Your Vinyl Store (May 26-June 1 and Beyond)

MAY 26, 2017

THE BEATLES

“Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (50th Anniversary Edition)” (1967 album; 180-gram two-LP gatefold package featuring the new stereo album mix with previously unreleased alternate takes, newly mixed in stereo; Capitol / Apple)

BLINK-182

“Greatest Hits” (2007 compilation; SRCVinyl)

EARTH, WIND & FIRE

“Spirit” (1976 album, featuring “Getaway” and “Saturday Nite”; Speakers Corner)

FLEETWOOD MAC

“Mirage” (1982 album), “Tango in the Night” (1987 album; Rhino / Warner)

LAURA NYRO

“Christmas and the Beads of Sweat” (1970 album; Pure Pleasure)

JUNE 2, 2017

MERRY CLAYTON

“Gimme Shelter” (1970 album; Real Gone Music)

SHERYL CROW

“Be Myself” (Barnes & Noble-exclusive vinyl; 2017 album; Barnes Noble Consign)

NEIL DIAMOND

“Sweet Caroline/Brother Love’s Travelling Salvation Show” (1969 album), “Hot August Night” (1972 live album), “Beautiful Noise” (1976 album), “The Jazz Singer (Original Songs From The Motion Picture)” (1980 album; Geffen / UMe)

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS

“The Doobie Brothers” (1971 album; Friday Music)

THE BILL EVANS TRIO

“Sunday at the Village Vanguard” (1961 album; UltraDisc one-step 45rpm two-LP box set; Mobile Fidelity)

FOREIGNER

“40 – 1977 • Hits From Forty Years • 2017” (two-LP, 40-song collection to celebrate the band’s 40th anniversary; On Tour; Merch; Rhino / Atlantic)

HUMBLE PIE

“The A&M Vinyl Box Set 1970-1975” (nine LPs; A&M / UMe)

MANIC STREET PREACHERS

“Send Away the Tigers: 10 Year Collectors Edition” (2007 album; Columbia / Legacy)

MIDNIGHT OIL

“Complete Midnight Oil Vinyl Collection” (11 studio LPs and two 12-inch EPs on 180-gram vinyl; remastered from the original tapes by Steve Smart at Studios 301, Sydney, and then mastered for vinyl at Abbey Road Studios; See here; Legacy / Sony Music Australia)

WILLIE NELSON

“The Willie Way” (1972 album; Friday Music)

IGGY POP

“The Idiot” (1977 album, produced by David Bowie), “Lust for Life” (1977 album, co-produced by Bowie), “TV Eye Live” (1977 live recordings; Virgin / UMe)

BOB SEGER

“Greatest Hits” (1994 album; Capitol / UMe)

STATUS QUO

“The Vinyl Singles Collection 1980-1984” (12 7-inch singles; Mercury / UMe)

U2

“The Joshua Tree” (seven-LP box set; 1987 album; remastered, with “Live At Madison Square Garden 1987,” remixes, outtakes, B-sides and an 84-page hardback book of unseen personal photography shot by The Edge during the original Mojave Desert photo session in 1986; On Tour; Merch)

JUNE 9, 2017

CHUCK BERRY

“CHUCK” (Barnes & Noble-exclusive white vinyl; his first new album in nearly 40 years; the rock ‘n’ roll pioneer died on March 18 at age 90; Dualtone)

JOHN COLTRANE

“Trane: The Atlantic Collection” (nine-song compilation; Rhino / Atlantic)

EN VOGUE

“Funky Divas” (1992 album; Rhino / Atlantic)

LUPE FIASCO

“Lupe Fiasco’s The Cool” (2007 album; Rhino / Atlantic)

JULIE LONDON

“Julie Is Her Name, Volume II” (1958 album, produced by Bobby Troup; 200-gram vinyl), “Julie London Sings Latin In a Satin Mood” (1963 album, produced by Snuff Garrett; 200-gram vinyl, mastered For 45 RPM from original analog master tapes by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio; Analogue Productions)

THELONIOUS MONK / JOHN COLTRANE

“Complete 1957 Riverside Recordings” (three LPs; Concord Craft Recordings)

THE BOB SEGER SYSTEM

“Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man” (1969 album; Capitol / UMe)

THIRD EYE BLIND

“Third Eye Blind (20th Anniversary Edition)” (1997 album; three-LP set; Rhino / Elektra)

TONY! TONI! TONÉ!

“Sons of Soul” (1993 album; Mercury / UMe)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Spirit of ’69: The Boss Reggae Sevens Collection” (7-inch vinyl singles box set; Trojan)

ZZ TOP

“Cinco: The First Five LPs” (180-gram vinyl box set; Rhino / Warner)

JUNE 16, 2017

BIG STAR

“The Best of Big Star” (two LPs; Stax)

BRANDY

“Brandy” (1994 album; Rhino / Atlantic)

TIM BUCKLEY

“Happy Sad” (1969 album; red vinyl; 4 Men With Beards)

CAN

“CAN – The Singles” (three LPs; Hear here; Mute)

JOHN COLTRANE

“Giant Steps” (1960 album; mono remaster), “Olé Coltrane” (1961 album; mono remaster), “Bags & Trane” (1961 album, with Milt Jackson; mono remaster), “Coltrane Plays the Blues” (1962 album; mono remaster), “The Avant-Garde” (1966 album, with Don Cherry; mono remaster; Rhino / Atlantic)

THE CRANBERRIES

“Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?” [Barnes & Noble-exclusive translucent red vinyl; 1993 album; Barnes Noble Consign)

THE ELECTRIC FLAG

“Live 1968 (At the Carousel Ballroom)” (with guest Erma Franklin; Rockbeat)

ENYA

“A Day Without Rain” (2000 album; Reprise)

HERBIE HANCOCK

“Head Hunters” (1973 album; 200-gram vinyl; Analogue Productions)

ETTA JAMES

“The Right Time” (1992 album, produced by Jerry Wexler; Pure Pleasure)

THE KINKS

“Low Budget” (1979 album; 180-gram translucent red vinyl; Friday Music)

LOGGINS & MESSINA

“On Stage” (1974 live album; 180-gram translucent gold vinyl; Friday Music)

MEAT LOAF

“Bat Out of Hell” (1977 album; Friday Music)

NAPPY ROOTS

“Watermelon, Chicken & Gritz” (2002 album; Rhino / Atlantic)

TED NUGENT

“Great Gonzos!: The Best of Ted Nugent” (1981 compilation; 180-gram translucent gold vinyl; Friday Music)

JOHN SEBASTIAN

“John B. Sebastian” (1970 album; Exhibit)

NINA SIMONE

“The Amazing Nina Simone” (1959 album; pink vinyl; 4 Men With Beards)

FRANK SINATRA

“A Swingin’ Affair!” (1957 album; Capitol / UMe)

SLIGHTLY STOOPID

“Meanwhile … Back at the Lab” (2015 album; Stoopid / MRI)

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES

“Suicidal Tendencies” (1983 debut album; Barnes & Noble-exclusive yellow & black swirl vinyl; On Tour; Barnes Noble Consign)

TWISTA

“Adrenaline Rush” (1997 album; Rhino / Atlantic)

JUNE 23, 2017

JOSEPH ARTHUR

“Redemption’s Son 15th Anniversary Edition” (2002 album; remastered, with nine previously unreleased songs which formed a lost album titled “Morning Star”; Real World)

BOOKER T. & THE MG’s

“Green Onions” (1962 album), “Hip Hug-Her” (1967 album; Rhino / Atlantic)

THE GO-GO’S

“Vacation” (1982 album; I.R.S.)

ALBERT KING

“Born Under a Bad Sign” (1967 album; Rhino / Atlantic)

AMANDA MARSHALL

“Amanda Marshall” (1995 album; 180-gram audiophile vinyl; Music On Vinyl)

PRINCE AND THE REVOLUTION

“Purple Rain Deluxe” (1984 album; remastered, with the bonus 11-track “From The Vault & Unreleased” disc, featuring the previously unreleased “Electric Intercourse”; eBay; Merch; NPR / Warner)

OTIS REDDING

“The Great Otis Redding Sings Soul Ballads” (1965 album), “The Soul Album” (1966 album; Rhino / Atlantic)

OTIS REDDING & CARLA THOMAS

“King & Queen (50th Anniversary Edition)” (1967 album; Rhino / Atlantic)

SAM & DAVE

“Double Dynamite” (1966 album), “Soul Men” (1967 album; Rhino / Atlantic)

CARLA THOMAS

“Carla” (1966 album; Rhino / Atlantic)

RUFUS THOMAS

“Walking the Dog” (1963 album; Rhino / Atlantic)

JUNE 30, 2017

ABBA

“Gold” (1992 compilation; two LPs; gold-colored vinyl; U.K. – Polydor)

THE BEACH BOYS

“Wild Honey” (1967 album; Capitol / UMe)

ZAC BROWN BAND

“Welcome Home” (2017 album; On Tour; Merch; Southern Ground / Atlantic)

EARTH, WIND & FIRE

“All ‘n All” (1977 album, featuring “Serpentine Fire” and “Fantasy”; 180-gram audiophile translucent gold vinyl; Friday Music)

ERASURE

“World Be Gone” (2017 album; orange-colored vinyl; Mute)

ELTON JOHN

“Tumbleweed Connection” (1971 album), “Honky Chateau” (1972 album; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Island / UMe)

BOB MARLEY & THE WAILERS

“Exodus 40” (40th anniversary edition of this 1977 classic, with the bonus “Exodus 40 – The Movement Continues …,” a Ziggy Marley-produced “restatement” of the original album; four-LP box set; eBay; Merch; Tuff Gong / Island / UMe)

JULY 7, 2017

THE BEACH BOYS

“Pet Sounds” (1966 album; stereo mix mastered by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio, on 200-gram vinyl; Mono Mix; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Analogue Productions)

NICKELBACK

“Silver Side Up” (2001 album), “The Long Road” (2003 album), “All the Right Reasons” (2005 album; Atlantic)

BETH ORTON

“Central Reservation” (1999 album; srcvinyl)

TOM TOM CLUB

“Tom Tom Club” (1981 album; limited-edition blue and yellow starburst vinyl; Real Gone Music)

JULY 14, 2017

KYLE DIXON & MICHAEL STEIN

“Stranger Things (A Netflix Original Series) – Volume One” (two-LP box set), “Stranger Things (A Netflix Original Series) – Volume Two” (two-LP box set)

MISSY ELLIOTT

“Supa Dupa Fly” (1997 album; Rhino / Atlantic)

ENYA

“Amarantine” (2005 album; Reprise)

JULY 28, 2017

BEYONCÉ

“How To Make Lemonade Box Set” (2016 album; 600+-page coffee table book, double vinyl LP, and audio and visual album downloads; Columbia)

THE CARS

“Panorama (Expanded Edition)” (1980 album; two LPs; Rhino / Elektra; )

DOKKEN

“Tooth and Nail” (1984 album; Friday Music)

PETER GABRIEL

“Birdy” (1985 soundtrack), “Passion” (1989 soundtrack album), “Long Walk Home” (2002 soundtrack album; all 45 RPM half speed remasters; Real World)

THE KINKS

“One for the Road” (1980 double live album; 180-gram audiophile pink vinyl; Friday Music)

ELVIS PRESLEY

“Elvis Presley” (1956 debut album; 180-gram audiophile translucent blue vinyl; Friday Music)

RASCAL FLATTS

“Back to Us” (2017 album; Big Machine)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Passion – Sources” (1989 album; Peter Gabriel’s compilation of songs by artists from Armenia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guinea, India, Iran, Morocco, Pakistan, Senegal and Turkey; Real World)

AUG. 4, 2017

MARY MARTIN, THEODORE BIKEL, ET AL

“The Sound of Music (Original Broadway Cast)” (1959 album; Barnes & Noble-exclusive; Barnes Noble Consign)

BERNADETTE PETERS, CHIP ZIEN, JOANNA GLEASON, ET AL

“Into the Woods (Original Cast Recording)” (1988 album; Barnes & Noble-exclusive; Hear/read here; Barnes Noble Consign)

AUG. 11, 2017

JOHNNY CASH

“Greatest Hits Volume II” (1971 compilation; 180-gram audiophile, translucent blue vinyl; Friday Music)

THE KOOKS

“Inside In / Inside Out” (2006 album), “Konk” (2007 album; Astralwerks)

ELVIS PRESLEY

“Elvis Is Back!” (1960 album; 180-gram audiophile translucent blue vinyl; Friday Music)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 (Deluxe Edition)” (2017 soundtrack; Vol. 1; In Theaters; Hollywood)

SEPT. 8, 2017

SPANDAU BALLET

“Through the Barricades” (1986 album; remastered; Epic / Legacy)

OCT. 20, 2017

GEORGE MICHAEL

“Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1” (1990 album; Columbia / Legacy)