Your Vinyl Store (June 9-15 and Beyond)
JUNE 9, 2017
CHUCK BERRY
“CHUCK” (Barnes & Noble-exclusive white vinyl; his first new album in nearly 40 years; the rock ‘n’ roll pioneer died on March 18 at age 90; Dualtone)
JOHN COLTRANE
“Trane: The Atlantic Collection” (nine-song compilation; Rhino / Atlantic)
EN VOGUE
“Funky Divas” (1992 album; Rhino / Atlantic)
LUPE FIASCO
“Lupe Fiasco’s The Cool” (2007 album; Rhino / Atlantic)
JULIE LONDON
“Julie Is Her Name, Volume II” (1958 album, produced by Bobby Troup; 200-gram vinyl), “Julie London Sings Latin In a Satin Mood” (1963 album, produced by Snuff Garrett; 200-gram vinyl, mastered For 45 RPM from original analog master tapes by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio; Analogue Productions)
THELONIOUS MONK / JOHN COLTRANE
“Complete 1957 Riverside Recordings” (three LPs; Concord Craft Recordings)
THE BOB SEGER SYSTEM
“Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man” (1969 album; Capitol / UMe)
STING
“The Complete Studio Collection” (16-LP box set), “The Studio Collection: Volume II” (five-LP box set; A&M / UMe)
THIRD EYE BLIND
“Third Eye Blind (20th Anniversary Edition)” (1997 album; three-LP set; Rhino / Elektra)
TONY! TONI! TONÉ!
“Sons of Soul” (1993 album; Mercury / UMe)
VARIOUS ARTISTS
“Spirit of ’69: The Boss Reggae Sevens Collection” (7-inch vinyl singles box set; Trojan)
ZZ TOP
“Cinco: The First Five LPs” (180-gram vinyl box set; Rhino / Warner)
JUNE 16, 2017
BIG STAR
“The Best of Big Star” (two LPs; Stax)
BRANDY
“Brandy” (1994 album; Rhino / Atlantic)
TIM BUCKLEY
“Happy Sad” (1969 album; red vinyl; 4 Men With Beards)
CAN
“CAN – The Singles” (three LPs; Hear here; Mute)
JOHN COLTRANE
“Giant Steps” (1960 album; mono remaster), “Olé Coltrane” (1961 album; mono remaster), “Bags & Trane” (1961 album, with Milt Jackson; mono remaster), “Coltrane Plays the Blues” (1962 album; mono remaster), “The Avant-Garde” (1966 album, with Don Cherry; mono remaster; Rhino / Atlantic)
THE CRANBERRIES
“Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?” [Barnes & Noble-exclusive translucent red vinyl; 1993 album; Barnes Noble Consign)
THE ELECTRIC FLAG
“Live 1968 (At the Carousel Ballroom)” (with guest Erma Franklin; Rockbeat)
ENYA
“A Day Without Rain” (2000 album; Reprise)
HERBIE HANCOCK
“Head Hunters” (1973 album; 200-gram vinyl; Analogue Productions)
ETTA JAMES
“The Right Time” (1992 album, produced by Jerry Wexler; Pure Pleasure)
THE KINKS
“Low Budget” (1979 album; 180-gram translucent red vinyl; Friday Music)
LOGGINS & MESSINA
“On Stage” (1974 live album; 180-gram translucent gold vinyl; Friday Music)
MEAT LOAF
“Bat Out of Hell” (1977 album; Friday Music)
NAPPY ROOTS
“Watermelon, Chicken & Gritz” (2002 album; Rhino / Atlantic)
TED NUGENT
“Great Gonzos!: The Best of Ted Nugent” (1981 compilation; 180-gram translucent gold vinyl; Friday Music)
JOHN SEBASTIAN
“John B. Sebastian” (1970 album; Exhibit)
NINA SIMONE
“The Amazing Nina Simone” (1959 album; pink vinyl; 4 Men With Beards)
FRANK SINATRA
“A Swingin’ Affair!” (1957 album; Capitol / UMe)
SLIGHTLY STOOPID
“Meanwhile … Back at the Lab” (2015 album; Stoopid / MRI)
SUICIDAL TENDENCIES
“Suicidal Tendencies” (1983 debut album; Barnes & Noble-exclusive yellow & black swirl vinyl; On Tour; Barnes Noble Consign)
TWISTA
“Adrenaline Rush” (1997 album; Rhino / Atlantic)
JUNE 23, 2017
JOSEPH ARTHUR
“Redemption’s Son 15th Anniversary Edition” (2002 album; remastered, with nine previously unreleased songs which formed a lost album titled “Morning Star”; Real World)
BOOKER T. & THE MG’s
“Green Onions” (1962 album), “Hip Hug-Her” (1967 album; Rhino / Atlantic)
THE GO-GO’S
“Vacation” (1982 album; I.R.S.)
AMANDA MARSHALL
“Amanda Marshall” (1995 album; 180-gram audiophile vinyl; Music On Vinyl)
PRINCE AND THE REVOLUTION
“Purple Rain Deluxe” (1984 album; remastered, with the bonus 11-track “From The Vault & Unreleased” disc, featuring the previously unreleased “Electric Intercourse”; eBay; Merch; NPR / Warner)
OTIS REDDING & CARLA THOMAS
“King & Queen (50th Anniversary Edition)” (1967 album; Rhino / Atlantic)
SAM & DAVE
“Double Dynamite” (1966 album), “Soul Men” (1967 album; Rhino / Atlantic)
CARLA THOMAS
“Carla” (1966 album; Rhino / Atlantic)
RUFUS THOMAS
“Walking the Dog” (1963 album; Rhino / Atlantic)
JUNE 30, 2017
ABBA
“Gold” (1992 compilation; two LPs; gold-colored vinyl; U.K. – Polydor)
THE BEACH BOYS
“Wild Honey” (1967 album; Capitol / UMe)
ZAC BROWN BAND
“Welcome Home” (2017 album; On Tour; Merch; Southern Ground / Atlantic)
EARTH, WIND & FIRE
“All ‘n All” (1977 album, featuring “Serpentine Fire” and “Fantasy”; 180-gram audiophile translucent gold vinyl; Friday Music)
ERASURE
“World Be Gone” (2017 album; orange-colored vinyl; Mute)
ELTON JOHN
“Tumbleweed Connection” (1971 album), “Honky Chateau” (1972 album; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Island / UMe)
BOB MARLEY & THE WAILERS
“Exodus 40” (40th anniversary edition of this 1977 classic, with the bonus “Exodus 40 – The Movement Continues …,” a Ziggy Marley-produced “restatement” of the original album; four-LP box set; eBay; Merch; Tuff Gong / Island / UMe)
DAVE MATTHEWS BAND
“Live At Red Rocks 8.15.95” (four-LP box set; RCA / Legacy)
NILSSON
“Nilsson Schmilsson” (1971 album, featuring “Without You,” “Coconut” and “Jump Into the Fire”; RCA / Legacy)
JULY 7, 2017
THE BEACH BOYS
“Pet Sounds” (1966 album; stereo mix mastered by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio, on 200-gram vinyl; Mono Mix; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Analogue Productions)
ROSANNE CASH
“King’s Record Shop (30th Anniversary Edition)” (1987 album; remastered by Vic Anesini, on 12-inch 180 gram vinyl; Columbia / Legacy)
ALBERT KING
“Born Under a Bad Sign” (1967 album; Rhino / Atlantic)
NICKELBACK
“Silver Side Up” (2001 album), “The Long Road” (2003 album), “All the Right Reasons” (2005 album; Atlantic)
BETH ORTON
“Central Reservation” (1999 album; srcvinyl)
OTIS REDDING
“The Great Otis Redding Sings Soul Ballads” (1965 album), “The Soul Album” (1966 album; Rhino / Atlantic)
TOM TOM CLUB
“Tom Tom Club” (1981 album; limited-edition blue and yellow starburst vinyl; Real Gone Music)
JULY 14, 2017
KYLE DIXON & MICHAEL STEIN
“Stranger Things (A Netflix Original Series) – Volume One” (two-LP box set), “Stranger Things (A Netflix Original Series) – Volume Two” (two-LP box set; Lakeshore)
MISSY ELLIOTT
“Supa Dupa Fly” (1997 album; Rhino / Atlantic)
ENYA
“Amarantine” (2005 album; Reprise)
JULY 28, 2017
BEYONCÉ
“How To Make Lemonade Box Set” (2016 album; 600+-page coffee table book, double vinyl LP, and audio and visual album downloads; Columbia)
THE CARS
“Panorama (Expanded Edition)” (1980 album; two LPs; Rhino / Elektra; )
DOKKEN
“Tooth and Nail” (1984 album; Friday Music)
PETER GABRIEL
“Birdy” (1985 soundtrack), “Passion” (1989 soundtrack album), “Long Walk Home” (2002 soundtrack album; all 45 RPM half speed remasters; Real World)
THE KINKS
“One for the Road” (1980 double live album; 180-gram audiophile pink vinyl; Friday Music)
ELVIS PRESLEY
“Elvis Presley” (1956 debut album; 180-gram audiophile translucent blue vinyl; Friday Music)
RASCAL FLATTS
“Back to Us” (2017 album; Big Machine)
VARIOUS ARTISTS
“Passion – Sources” (1989 album; Peter Gabriel’s compilation of songs by artists from Armenia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guinea, India, Iran, Morocco, Pakistan, Senegal and Turkey; Real World)
AUG. 4, 2017
MARY MARTIN, THEODORE BIKEL, ET AL
“The Sound of Music (Original Broadway Cast)” (1959 album; Barnes & Noble-exclusive; Barnes Noble Consign)
BERNADETTE PETERS, CHIP ZIEN, JOANNA GLEASON, ET AL
“Into the Woods (Original Cast Recording)” (1988 album; Barnes & Noble-exclusive; Hear/read here; Barnes Noble Consign)
AUG. 11, 2017
JOHNNY CASH
“Greatest Hits Volume II” (1971 compilation; 180-gram audiophile, translucent blue vinyl; Friday Music)
THE KOOKS
“Inside In / Inside Out” (2006 album), “Konk” (2007 album; Astralwerks)
ELVIS PRESLEY
“Elvis Is Back!” (1960 album; 180-gram audiophile translucent blue vinyl; Friday Music)
VARIOUS ARTISTS
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 (Deluxe Edition)” (2017 soundtrack; Vol. 1; In Theaters; Hollywood)
SEPT. 8, 2017
CHRIS BELL
“I Am the Cosmos” (1974-1975 recordings, released by Rykodisc in 1992; clear vinyl, with download; Omnivore Recordings)
SPANDAU BALLET
“Through the Barricades” (1986 album; remastered; Epic / Legacy)
SEPT. 29, 2017
THE MOTHERS OF INVENTION
“Absolutely Free” (1967 album; double 180-gram LP, mastered by Bernie Grundman from the original analog master tapes, with 20 minutes of bonus material; Zappa Family Trust / UMe)
OCT. 20, 2017
GEORGE MICHAEL
“Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1” (1990 album; Columbia / Legacy)