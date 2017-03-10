Your Vinyl Store (March 10-16 and Beyond)



MARCH 10, 2017

GUY CLARK

“Guy Clark: The Best of the Dualtone Years” (two LPs, 19 songs; Dualtone)

MILES DAVIS QUINTET

“Miles Davis Quintet: Freedom Jazz Dance: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 5” (2016 compilation; three LPs; Columbia / Legacy)

ELLA FITZGERALD & LOUIS ARMSTRONG

“Complete Studio Master Takes” (six-LP box set; Green Corner)

JOHN LEE HOOKER

“That’s Where It’s At!” (1969 album; Hear here; Stax)

THE MAGNETIC FIELDS

“50 Song Memoir” (five-LP box set chronicles 50 years of frontman Stephin Merritt’s life with one song per year; producers: Merritt, Thomas Bartlett, Charles Newman; Hear here; Read here; Nonesuch)

GLENN MILLER & HIS ORCHESTRA

“The Glenn Miller Carnegie Hall Concert” (recorded in October 1939 and released in 1958; remastered, with six bonus tracks; Vinyl Passion)

PERE UBU

“Drive, He Said 1994-2002” (four-LP box set; Read here; Fire)

SELENA

“Dreaming of You” (1995 album; two LPs; EMI Latin)

SLY & ROBBIE

“Sly & Robbie Present Taxi Gang In Disco Mix Style 1978-87” (double album; Cree)

ELLIOTT SMITH

“Either/Or: Expanded Edition” (1997 album; remastered, with a second LP containing five live multitrack recordings from the Yo Yo A Go Go Festival in Olympia, Wash., in 1997, plus three previously unreleased studio recordings and one B-side, “I Figured You Out”; Hear here; Kill Rock Stars)

SOUNDGARDEN

“Ultramega OK (Deluxe Edition)” (1988 album, with six bonus tracks; Sub Pop)

STATUS QUO

“The Vinyl Singles Collection 1972-1979” (7-inch single box set; Read here; Island / UMe)

THE VELVET UNDERGROUND

“The Boston Tea Party July 11th 1969” (double album; Spyglass)

STEVIE WONDER

“Live at the Regal Theater Chicago, June 1962” (Jambalaya)

MARCH 17, 2017

ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT

“3 Years, 5 Months and 2 Days in the Life of …” (1992 album; Capitol / UMe)

JOE COCKER

“Mad Dogs & Englishmen” (1970 album; double LP; A&M / UMe)

COUNTING CROWS

“August and Everything After” (1993 album; two LPs), “Recovering the Satellites” (1996 album; two LPs; Geffen / UMe)

THE CRANBERRIES

“No Need To Argue” (1994 album; plum red vinyl; Plain)

BEN FOLDS FIVE

“The Unauthorized Biography of Reinhold Messner” (1999 album), “Songs For Silverman” (2005 album; Analog Spark)

PETER GABRIEL

“Peter Gabriel/Car (33 RPM Version)” (1977 album), “Peter Gabriel/Scratch” (1978 album), “Peter Gabriel/Melt (33 RPM Version)” (1980 album), “Peter Gabriel/Security (33 RPM Version)” (1982 album), “So (33 RPM Version)” (1986 album), “Us” (1992 album), “Up (33 RPM Version)” (2002 album; each vinyl was cut by Matt Colton at Alchemy Mastering, mastered by Tony Cousins at Metropolis and overseen by Gabriel’s main sound engineer, Richard Chappell; Real World)

LINDA RONSTADT

“Living in the USA” (1978 album; 180-gram audiophile translucent blue vinyl; Friday Music)

RUN-D.M.C.

“King of Rock” (1985 album; Get on Down)

LEON RUSSELL

“Carney” (1972 album, featuring “Tight Rope”; 200-gram vinyl mastered from the original tape by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio; Analogue Productions)

PETE TOWNSHEND

“Empty Glass” (1980 album; clear vinyl, 180-gram half-speed mastered), “All the Best Cowboys Have Chinese Eyes” (1982 album; clear vinyl, 180-gram half-speed mastered; Universal)

STEVE WINWOOD

“Back in the High Life” (1986 album), “Roll With It” (1988 album; Island / UMe)

MARCH 24, 2017

GLEN CAMPBELL

“Gentle On My Mind” (1967 album), “Wichita Lineman” (1968 album; Capitol Nashville / UMe)

GIN BLOSSOMS

“New Miserable Experience” (1992 album), “Congratulations I’m Sorry” (1996 album; A&M / UMe)

THE BILL EVANS TRIO

“Sunday at the Village Vanguard” (1961 album; UltraDisc one-step 45rpm two-LP box set; Mobile Fidelity)

THE BILL EVANS TRIO

“On a Monday Evening” (previously unreleased concert, recorded at Union Theater in Madison, Wis., on Nov. 15, 1976; Fantasy / Concord Bicycle Music)

GRAND FUNK RAILROAD

“Live Album” (1970 album; 180-gram audiophile vinyl; Friday Music)

MICKEY HART

“Planet Drum (25th Anniversary Edition)” (1991 album; won the Grammy for Best World Music Album in the first year of that category’s existence; two LPs; UMe)

PAUL McCARTNEY

“Flowers in the Dirt” (1989 album; two LPs, with nine original demos; Capitol)

NEW YORK DOLLS

“New York Dolls” (1973 album), “Too Much Too Soon” (1974 album; Mercury / UMe)

OTIS REDDING

“Live At The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings” (1966 performances; 180-gram double LP set; Stax)

MARCH 31, 2017

DEANA CARTER

“Did I Shave My Legs For This?” (1996 album; Capitol Nashville / UMe)

THE DOORS

“The Doors (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)” (1967 album; three-CD, one-LP set includes the original stereo mix, original mono mix, an LP-version of the mono mix, a March 1967 concert at The Matrix in San Francisco and a hardcover book; Rhino)

JANIS IAN

“Breaking Silence” (1993 all-analogue album; 200-gram, 45 rpm vinyl pressing; two LPs; Hear here; Analogue Productions)

THE AHMAD JAMAL TRIO

“The Awakening” (1970 album; Be With Records)

REBA McENTIRE

“Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope” (2017 album; two LPs; Nash Icon / Big Machine)

JOE WALSH

“The Smoker You Drink, The Player You Get” (1973 album; 200-gram vinyl; Analogue Productions)

THE WHATNAUTS

“Introducing the Whatnauts” (1970 album, featuring “I’ll Erase Away Your Pain” and “Message From a Black Man”; Music On Vinyl)

APRIL 7, 2017

THE KINKS

“One for the Road” (1980 double live album; 180-gram audiophile pink vinyl; Friday Music)

WILSON PICKETT

“The Best of Wilson Pickett, Vol. II” (1971 compilation; Friday Music)

QUESTION MARK AND THE MYSTERIANS

“96 Tears” (1966 album; mastered at 45 RPM; Real Gone Music)

THE TRAMMPS

“The Best of the Trammps – Disco Inferno” (1977 compilation; Friday Music)

APRIL 14, 2017

BLINK-182

“Greatest Hits” (2007 compilation; SRCVinyl)

BILL CONTI

“The Right Stuff (Original Movie Picture Soundtrack)” (1983 album; Varѐse Sarabande)

DARYL HALL & JOHN OATES

“Rock ‘N Soul, Part 1” (1983 best-of; RCA / Legacy)

MOTÖRHEAD

“Motörhead” (1977 album), “What’s Words Worth?” (1983 live album, recorded in 1978; Back on Black)

APRIL 21, 2017

RANDY CALIFORNIA

“Kapt. Kopter and The (Fabulous) Twirly Birds” (1972 album; limited-edition white vinyl; Drastic Plastic)

EARTH, WIND & FIRE

“Spirit” (1976 album, featuring “Getaway” and “Saturday Nite”; Speakers Corner)

REO SPEEDWAGON

“Live: You Get What You Play For” (1977 album; 180-gram audiophile blue vinyl; Friday Music)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Saturday Night Fever: The Original Movie Sound Track” (1977 album; Capitol / UMe)

APRIL 28, 2017

BIG STAR

“The Best of Big Star” (two LPs; Stax)

MAY 5, 2017

DONOVAN

“Barabajagal” (1969 album; Sundazed)

MIDNIGHT OIL

“Complete Midnight Oil Vinyl Collection” (11 studio LPs and two 12-inch EPs on 180-gram vinyl; remastered from the original tapes by Steve Smart at Studios 301, Sydney, and then mastered for vinyl at Abbey Road Studios; See here; Legacy / Sony Music Australia)

MAY 12, 2017

JOHN SEBASTIAN

“John B. Sebastian” (1970 album; Exhibit)

MAY 19, 2017

ANGELO BADALAMENTI

“Blue Velvet (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (1986 album; Varèse Sarabande)

ENYA

“A Day Without Rain” (2000 album), “Amarantine” (2005 album; Reprise)

GEORGE MICHAEL

“Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1” (1990 album; Columbia / Legacy)

NILSSON

“Aerial Pandemonium Ballet” (1971 album; Speakers Corner)

JUNE 2, 2017

U2

“The Joshua Tree” (seven-LP box set; 1987 album; remastered, with “Live At Madison Square Garden 1987,” remixes, outtakes, B-sides and an 84-page hardback book of unseen personal photography shot by The Edge during the original Mojave Desert photo session in 1986; On Tour; Merch)

JULY 28, 2017

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS

“The Doobie Brothers” (1971 album; Friday Music)