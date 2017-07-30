Your Vinyl Store (July 28-Aug. 3 and Beyond)



New vinyl releases and reissues for this week and months ahead. (Check out Past Vinyl Releases.)

JULY 28, 2017

BEYONCÉ

“How To Make Lemonade Box Set” (2016 album; 600+-page coffee table book, double vinyl LP, and audio and visual album downloads; Columbia)

THE CARS

“Candy-O (Expanded Edition)” (1979 album; two LPs), “Panorama (Expanded Edition)” (1980 album; two LPs; Rhino / Elektra)

DOKKEN

“Tooth and Nail” (1984 album; Friday Music)

PETER GABRIEL

“Birdy” (1985 soundtrack), “Passion” (1989 soundtrack album), “Long Walk Home” (2002 soundtrack album; all 45 RPM half speed remasters; Real World)

ELTON JOHN

“Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only the Piano Player” (1973 album), “Caribou” (1975 album; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Island / UMe)

THE KINKS

“One for the Road” (1980 double live album; 180-gram audiophile pink vinyl; Friday Music)

RASCAL FLATTS

“Back to Us” (2017 album; Big Machine)

JOHN SEBASTIAN

“John B. Sebastian” (1970 album; Sheet Music; Exhibit)

NINA SIMONE

“A Very Rare Evening” (1969 album, out of print on vinyl since 1979; limited Urban Outfitters-exclusive release; Hear here; Tidal Waves Music / Light in the Attic)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Passion – Sources” (1989 album; Peter Gabriel’s compilation of songs by artists from Armenia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guinea, India, Iran, Morocco, Pakistan, Senegal and Turkey; Real World)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Transparent Days: West Coasts Nuggets” (two-LP, 30-song collection from the Summer of Love; Read here; Rhino)

AUG. 4, 2017

THE BEACH BOYS

“Surfer Girl” (1963 album; mastered by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio), “Pet Sounds” (1966 album; stereo mix mastered by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio, on 200-gram vinyl; Mono Mix; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Analogue Productions)

DEF LEPPARD

“Hysteria (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)” (1987 album; two-LP set; Mercury / UMe)

DJ KHALED

“Grateful” (2017 album; Epic)

BRIAN ENO

“Here Come the Warm Jets” (1974 album), “Taking Tiger Mountain” (1974 album), “Another Green World” (1975 album), “Before and After Science” (1977 album; all four releases are two 180-gram discs, mastered at Abbey Road Studios and which play at 45rpm for optimum sound quality; Astralwerks)

EPMD

“Unfinished Business” (1989 album; two LPs; Capitol / UMe)

AGNETHA FÄLTSKOG

“Wrap Your Arms Around Me” (1983 album, produced by Mike Chapman), “Eyes of a Woman” (1985 album; producer: Eric Stewart; Polydor / UMe)

FRIDA

“Frida Ensam” (1975 album), “Something’s Going On” (1982 album, produced by Phil Collins), “Shine” (1984 album; producer: Steve Lillywhite; Polydor / UMe)

GRATEFUL DEAD

“Long Strange Trip (Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (Amazon-exclusive six-LP box set; two-LP set; Stream Now; Grateful Dead Productions)

CALVIN HARRIS

“Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1” (2017 album; Columbia)

JETHRO TULL

“Songs From the Wood” (1977 album; Steven Wilson stereo remix; Rhino / Parlophone)

KEANE

“Hopes and Fears” (2004 album; See here; Interscope)

LOGGINS & MESSINA

“On Stage” (1974 live album; 180-gram translucent gold vinyl; Sheet Music; Friday Music)

LYNYRD SKYNYRD

“Second Helping” (1974 album), “Nuthin’ Fancy” (1975 album; both are two-LP sets, 200-gram, 45rpm; Analogue Productions)

MARY MARTIN, THEODORE BIKEL, ET AL

“The Sound of Music (Original Broadway Cast)” (1959 album; Barnes & Noble-exclusive; Barnes Noble Consign)

MIDNIGHT OIL

“The Complete Vinyl Box Set” (11 albums and two EPs; Columbia / Legacy)

NEW RADICALS

“Maybe You’ve Been Brainwashed Too” (1998 album; Geffen / UMe)

TED NUGENT

“Great Gonzos!: The Best of Ted Nugent” (1981 compilation; 180-gram translucent gold vinyl; Sheet Music; Friday Music)

BERNADETTE PETERS, CHIP ZIEN, JOANNA GLEASON, ET AL

“Into the Woods (Original Cast Recording)” (1988 album; Barnes & Noble-exclusive; Hear/read here; Barnes Noble Consign)

STATUS QUO

“The Vinyl Singles Collection 1984-1989” (box set of 12 7-inch singles; On Tour; Mercury / UMe)

TOM TOM CLUB

“Tom Tom Club” (1981 album; limited-edition blue and yellow starburst vinyl; Real Gone Music)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Girls With Guitars Take Over!” (Hear/read here; Ace)

AUG. 11, 2017

JOHNNY CASH

“Greatest Hits Volume II” (1971 compilation; 180-gram audiophile, translucent blue vinyl; Friday Music)

THE KOOKS

“Inside In / Inside Out” (2006 album), “Konk” (2007 album; Astralwerks)

ELVIS PRESLEY

“Elvis Presley” (1956 debut album; 180-gram audiophile translucent blue vinyl; Friday Music)

PRINCE

“Pop Life” (12-inch Vinyl Single from 1985, 33/45 rpm), “I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man” (12-inch Vinyl Single from 1987, 33/45 rpm), “I Wish U Heaven” (12-inch Vinyl Single from 1988, 33/45 rpm), “Partyman” (12-inch Vinyl Single from the 1989 “Batman” soundtrack, 33/45 rpm; eBay; Merch; NPR / Warner)

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES

“Suicidal Tendencies” (1983 debut album; Barnes & Noble-exclusive yellow & black swirl vinyl; On Tour; Barnes Noble Consign)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 (Deluxe Edition)” (2017 soundtrack; Vol. 1; In Theaters; Hollywood)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“13 Reasons Why (A Netflix Original Series Soundtrack)” (two LPs; See here; Download; Paperback; Merch; Interscope)

AUG. 18, 2017

AUDIOSLAVE

“Audioslave” (2002 album; Epic / Legacy)

ERASURE

“World Be Gone” (2017 album; orange-colored vinyl; Mute)

AUG. 19, 2017

CHRISTINA AGUILERA

“Christina Aguilera” (1999 album; Urban Outfitters-exclusive, with download card; RCA)

AUG. 25, 2017

STEVIE WONDER

“Stevie Wonder’s Original Musiquarium I” (1982 album; two LPs; Motown / UMe)

AUG. 31, 2017

ZAC BROWN BAND

“Welcome Home” (2017 album; On Tour; Merch; Southern Ground / Atlantic)

SEPT. 1, 2017

MEAT LOAF

“Bat Out of Hell” (1977 album; Sheet Music; Friday Music)

SLIGHTLY STOOPID

“Meanwhile … Back at the Lab” (2015 album; Stoopid / MRI)

SEPT. 8, 2017

CHRIS BELL

“I Am the Cosmos” (1974-1975 recordings, released by Rykodisc in 1992; clear vinyl, with download; Omnivore Recordings)

SPANDAU BALLET

“Through the Barricades” (1986 album; remastered; Epic / Legacy)

SEPT. 15, 2017

LINDA RONSTADT

“Simple Dreams (40th Anniversary Edition)” (1977 album; with three bonus tracks; Read here; Rhino)

SIR SLY

“Don’t You Worry, Honey” (2017 album; Urban Outfitters-exclusive; Interscope)

SEPT. 29, 2017

THE ROLLING STONES

“Their Satanic Majesties Request (50th Anniversary Edition)” (1967 album; special audiophile edition includes two 180-gram vinyl LPs and mono and stereo versions on Hybrid SACD, newly remastered by Bob Ludwig at Gateway Mastering, with a 20-page book; eBay; On Tour; Merch; ABKCO)

SEPT. 29, 2017

ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA

“Out of the Blue (40th Anniversary Edition)” (1977 album; double picture disc vinyl package; Read here; Legacy)

THE MONKEES

“Headquarters Stack-O-Tracks (50th Anniversary Edition)” (1967 album, with original backing tracks and instrumental versions; 180-gram audiophile clear vinyl; eBay; Merch; Friday Music)

THE MOTHERS OF INVENTION

“Absolutely Free” (1967 album; double 180-gram LP, mastered by Bernie Grundman from the original analog master tapes, with 20 minutes of bonus material; Zappa Family Trust / UMe)

OCT. 20, 2017

GEORGE MICHAEL

“Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1” (1990 album; Columbia / Legacy)

NOV. 3, 2017

DEEP PURPLE

“A Fire in the Sky: A Career-Spanning Collection” (three LPs; Rhino / Warner)

NOV. 24, 2017

CHRIS BELL

“The Complete Chris Bell” (six-LP box set; Omnivore Recordings)

RASPBERRIES

“Pop Art Live” (three-LP set, with download, capturing the full 28-song set from the original lineup, recorded on Nov. 26, 2004, at the House of Blues in their hometown of Cleveland; See here; Omnivore Recordings)