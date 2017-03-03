Your Vinyl Store (March 3-9 and Beyond)



New vinyl releases and reissues for this week and months ahead. (Check out Past Vinyl Releases.)

MARCH 3, 2017

BOB DYLAN

“The Real Royal Albert Hall 1966 Concert!” (2016 album; Columbia / Legacy)

THE MONKEES

“Head Alternate” (1968 album; 180 translucent gold vinyl, with rare mixes, stereo versions and alternate tracks; mastered from the Colgems tapes by Joe Reagoso; Friday Music)

PANIC! AT THE DISCO

“A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out” (2005 album; Fueled By Ramen)

THIN LIZZY

“Renegade” (1981 album; Friday Music)

PETE TOWNSHEND

“Who Came First” (1972 album; Universal)

$3.99 Albums » … $5 Albums » … $6.99 Albums » … $0.69 Song Store » … Band T-Shirts »

MARCH 10, 2017

GUY CLARK

“Guy Clark: The Best of the Dualtone Years” (two LPs, 19 songs; Dualtone)

MILES DAVIS QUINTET

“Miles Davis Quintet: Freedom Jazz Dance: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 5” (2016 compilation; three LPs; Columbia / Legacy)

ELLA FITZGERALD & LOUIS ARMSTRONG

“Complete Studio Master Takes” (six-LP box set; Green Corner)

JOHN LEE HOOKER

“That’s Where It’s At!” (1969 album; Hear here; Stax)

THE MAGNETIC FIELDS

“50 Song Memoir” (five-LP box set chronicles 50 years of frontman Stephin Merritt’s life with one song per year; producers: Merritt, Thomas Bartlett, Charles Newman; Hear here; Read here; Nonesuch)

PERE UBU

“Drive, He Said 1994-2002” (four-LP box set; Read here; Fire)

SELENA

“Dreaming of You” (1995 album; two LPs; EMI Latin)

ELLIOTT SMITH

“Either/Or: Expanded Edition” (1997 album; remastered, with a second LP containing five live multitrack recordings from the Yo Yo A Go Go Festival in Olympia, Wash., in 1997, plus three previously unreleased studio recordings and one B-side, “I Figured You Out”; Hear here; Kill Rock Stars)

SOUNDGARDEN

“Ultramega OK (Deluxe Edition)” (1988 album, with six bonus tracks; Sub Pop)

THE VELVET UNDERGROUND

“The Boston Tea Party July 11th 1969” (double album; Spyglass)

MARCH 17, 2017

JOE COCKER

“Mad Dogs & Englishmen” (1970 album; double LP; A&M / UMe)

BEN FOLDS FIVE

“The Unauthorized Biography of Reinhold Messner” (1999 album), “Songs For Silverman” (2005 album; Analog Spark)

JANIS IAN

“Breaking Silence” (1993 all-analogue album; 200-gram, 45 rpm vinyl pressing; two LPs; Hear here; Analogue Productions)

LINDA RONSTADT

“Living in the USA” (1978 album; 180-gram audiophile translucent blue vinyl; Friday Music)

LEON RUSSELL

“Carney” (1972 album, featuring “Tight Rope”; 200-gram vinyl mastered from the original tape by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio; Analogue Productions)

MARCH 24, 2017

MICKEY HART

“Planet Drum (25th Anniversary Edition)” (1991 album; won the Grammy for Best World Music Album in the first year of that category’s existence; two LPs; UMe)

PAUL McCARTNEY

“Flowers in the Dirt” (1989 album; two LPs, with nine original demos; Capitol)

MARCH 31, 2017

JOE WALSH

“The Smoker You Drink, The Player You Get” (1973 album; 200-gram vinyl; Analogue Productions)

APRIL 7, 2017

THE KINKS

“One for the Road” (1980 double live album; 180-gram audiophile pink vinyl; Friday Music)

WILSON PICKETT

“The Best of Wilson Pickett, Vol. II” (1971 compilation; Friday Music)

QUESTION MARK AND THE MYSTERIANS

“96 Tears” (1966 album; mastered at 45 RPM; Real Gone Music)

THE TRAMMPS

“The Best of the Trammps – Disco Inferno” (1977 compilation; Friday Music)

APRIL 14, 2017

BLINK-182

“Greatest Hits” (2007 compilation; SRCVinyl)

BILL CONTI

“The Right Stuff (Original Movie Picture Soundtrack)” (1983 album; Varѐse Sarabande)

DARYL HALL & JOHN OATES

“Rock ‘N Soul, Part 1” (1983 best-of; RCA / Legacy)

MOTÖRHEAD

“Motörhead” (1977 album), “What’s Words Worth?” (1983 live album, recorded in 1978; Back on Black)

APRIL 21, 2017

RANDY CALIFORNIA

“Kapt. Kopter and The (Fabulous) Twirly Birds” (1972 album; limited-edition white vinyl; Drastic Plastic)

EARTH, WIND & FIRE

“Spirit” (1976 album, featuring “Getaway” and “Saturday Nite”; Speakers Corner)

REO SPEEDWAGON

“Live: You Get What You Play For” (1977 album; 180-gram audiophile blue vinyl; Friday Music)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Saturday Night Fever: The Original Movie Sound Track” (1977 album; Capitol / UMe)

APRIL 28, 2017

BIG STAR

“The Best of Big Star” (two LPs; Stax)

MAY 5, 2017

DONOVAN

“Barabajagal” (1969 album; Sundazed)

MIDNIGHT OIL

“Complete Midnight Oil Vinyl Collection” (11 studio LPs and two 12-inch EPs on 180-gram vinyl; remastered from the original tapes by Steve Smart at Studios 301, Sydney, and then mastered for vinyl at Abbey Road Studios; See here; Legacy / Sony Music Australia)

MAY 12, 2017

JOHN SEBASTIAN

“John B. Sebastian” (1970 album; Exhibit)

MAY 19, 2017

ANGELO BADALAMENTI

“Blue Velvet (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (1986 album; Varèse Sarabande)

ENYA

“A Day Without Rain” (2000 album), “Amarantine” (2005 album; Reprise)

GEORGE MICHAEL

“Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1” (1990 album; Columbia / Legacy)

NILSSON

“Aerial Pandemonium Ballet” (1971 album; Speakers Corner)

JULY 28, 2017

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS

“The Doobie Brothers” (1971 album; Friday Music)