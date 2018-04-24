Published on April 24th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
Your Music Book Store (April 24 and Beyond)
Here’s our weekly rundown of upcoming new music book releases …
Read on.
ROBERT K. ELDER
“The Mixtape of My Life: The Music That Made Me” (Paperback; illustrator: Rob Marvin; Digital Book; Running Press)
DOLLY PARTON
“What Would Dolly Do? How to Be a Diamond in a Rhinestone World” (Hardcover; author: Lauren Marino; Digital Book; Free Preview; Grand Central Publishing)
RAMONES
“My Ramones: Photographs by Danny Fields” (Hardcover; Reel Art Press)
LEONARD COHEN
“The Lyrics of Leonard Cohen: All the Answers Are Here” (Hardcover; author: Malka Marom; Omnibus Press)
MIKE HIPPLE
“80s Redux: Your Favorite Musicians Today” (Hardcover; Schiffer)
THE BEATLES
“Visualizing The Beatles: A Complete Graphic History of the World’s Favorite Band” (Hardcover; authors: John Pring, Rob Thomas; Digital Book; Dey Street Books)
JAMES BROWN
“Working for the Man, Playing in the Band: My Years with James Brown” (Hardcover; author: Damon Wood, with Phil Carson; ECW Press)
TONY BROWN
“Elvis, Strait, to Jesus: An Iconic Producer’s Journey with Legends of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Country, and Gospel Music” (Hardcover; Digital Book; Center Street)
JONATHAN CAIN
“Don’t Stop Believin’: The Man, the Band, and the Song that Inspired Generations” (Hardcover; Digital Book; Zondervan)
MICHAEL JACKSON
“Michael Jackson: The Personal Collection” (Paperback; never-before-seen photographs of Neverland and Jackson’s final home, 100 North Carolwood Drive, plus hundreds of personal items, such as handwritten lyrics, notes Jackson wrote to himself and to his PA, costumes Jackson wore on stage, furniture commissioned by Jackson and sketches he drew, etc.; authors: Darren Julien, Martin Nolan; Goodman Books)
PEARL JAM
“Pearl Jam: Art of Do The Revolution” (Hardcover; author: Joe Pearson; IDW Publishing)
FRANK SINATRA
“Sinatra! The Song Is You: A Singer’s Art” (Paperback; revised and expanded edition; author: Will Friedwald; foreword by Tony Bennett; Chicago Review Press)
TONI TENNILLE
“Toni Tennille: A Memoir” (Paperback; co-author: Caroline Tennille St. Clair; Free Preview; Lyons Press)
DEREK TAYLOR (longtime press officer for The Beatles)
“As Time Goes By” (Paperback; his memoir was first published in 1973 and has been out of print for 35 years; Faber & Faber)
FREDDIE MERCURY
“Somebody to Love: The Life, Death, and Legacy of Freddie Mercury” (Paperback; authors: Matt Richards, Mark Langthorne; Free Preview; Weldon Owen)
PHIL OCHS
“There But for Fortune: The Life of Phil Ochs” (Paperback; author: Michael Schumacher; University of Minnesota Press)
PAUL SIMON
“Paul Simon: The Life” (Hardcover; author: Robert Hilburn; Digital Book; Simon & Schuster)
VARIOUS ARTISTS
“Rolling Stone: 50 Years of Covers” (Paperback; Abrams)
THE CLASH
“The Clash: All the Albums, All the Songs” (Hardcover; author: Martin Popoff; Voyageur Press)
MIKE GARSON
“Bowie’s Piano Man: The Life of Mike Garson” (Paperback; updated and revised; author: Clifford Slapper; Backbeat Books)
FRANÇOISE HARDY
“The Despair of Monkeys and Other Trifles: A Memoir by Françoise Hardy” (Hardcover; translated into English by Jon E. Graham; Feral House)
OTIS REDDING
“Otis Redding: An Unfinished Life” (Paperback; author: Jonathan Gould; Free Preview; Three Rivers Press)
THE WHO
“The Who: I Was There” (Paperback; author: Richard Houghton; Red Planet)
JEFF BUCKLEY
“Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah to the Last Goodbye” (Hardcover; authors: Dave Lory, Jim Irvin; Post Hill Press)
JOHN OATES
“Change of Seasons: A Memoir” (Paperback; co-author: Chris Epting; Free Preview; St. Martin’s Griffin)
WARREN ZEVON
“Accidentally Like a Martyr: The Tortured Art of Warren Zevon” (Paperback; author: James Campion; Backbeat Books)
THE THE
“Long Shadows, High Hopes: The Life and Times of Matt Johnson & the The” (Hardcover; author: Neil Fraser; Omnibus Press)
RYAN ADAMS / WHISKEYTOWN
“Waiting to Derail: Ryan Adams and Whiskeytown, Alt-Country’s Brilliant Wreck” (Hardcover; author: tour manager Thomas O’Keefe, with Joe Oestreich; Skyhorse Publishing)
WAYNE KRAMER
“The Hard Stuff: A Memoir” (Hardcover; Digital Book; Da Capo Press)
SEYMOUR STEIN (co-founder and chairman of Sire Records)
“Siren Song: My Life in Music” (Hardcover; co-author: Gareth Murphy; Digital Book; St. Martin’s Press)
COCTEAU TWINS
“Stars and Topsoil: Unearthing the Cocteau Twins” (Paperback; author: Nicola Meighan; Jawbone Press)
RORY FEEK
“Once Upon a Farm: Lessons on Growing Love, Life, and Hope on a New Frontier” (Hardcover; Digital Book; Audiobook; Thomas Nelson)
GRATEFUL DEAD
“Fare Thee Well: The Final Chapter of the Grateful Dead’s Long, Strange Trip” (Hardcover; author: Joel Selvin; Da Capo Press)
ROBERT WEBB
“The Ultimate Playlist: The 100 Greatest Road Songs” (Paperback; McNidder & Grace)
GEORGE MICHAEL
“George: A Memory of George Michael” (Paperback; author: Sean Smith; Harper)
THE CLASH
“We Are The Clash: Reagan, Thatcher, and the Last Stand of a Band That Mattered” (Paperback; authors: Mark Andersen, Ralph Heibutzki; Akashic Books)
ANDREW GRANT JACKSON
“1965: The Most Revolutionary Year in Music” (Paperback; Free Preview; Thomas Dunne Books)
THE ROLLING STONES
“Just a Shot Away: Peace, Love, and Tragedy with the Rolling Stones at Altamont” (Hardcover; author: Saul Austerlitz; Thomas Dunne Books)
ELTON JOHN
“Elton John FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About the Rocket Man” (Paperback; author: Donald Gibson; Backbeat Books)
GEORGE MICHAEL
“George Michael: The Biography 1963-2016” (Hardcover; author: Rob Jovanovic; Piatkus)
CHARLIE CHAPLIN
“The Music of Charlie Chaplin” (Paperback; author: Jim Lochner; McFarland Publishing)
JIMMY WEBB
“The Cake and the Rain: A Memoir” (Paperback; Free Preview; Omnibus Press)
JIM ED BROWN
“Going Our Way: My Life with Jim Ed Brown, Grand Ole Opry legend and member of the Country Music Hall of Fame” (Hardcover; author: Brown’s widow Becky Perry Brown, with Roxane Atwood; Paperback; Clovercroft Publishing)
JASON LAURÉ (photojournalist)
“Woodstock 1969: The Lasting Impact of the Counterculture” (Hardcover; co-author: Ettagale Blauer; Digital Book; Skyhorse Publishing)
DAVID FRANGIONI
“CRASH: The World’s Greatest Drum Kits From Appice to Peart to Van Halen” (Hardcover; Insight Editions)
WAYNE KRAMER
“The Hard Stuff: Dope, Crime, the MC5, and My Life of Impossibilities” (Hardcover; Digital Book; Da Capo Press)
GUIDED BY VOICES
“Closer You Are: The Story of Robert Pollard and Guided by Voices” (Hardcover; author: Matthew Cutter; Digital Book; Da Capo Press)
JORMA KAUKONEN (Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna co-founder and guitarist)
“Been So Long: My Life and Music” (Hardcover; foreword by Grace Slick; Digital Book; Audiobook; Thomas Dunne Books)
VARIOUS EDITORS
“The Classical Music Book: Big Ideas Simply Explained” (Hardcover; DK)
SEX PISTOLS
“The Sex Pistols – 1977: The Bollocks Diaries” (Hardcover; Cassell)
K.K. DOWNING (Judas Priest co-founder and guitarist)
“Heavy Duty: Days and Nights in Judas Priest” (Hardcover; contributor: Mark Eglinton; Digital Book; eBay; Merch; Da Capo Press)
LED ZEPPELIN
“Led Zeppelin by Led Zeppelin” (Hardcover; the first and only official illustrated book to be produced in collaboration with the members of the band; Reel Art Press)
EDDIE VAN HALEN
“Eruption: The Eddie Van Halen Story” (Hardcover; author: Paul Brannigan; Digital Book; Da Capo Press)
ARTIMUS PYLE
“Street Survivor: Keeping the Beat in Lynyrd Skynyrd” (Hardcover; co-author: Dean Goodman; Backbeat Books)
STEVIE NICKS
“Gold Dust Woman: The Biography of Stevie Nicks” (Paperback; author: Stephen Davis; St. Martin’s Griffin)
GEDDY LEE
“Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Book of Bass” (Hardcover; Harper Design)
STEVE WINWOOD
“While You See a Chance: The Steve Winwood Story” (Paperback; author: John Van der Kiste; )