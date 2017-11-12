Your Vinyl Store (Nov. 10-16 and Beyond)

New vinyl releases and reissues for this week and months ahead. (Check out Past Vinyl Releases.)

NOV. 10 RELEASES

CHILDISH GAMBINO

“Awaken, My Love!” (2016 album; eBay; Merch; Glassnote)

BEN FOLDS

“Supersunnyspeedgraphic” (2006 album; two LPs; Analog Spark)

ARETHA FRANKLIN

“A Brand New Me: Aretha Franklin With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra” (eBay; Merch; Rhino / Atlantic)

THE GOLLIWOGS (pre-Creedence Clearwater Revival band)

“Fight Fire: The Complete Recordings 1964-1967” (two LPs; Read here; Craft Recordings)

THE KINKS

“Sleepwalker” (1977 album; audiophile black and white swirl; eBay; Merch; Friday Music)

METALLICA

“Master of Puppets” (1986 album; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Blackened Recordings)

NO DOUBT

“No Doubt” (1992 album; Interscope)

PEARL JAM

“Ten” (1992 album) , “Binaural” (2000 album; two LPs) , “Riot Act” (2002 album) , “Pearl Jam” (2006 album; eBay; Merch; Epic / Legacy)

R.E.M.

“Automatic For The People (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)” (1992 album; eBay; Merch; Craft Recordings)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Ready Steady Go! The Sixties” (four LPs, 60 songs; Track list; BMG Rights Management)

LUCINDA WILLIAMS

“This Sweet Old World” (2017 album; pink vinyl; On Tour; Highway 20)

NOV. 17 RELEASES

THE ASSOCIATION

“Drop the Needle On the Hits: The Best of The Association” (Barnes & Noble-exclusive vinyl; Barnes Noble Consign)

DAN AUERBACH

“Waiting On a Song” (2017 album; Barnes & Noble-exclusive autographed vinyl; Nonesuch)

BLACK SABBATH

“Black Sabbath: The End” (triple-vinyl set; filmed Feb. 4, 2017, at Birmingham, U.K.’s Genting Arena; DVD + CD; Blu-ray + CD; Blu-ray/DVD/3CD Deluxe; CD; eBay; Merch; Eagle Vision)

THE BLUES BROTHERS

“Drop the Needle On the Hits: The Best of The Blues Brothers” (Barnes & Noble-exclusive vinyl; Barnes Noble Consign)

CARPENTERS

“The Vinyl Collection” (12-LP box set), “Ticket to Ride” (1969 album), “Close to You” (1970 album), “Carpenters” (1971 album), “A Song for You” (1972 album), “The Singles 1969-1973” (1973 album), “Now & Then” (1973 album), “Horizon” (1975 album), “A Kind of Hush” (1976 album), “Passage” (1977 album), “Made in America” (1981 album), “Voice of the Heart” (1983 album), “Lovelines” (1989 album; Read here; eBay; Merch; A&M / UMe)

JOHNNY CASH & JERRY LEE LEWIS

“Sunday Down South” (1970 compilation; Barnes & Noble-exclusive; Barnes Noble Consign)

THE DOORS

“Strange Days (50th Anniversary Edition)” (1967 album; remastered, featuring mono and stereo versions of the album; Read here; eBay; Merch; Rhino / Elektra)

JOHN FOGERTY

“Blue Moon Swamp” (1997 album; 180-gram vinyl, with download card; On Tour; BMG Rights Management)

FUJIYA & MIYAGI

“Transparent Things” (2006 album; with an extra track, “Reeboks In Heaven,” and a bonus running mix the group did with Nike; Hear here; Impossible Objects of Desire)

GRATEFUL DEAD

“The Best of the Grateful Dead, Volume 2: 1977-1989” (Barnes Noble Consign)

AL GREEN

“Feels Like Christmas” (1983 album; Barnes & Noble-exclusive snow white vinyl; Barnes Noble Consign)

VINCE GUARALDI TRIO

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” (1965 album; Craft Recordings / Concord)

TOMMY JAMES & THE SHONDELLS

“Drop the Needle On the Hits: The Best of Tommy James & The Shondells” (Barnes & Noble-exclusive vinyl; Barnes Noble Consign)

KC & THE SUNSHINE BAND

“Drop the Needle On the Hits: The Best of K.C. & the Sunshine Band” (Barnes & Noble-exclusive vinyl; Barnes Noble Consign)

PEGGY LEE

“Is That All There Is?” (1969 album; eBay; Capitol / UMe)

GORDON LIGHTFOOT

“Drop the Needle On the Hits: The Best of Gordon Lightfoot” (Barnes & Noble-exclusive vinyl; Barnes Noble Consign)

PAUL McCARTNEY

“McCartney” (1970 album) , “Ram” (1971 album) , “Band on the Run” (1973 album) , “Venus and Mars” (1975 album) , “Wings at the Speed of Sound” (1976 album) , “McCartney II” (1980 album) , “Tug of War” (1982 album) , “Pipes of Peace” (1983 album; eBay; Merch; Capitol / UMe)

BETTE MIDLER, ET AL

“Hello, Dolly! The New Broadway Cast Recording” (On Broadway; Masterworks Broadway)

PINK FLOYD

“A Collection of Great Dance Songs” (1981 compilation) , “Delicate Sound of Thunder” (1988 album; Columbia / Legacy)

ROBERT PLANT

“Carry Fire” (2017 album; Barnes & Noble-exclusive gold vinyl; Nonesuch)

POISON

“Open Up and Say … Ahh!” (1988 album; eBay; Merch; Friday Music)

LOU REED

“Transformer” (1972 album) , “Berlin” (1973 album) , “Rock ‘n’ Roll Animal” (1974 album) , “Coney Island Baby” (1976 album) , “Street Hassle” (1978 album) , “The Blue Mask” (1982 album; eBay; Merch; RCA / Legacy)

SOMETHING CORPORATE

“Played in Space: The Best of Something Corporate” (2010 compilation; srcvinyl)

SZA

“Crtl” (2017 album; Top Dawg / RCA)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“The 70s Pop Annual” (two LPs, 30 songs; See here; Track list) , “The 80s Pop Annual” (two LPs, 30 songs; See here; Track list; Demon Music Group)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“My 90s Mix” (12-song compilation; Urban Outfitters-exclusive clear vinyl; Sony Music)

THE YARDBIRDS

“Yardbirds ’68” (an 18-track double album featuring the previously unreleased “Live at Anderson Theater” and “Studio Sketches,” a collection of alternate takes and demos; Read here; JimmyPage.com)

NOV. 24 RELEASES

THE APPLES IN STEREO

“Her Wallpaper Reverie” (1999 album; Yep Roc)

ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA

“Out of the Blue (40th Anniversary Edition)” (1977 album; double picture disc vinyl package; Read here; eBay; Merch; Legacy)

JACKIE GLEASON

“‘Tis the Season” (1967 album; Friday Music)

SAM HUNT

“15 In A 30 Live” (Urban Outfitters-exclusive clear 7-inch vinyl; On Tour; Merch; MCA Nashville)

ELVIS PRESLEY

“Moody Blue” (1977 album; 40th anniversary clear blue vinyl; RCA / Legacy)

SAINT ETIENNE

“Continental (Deluxe Edition)” (1997 album, originally released only in Japan) , “Good Humor (Deluxe Edition)” (1998 album) , “Sound of Water” (2000 album) , “Finisterre” (2002 album) , “Tales From Turnpike House” (2005 album; PIAS America)

TOWNES VAN ZANDT

“Rear View Mirror” (1993 live album; Fat Possum)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“The Best of Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock” (colored vinyl pressing; Read here; Merch; Enjoy the Toons)

DEC. 1 RELEASES

CHICAGO

“Chicago V” (1972 album; audiophile vinyl, mastered by Joe Reagoso and Lee Loughnane of Chicago; On Tour; Friday Music)

JOHN DENVER

“The Windstar Greatest Hits” (11 songs; Download; Windstar Productions)

HENRY MANCINI

“Hatari! (Music From the Paramount Motion Picture Score)” (1962 album; 45 RPM LP, mastered at Sterling Sound by Ryan Smith from the analog tapes; Analogue Productions)

MARILLION

“Misplaced Childhood (2017 Remaster)” (1985 album; remastered; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Rhino / Parlophone)

MEAT LOAF

“Bat Out of Hell” (1977 album; 40th anniversary limited edition, 180-gram audiophile translucent red vinyl; Friday Music)

ANNE MURRAY

“The Ultimate Collection” (double vinyl; Capitol / UMe)

THE ROLLING STONES

“On Air” (double vinyl set of BBC radio recordings, circa 1963-65; Read here; eBay; On Tour; Merch; UMe)

RUSH

“A Farewell To Kings (40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)” (1977 album; remastered at Abbey Road studios and mixed by Terry Brown, with four new cover songs from Dream Theater, Big Wreck, The Trews and Alain Johannes, plus the complete Hammersmith Odeon February 1978 show and new cover art; eBay; Merch; Mercury / UMe)

RINGO STARR

“Bad Boy” (1978 album; 180-gram audiophile translucent colored vinyl; Friday Music)

TYLER, THE CREATOR

“Flower Boy” (2017 album; On Tour; Columbia)

U2

“Songs of Experience” (producers: Jacknife Lee, Ryan Tedder, Steve Lillywhite, Andy Barlow, Jolyon Thomas; new single: “You’re the Best Thing About Me”; Hear here; Read here; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Interscope)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“A Capitol Christmas, Volume Two” (two LPs; Capitol)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Harry Potter: Original Motion Picture Soundtracks I-V” (10-LP picture disc box set; Filmography; eBay; Merch; Rhino / Warner)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“This Is Us: Music From the Series” (Urban Outfitters-exclusive two-LP set on yellow vinyl; DVD; UMe)

JOHN WILLIAMS

“Star Wars: A New Hope (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – 40th Anniversary Collector’s Edition” (1977 album; 3-LP, 3D Death Star Hologram Box Set; eBay; Merch; Walt Disney)

DEC. 8 RELEASES

BEASTIE BOYS

“The In Sound from Way Out!” (1996 compilation of instrumental music composed and performed by the trio) , “To the 5 Boroughs” (2004 album; double LP) , “Hot Sauce Committee Part Tw” (2011 album; double LP; eBay; Merch; Capiol / UMe)

GLEN CAMPBELL

“Adiós” (2017 album; UMe)

STAN GETZ

“Stan Getz: Bossa Nova Years” (five-LP box set; Verve / UMe)

ALLAN HOLDSWORTH

“The Allan Holdsworth Solo Album Collection” (12-LP box set, with download card; Manifesto)

BILLIE HOLIDAY

“Classic Lady Day” (five-LP box set; Verve / UMe)

IMAGINE DRAGONS

“Imagine Dragons” (four-LP box set contains “Night Visions,” “Smoke + Mirrors,” “Evolve” and the exclusive “Continued Silence” EP; KIDinaKORNER / Interscope)

LEAD BELLY

“A Celebration: Classic Sides 1934-1944” (JSP)

SARAH McLACHLAN

“Surfacing” (1997 album; 200-gram gatefold double LP cut at 45 RPM mastered by Bernie Grundman from the original analog tapes; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Analogue Productions)

MOTION CITY SOUNDTRACK

“Even If It Kills Me Light” (2007 album; two-LP expanded edition, light blue vinyl; eBay; Epitaph)

LIONEL RICHIE

“Lionel Richie” (1982 album) , “Can’t Slow Down” (1983 album) , “Dancing on the Ceiling” (1986 album; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Motown / UMe)

GEORGE STRAIT

“Ocean Front Property” (1987 album; MCA Nashville / UMe)

TEARS FOR FEARS

“Rule the World: The Greatest Hits” (16-track collection includes two new songs, “I Love You But I’m Lost” and “Stay”; Hear here; eBay; Merch; Mercury / UMe)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Sleepless in Seattle: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” (1993 album; limited-edition blue vinyl; Real Gone Music)

DINAH WASHINGTON

“The Divine Miss Dinah Washington” (five-LP box set; Verve / UMe)

DEC. 15 RELEASES

LOUIS ARMSTRONG & HIS ALL-STARS

“Jazz Is Back in Grand Rapids” (1956 album; two LPs; eBay; Merch; ORG Music)

THE BEATLES

“The Beatles: The Christmas Records” (box set of seven 7-inch colored vinyl singles, originally released only to Fan Club members in 1963-69, featuring the original artwork; Read here) , “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Heart Club Band” (1967 album; Picture Disc; 2017 stereo mix; Black Vinyl; eBay; Merch; Apple / Capitol / UMe)

HARRY BELAFONTE

“Belafonte At Carnegie Hall (The Complete Concert)” (1959 album; five-LP RPM set, with bonus tracks previously unavailable on vinyl; mastered by Ryan K. Smith at Sterling Sound from the original 3-track analog tapes; 200-gram LPs cut at 45 RPM; Analogue Productions)

GORD DOWNIE

“Introduce Yerself” (2017 album; double vinyl; Arts & Crafts)

DUKE ELLINGTON AND HIS ORCHESTRA

“Volume 1: 1943” (eBay; Merch; ORG Music)

DUKE ELLINGTON

“The Duke Plays Ellington” (1953 album; Capitol / UMe)

TENNESSEE ERNIE FORD

“Sixteen Tons” (1955 album; Capitol / UMe)

INXS

“Kick (30th Anniversary Edition)” (1987 album; two heavyweight, 180-gram LPs at 45-RPM, cut by Abbey Road Studios Half-Speed Mastering pioneer Miles Showell; eBay; Merch; Rhino / Atlantic)

FREDDIE JACKSON

“Rock Me Tonight” (1985 album; Capitol / UMe)

THE KILLERS

“Sam’s Town” (2006 album) , “Sawdust” (2007 album) , “Day & Age” (2008 album) , “Direct Hits” (2013 compilation; Island / UMe)

FELA KUTI

“Fela – Vinyl Box Set 4” (compiled by Erykah Badu, featuring seven albums from 1976-1992; Knitting Factory)

MAZE FEATURING FRANKIE BEVERLY

“Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly” (1977 album; Capitol / UMe)

THELONIOUS MONK

“Thelonious Monk Quartet with John Coltrane At Carnegie Hall” (recorded in November 1959 but not released until 2005; Blue Note)

THELONIOUS MONK

“The Complete Prestige 10-Inch LP Collection” (five 10-inch vinyl box set; Craft Recordings)

ROY ORBISON

“Crying” (1962 album; double LP cut at 45 RPM, mastered by Bernie Grundman from the original analog tape 200-gram LPs plated and pressed by Quality Record Pressings; Analogue Productions)

OTIS REDDING

“The Definitive Studio Album Collection” (box set; eBay; Merch; Rhino / Atlantic)

SIA

“Everyday Is Christmas” (2017 album, with download card; Monkey Puzzle / Interscope)

TAVARES

“In the City” (1975 album; includes “It Only Takes a Minute” and “Free Ride”; Capitol / UMe)

THE TEMPTATIONS

“Masterpiece” (1973 album; Motown / UMe)

SISTER ROSETTA THARPE

“Live in 1960” (eBay; ORG Music)

THIN LIZZY

“Collected” (Read here; Music on Vinyl)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Crazy Heart (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (2019 album; two-disc, 180-gram LP; New West)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! (From the Sound Track of the Motion Picture)” (1955 album; Capitol / UMe)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Stranger Things (Music from the Netflix Original Series)” (two LPs, 30 songs; Merch; Legacy Recordings)

NANCY WILSON

“How Glad I Am” (1964 album; Capitol / UMe)

HANS ZIMMER, BENJAMIN WALLFISCH, ET AL

“Blade Runner 2049 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” (sequel starring Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling opened Oct. 6; In Theaters; Merch; Alcon Sleeping Giant / Epic)

DEC. 22 RELEASES

ARCADE FIRE

“Funeral” (2004 album) , “Neon Bible” (2007 album; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Sony Legacy)

DEC. 31 RELEASES

DEC. 31, 2017

RY COODER

“Chicken Skin Music” (1976 album; 180-gram vinyl, mastered from the original master tapes; Mobile Fidelity)

DIRE STRAITS

“Dire Straits” (1978 album; 45RPM two-LP set, mastered from the original master tapes) , “Communique” (1979 album; 45RPM two-LP set, mastered from the original master tapes) , “Making Movies” (1980 album; 45RPM two-LP set, mastered from the original master tapes) , “Love Over Gold” (1982 album; 45RPM two-LP set, mastered from the original master tapes; Mobile Fidelity)

JAMES GANG

“James Gang Rides Again” (1970 album; 180-gram vinyl, mastered from the original master tapes; Mobile Fidelity)

BARRY MANILOW

“Greatest Hits” (1978 collection; Mobile Fidelity)

SUPERTRAMP

“Breakfast in America” (1979 album; 180-gram vinyl, mastered from the original master tapes; Mobile Fidelity)

JAN. 5 RELEASES

TRIUMPH

“Allied Forces” (1981 album; Round Hill)

NEIL YOUNG + PROMISE OF THE REAL

“The Visitor” (2017 album; Reprise)

JAN. 12 RELEASES

ABBA

“ABBA: The Album (40th Anniversary Edition)” (1977 album, featuring “Take a Chance on Me” and “The Name of the Game”; 40th anniversary two-LP set, half-speed mastering, mastered at Abbey Road Studios; eBay; Merch; Polar Music Production / UMe)

THE APPLES IN STEREO

“The Discovery of a World Inside the Moone” (2000 album; Yep Roc)

BIG STAR

“Live At Lafayette’s Music Room-Memphis, TN” (live performances from 1973; includes download card; Omnivore Recordings)

BILL EVANS

“Bill Evans Trio At Shelly’s Manne-Hole, Hollywood, California” ,

“Quintessence” (1976 album) , “I Will Say Goodbye” (1979 album; Original Jazz Classics)

DAVE MASON

“Alone Together” (1970 album; includes “Only You Know and I Know”; Friday Music)

JAN. 19 RELEASES

THELONIOUS MONK

“Thelonious Alone In San Francisco” (1959 album; Original Jazz Classics)

JAN. 26 RELEASES

SUN RA

“Nothing Is …” (1970 album; ESP Disk Ltd.)

FEB. 2 RELEASES

ISAAC HAYES

“Hot Buttered Soul” (1969 album) , “Shaft (Music From The Soundtrack)” (1971 album; two LPs) , “Black Moses” (1971 album; two LPs; Craft Recordings)

ROY ORBISON

“A Love So Beautiful: Roy Orbison with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra” (producers: Don Reedman, Nick Patrick; eBay; Merch; Legacy Recordings)

FEB. 16 RELEASES

THE APPLES IN STEREO

“Velocity of Sound” (2002 album; Yep Roc)

NINA SIMONE

“Nina Simone At Town Hall” (1959 album; dark pink vinyl; 4 Men With Beards)

APRIL 20 RELEASES

WIDESPREAD PANIC

“Light Fuse, Get Away” (1998 live album; four-LP box set; Widespread)

MAY 11 RELEASES

EPMD

“Strictly Business” (1988 album) , “Unfinished Business” (1989 album; two LPs; Capitol / UMe)