tom Murray’s Mad Day Out” (Hardcover; author: photographer Paul Skellett; eBay; Merch; ACC Art Books)
JIMMY WEBB
“The Cake and the Rain: A Memoir” (Paperback; Free Preview; Omnibus Press)
JIM ED BROWN
“Going Our Way: My Life with Jim Ed Brown, Grand Ole Opry legend and member of the Country Music Hall of Fame” (Hardcover; author: Brown’s widow Becky Perry Brown, with Roxane Atwood; Paperback; Clovercroft Publishing)
JASON LAURÉ (photojournalist)
“Woodstock 1969: The Lasting Impact of the Counterculture” (Hardcover; co-author: Ettagale Blauer; Digital Book; Skyhorse Publishing)
GEORGE MICHAEL
“George: A Memory of George Michael” (Paperback; author: Sean Smith; Harper)
DAVID FRANGIONI
“CRASH: The World’s Greatest Drum Kits From Appice to Peart to Van Halen” (Hardcover; Insight Editions)
WAYNE KRAMER
“The Hard Stuff: Dope, Crime, the MC5, and My Life of Impossibilities” (Hardcover; Digital Book; Da Capo Press)
GUIDED BY VOICES
“Closer You Are: The Story of Robert Pollard and Guided by Voices” (Hardcover; author: Matthew Cutter; Digital Book; Da Capo Press)
JORMA KAUKONEN (Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna co-founder and guitarist)
“Been So Long: My Life and Music” (Hardcover; foreword by Grace Slick; Digital Book; Audiobook; Thomas Dunne Books)
VARIOUS EDITORS
“The Classical Music Book: Big Ideas Simply Explained” (Hardcover; DK)
SEX PISTOLS
“The Sex Pistols – 1977: The Bollocks Diaries” (Hardcover; Cassell)
CHARLIE CHAPLIN
“The Music of Charlie Chaplin” (Paperback; author: Jim Lochner; McFarland Publishing)
OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN
“Don’t Stop Believin’: A Memoir” (Hardcover; BookDepository.com; eBay; Penguin Books Australia)
K.K. DOWNING (Judas Priest co-founder and guitarist)
“Heavy Duty: Days and Nights in Judas Priest” (Hardcover; contributor: Mark Eglinton; Digital Book; eBay; Merch; Da Capo Press)
PEARL JAM
“Pearl Jam: Art of Do The Revolution” (Hardcover; author: Joe Pearson; IDW Publishing)
JESSIE JAMES DECKER
“Just Jessie: My Guide to Love, Life, Family, and Food” (Paperback; Digital Book; Dey Street Books)
LED ZEPPELIN
“Led Zeppelin by Led Zeppelin” (Hardcover; the first and only official illustrated book to be produced in collaboration with the members of the band; Reel Art Press)
EDDIE VAN HALEN
“Eruption: The Eddie Van Halen Story” (Hardcover; author: Paul Brannigan; Digital Book; Da Capo Press)
JOHN LENNON & YOKO ONO
“Imagine” (Hardcover; eBay; Merch; Grand Central Publishing)
PRINCE
“Prince: Before the Rain” (Hardcover; author: photographer Allen Beaulieu; eBay; Merch; Minnesota Historical Society Press)
LEONARD COHEN
“Matters of Vital Interest: A Forty-Year Friendship with Leonard Cohen” (Hardcover; author: longtime friend Eric Lerner; Digital Book; eBay; Merch; Da Capo Press)
IRON MAIDEN
“Iron Maiden: Album By Album” (Hardcover; author: Martin Popoff; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Voyageur Press)
CHRIS STEIN (of Blondie)
“Point of View: New York City and the Birth of New Wave” (Hardcover; Rizzoli)
VIKKI TOBAK
“Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop” (Hardcover; foreword by Questlove; Digital Book; Clarkson Potter)
TINA TURNER
“My Love Story: A Memoir” (Hardcover; Digital Book; eBay; Merch; Atria Books)
TOWNES VAN ZANDT
“My Years with Townes Van Zandt: Music, Genius, and Rage” (Hardcover; author: longtime road manager and producer Harold F. Eggers, with L.E. McCullough; Backbeat Books)
SIOUXSIE AND THE BANSHEES
“Siouxsie and the Banshees’ Peepshow (33 1/3)” (Paperback; author: Samantha Bennett; eBay; Merch; Bloomsbury Academic)
CHRIS DIFFORD
“Some Fantastic Place: My Life In and Out of Squeeze” (Hardcover; Paperback; Digital Book; On Tour; Free Preview; Weidenfeld & Nicolson)
MEREDITH OCHS
“Rock-and-Roll Woman: The 50 Fiercest Female Rockers” (Hardcover; Digital Book; Sterling)
ARTIMUS PYLE
“Street Survivor: Keeping the Beat in Lynyrd Skynyrd” (Hardcover; co-author: Dean Goodman; Backbeat Books)
FRANK SINATRA
“The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra” (Paperback; author: longtime manager Eliot Weisman, with Jennifer Valoppi; Free Preview; eBay; Merch; Hachette Books)
PATTI SMITH
“Just Kids (Illustrated Edition)” (Hardcover, with new material and never-before-seen photographs; Digital Book; Ecco)
ROBERT CHRISTGAU
“Is It Still Good to Ya? Fifty Years of Rock Criticism, 1967-2017” (Paperback; Bibliography; Duke University Press Books)
BEASTIE BOYS
“Beastie Boys Book” (Hardcover; authors: Adam “ADROCK” Horovitz and Michael “Mike D” Diamond; Digital Book; eBay; Merch; Spiegel & Grau)
JAMES BROWN
“James Brown: Black and Proud” (Hardcover graphic novel, originally released in France in 2016; author: Xavier Fauthoux; Digital Book; IDW Publishing)
GORDON LIGHTFOOT
“Lightfoot” (Paperback; author: Nicholas Jennings; eBay; On Tour; Penquin Canada)
TORI AMOS
“Tori Amos’s Boys for Pele (33 1/3)” (Paperback; author: Amy Gentry; eBay; Merch; Bloomsbury Academic)
ERIC CLAPTON
“Slowhand: The Life and Music of Eric Clapton” (Hardcover; author: Philip Norman; Digital Book; eBay; Merch; Little, Brown and Company)
STEVIE NICKS
“Gold Dust Woman: The Biography of Stevie Nicks” (Paperback; author: Stephen Davis; St. Martin’s Griffin)
ALICE IN CHAINS
“Alice in Chains: The Untold Story” (Paperback; author: David de Sola; Free Preview; eBay; Merch; Thomas Dunne)
THE BEATLES
“The Roof: The Beatles’ Final Concert” (Hardcover; author: Ken Mansfield; eBay; Merch; Post Hill Press)
BING CROSBY
“Bing Crosby: Swinging on a Star – The War Years, 1940-1946” (Hardcover; author: Gary Giddins; Digital Book; eBay; Little, Brown and Company)
GEDDY LEE
“Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Book of Bass” (Hardcover; Harper Design)
QUEEN
“Queen: Album By Album” (Hardcover; author: Martin Popoff; eBay; On Tour, with Adam Lambert; Merch; Voyageur Press)
LOU REED
“Lou Reed: A Life” (Paperback; author: Anthony DeCurtis; Free Preview; Little, Brown and Company)
GLENN SHORROCK
“Now, Where Was I?: My career with The Twilights, Axiom & Little River Band and back again” (Hardcover; New Holland Publishers)
PETER GRANT
“Bring It On Home: Peter Grant, Led Zeppelin, and Beyond – The Story of Rock’s Greatest Manager” (Hardcover; author: Mark Blake; Da Capo Press)
COCTEAU TWINS
“Stars and Topsoil: Unearthing the Cocteau Twins” (Paperback; author: Nicola Meighan; Jawbone Press)
ELTON JOHN
“Elton John FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About the Rocket Man” (Paperback; author: Donald Gibson; Backbeat Books)