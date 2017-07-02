Your Vinyl Store (June 30-July 6 and Beyond)



JUNE 30, 2017

ABBA

“Gold” (1992 compilation; two LPs; gold-colored vinyl; U.K. – Polydor)

THE CRANBERRIES

“Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?” (1993 album; Barnes & Noble-exclusive translucent red vinyl; Sheet Music; Barnes Noble Consign)

ELTON JOHN

“Tumbleweed Connection” (1971 album), “Honky Chateau” (1972 album; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Island / UMe)

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND

“Live At Red Rocks 8.15.95” (four-LP box set; RCA / Legacy)

NILSSON

“Nilsson Schmilsson” (1971 album, featuring “Without You,” “Coconut” and “Jump Into the Fire”; RCA / Legacy)

JULY 7, 2017

BONEY M.

“Complete” (nine-LP box set includes the albums “Take the Heat Off Me,” “Nightflight To Venus,” “Love For Sale,” “Kalimba de Luna,” “Boonoonoonoos,” “Oceans of Fantasy,” “Eye Dance,” “Ten Thousand Lightyears” and “Christmas Album”; with a 50-page photo book; Sony)

ROSANNE CASH

“King’s Record Shop (30th Anniversary Edition)” (1987 album; remastered by Vic Anesini, on 12-inch 180 gram vinyl; Columbia / Legacy)

EMMYLOU HARRIS

“Pieces of the Sky” (1975 album), “Elite Hotel” (1975 album), “Luxury Liner” (1977 album), “Quarter Moon in a Ten Cent Town” (1978 album), “Blue Kentucky Girl” (1979 album; Nonesuch)

ALBERT KING

“Born Under a Bad Sign” (1967 album; Rhino / Atlantic)

BOB MARLEY & THE WAILERS

“Exodus 40” (40th anniversary edition of this 1977 classic, with the bonus “Exodus 40 – The Movement Continues …,” a Ziggy Marley-produced “restatement” of the original album; four-LP box set; eBay; Merch; Tuff Gong / Island / UMe)

NICKELBACK

“Silver Side Up” (2001 album), “The Long Road” (2003 album), “All the Right Reasons” (2005 album; Atlantic)

BETH ORTON

“Central Reservation” (1999 album; srcvinyl)

RADIOHEAD

“OK COMPUTER OKNOTOK 1997 2017” (1997 album; remastered, with a second disc containing B-sides and three previously unreleased tracks; Read here; eBay; Merch; XL Recordings)

OTIS REDDING

“The Great Otis Redding Sings Soul Ballads” (1965 album), “The Soul Album” (1966 album; Rhino / Atlantic)

SAM & DAVE

“Double Dynamite” (1966 album; Rhino / Atlantic)

CARLA THOMAS

“Carla” (1966 album; Rhino / Atlantic)

TOM TOM CLUB

“Tom Tom Club” (1981 album; limited-edition blue and yellow starburst vinyl; Real Gone Music)

JULY 14, 2017

KYLE DIXON & MICHAEL STEIN

“Stranger Things (A Netflix Original Series) – Volume One” (two-LP box set), “Stranger Things (A Netflix Original Series) – Volume Two” (two-LP box set; Lakeshore)

MISSY ELLIOTT

“Supa Dupa Fly” (1997 album; Rhino / Atlantic)

ENYA

“Amarantine” (2005 album; Reprise)

10CC

“Collected” (22 songs on two 180-gram clear LPs; Music On Vinyl)

JULY 21, 2017

THE BEACH BOYS

“Pet Sounds” (1966 album; stereo mix mastered by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio, on 200-gram vinyl; Mono Mix; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Analogue Productions)

THE BEACH BOYS

“Wild Honey” (1967 album; Capitol / UMe)

EARTH, WIND & FIRE

“All ‘n All” (1977 album, featuring “Serpentine Fire” and “Fantasy”; 180-gram audiophile translucent gold vinyl; Friday Music)

ELTON JOHN

“Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only the Piano Player” (1973 album), “Caribou” (1975 album; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Island / UMe)

MICK RONSON

“Play Don’t Worry” (1975 album; Drastic Plastic)

ROXY MUSIC

“Avalon” (1982 album; Virgin)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Gettin’ Together: Groovy Sounds from the Summer of Love” (16 hits from 1967; Read here; Rhino)

JULY 22, 2017

NINA SIMONE

“A Very Rare Evening” (1969 album, out of print on vinyl since 1979; limited Urban Outfitters-exclusive release; Hear here; Tidal Waves Music / Light in the Attic)

JULY 28, 2017

BEYONCÉ

“How To Make Lemonade Box Set” (2016 album; 600+-page coffee table book, double vinyl LP, and audio and visual album downloads; Columbia)

THE CARS

“Panorama (Expanded Edition)” (1980 album; two LPs; Rhino / Elektra; )

DOKKEN

“Tooth and Nail” (1984 album; Friday Music)

PETER GABRIEL

“Birdy” (1985 soundtrack), “Passion” (1989 soundtrack album), “Long Walk Home” (2002 soundtrack album; all 45 RPM half speed remasters; Real World)

THE KINKS

“One for the Road” (1980 double live album; 180-gram audiophile pink vinyl; Friday Music)

ELVIS PRESLEY

“Elvis Presley” (1956 debut album; 180-gram audiophile translucent blue vinyl; Friday Music)

RASCAL FLATTS

“Back to Us” (2017 album; Big Machine)

JOHN SEBASTIAN

“John B. Sebastian” (1970 album; Sheet Music; Exhibit)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Passion – Sources” (1989 album; Peter Gabriel’s compilation of songs by artists from Armenia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guinea, India, Iran, Morocco, Pakistan, Senegal and Turkey; Real World)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Transparent Days: West Coasts Nuggets” (two-LP, 30-song collection from the Summer of Love; Read here; Rhino)

AUG. 4, 2017

LOGGINS & MESSINA

“On Stage” (1974 live album; 180-gram translucent gold vinyl; Sheet Music; Friday Music)

MARY MARTIN, THEODORE BIKEL, ET AL

“The Sound of Music (Original Broadway Cast)” (1959 album; Barnes & Noble-exclusive; Barnes Noble Consign)

TED NUGENT

“Great Gonzos!: The Best of Ted Nugent” (1981 compilation; 180-gram translucent gold vinyl; Sheet Music; Friday Music)

BERNADETTE PETERS, CHIP ZIEN, JOANNA GLEASON, ET AL

“Into the Woods (Original Cast Recording)” (1988 album; Barnes & Noble-exclusive; Hear/read here; Barnes Noble Consign)

AUG. 11, 2017

JOHNNY CASH

“Greatest Hits Volume II” (1971 compilation; 180-gram audiophile, translucent blue vinyl; Friday Music)

THE KOOKS

“Inside In / Inside Out” (2006 album), “Konk” (2007 album; Astralwerks)

ELVIS PRESLEY

“Elvis Is Back!” (1960 album; 180-gram audiophile translucent blue vinyl; Friday Music)

PRINCE

“Pop Life” (12-inch Vinyl Single from 1985, 33/45 rpm), “I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man” (12-inch Vinyl Single from 1987, 33/45 rpm), “I Wish U Heaven” (12-inch Vinyl Single from 1988, 33/45 rpm), “Partyman” (12-inch Vinyl Single from the 1989 “Batman” soundtrack, 33/45 rpm; eBay; Merch; NPR / Warner)

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES

“Suicidal Tendencies” (1983 debut album; Barnes & Noble-exclusive yellow & black swirl vinyl; On Tour; Barnes Noble Consign)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 (Deluxe Edition)” (2017 soundtrack; Vol. 1; In Theaters; Hollywood)

AUG. 18, 2017

ERASURE

“World Be Gone” (2017 album; orange-colored vinyl; Mute)

AUG. 31, 2017

ZAC BROWN BAND

“Welcome Home” (2017 album; On Tour; Merch; Southern Ground / Atlantic)

SEPT. 1, 2017

MEAT LOAF

“Bat Out of Hell” (1977 album; Sheet Music; Friday Music)

SLIGHTLY STOOPID

“Meanwhile … Back at the Lab” (2015 album; Stoopid / MRI)

SEPT. 8, 2017

CHRIS BELL

“I Am the Cosmos” (1974-1975 recordings, released by Rykodisc in 1992; clear vinyl, with download; Omnivore Recordings)

SPANDAU BALLET

“Through the Barricades” (1986 album; remastered; Epic / Legacy)

SEPT. 29, 2017

THE MOTHERS OF INVENTION

“Absolutely Free” (1967 album; double 180-gram LP, mastered by Bernie Grundman from the original analog master tapes, with 20 minutes of bonus material; Zappa Family Trust / UMe)

OCT. 20, 2017

GEORGE MICHAEL

“Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1” (1990 album; Columbia / Legacy)