Your Vinyl Store (Jan. 6-12 and Beyond)



New vinyl releases and reissues for this week and months ahead. (Check out Past Vinyl Releases.)

JAN. 6, 2017

DAVID BOWIE

“Legacy” (2016 compilation; Columbia / Legacy)

K.D. LANG

“Shadowland” (1988 album; Sire)

MAC MILLER

“The Divine Feminine LP” (2016 album; Urban Outfitters-exclusive vinyl; Warner)

SOLANGE

“A Seat At The Table” (2016 album; Urban Outfitters-exclusive purple vinyl; Columbia)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Kinky Boots (Original Broadway Cast Recording)” (2013 album; Masterworks Broadway)

NEIL YOUNG

“Peace Trail” (2016 album; Reprise)

JAN. 13, 2017

ANGELS & AIRWAVES

“I-Empire” (2007 album; SRCVinyl)

THE DOORS

“Greatest Hits” (1980 album; Barnes & Noble-exclusive; Elektra)

BEN FOLDS FIVE

“Whatever and Ever Amen” (1997 album; Barnes & Noble-exclusive baby blue vinyl; Epic / Legacy)

HEART

“Passionworks” (1983 album; 180-gram purple LP, gatefold cover; Friday Music)

JACK JOHNSON

“Brushfire Fairytales” (2001 album; Barnes & Noble-exclusive blue vinyl, with a live 7-inch LP; Brushfire / Universal)

THE KILLERS

“Hot Fuss” (2004 album; Island)

STEVE MARTIN

“A Wild and Crazy Guy” (1978 album; Barnes Noble Consign)

ELVIS PRESLEY

“For LP Fans Only” (1959 album; 180-gram audiophile translucent gold LP, gatefold cover), “Promised Land” (1975 album; 180-gram audiophile translucent gold LP, gatefold cover; Friday Music)

QUEEN

“Greatest Hits II” (double LP; Hollywood)

SONNY ROLLINS

“What’s New?” (1962 album; Barnes & Noble-exclusive clear yellow vinyl; RCA)

SLY & THE FAMILY STONE

“Anthology-Greatest Hits” (translucent gold LP, gatefold cover; Friday Music)

JAMES TAYLOR

“Mud Slide Slim and the Blue Horizon” (1971 album; Barnes Noble Consign)

THIN LIZZY

“Thunder and Lightning” (1983 album; Friday Music)

JAN. 20, 2017

AEROSMITH

“Done With Mirrors” (1985 album), “Get a Grip” (1993 album; Geffen / UMe)

BEN FOLDS FIVE

“The Unauthorized Biography of Reinhold Messner” (1999 album; Analog Spark)

FUNKADELIC

“Standing on the Verge of Getting It On” (1974 album; marbled seashore blue LP in a deluxe gatefold tip-on jacket; 4 Men With Beards)

MICKEY HART

“Planet Drum (25th Anniversary Edition)” (1991 album; won the Grammy for Best World Music Album in the first year of that category’s existence; two LPs; UMe)

K.D. LANG

“Hymns of the 49th Parallel” (2004 album; Nonesuch)

MASSIVE ATTACK

“Mezzanine” (1998 album), “100th Window” (2003 album; three LPs), “Heligoland” (2010 album; Virgin)

GARY MOORE

“Wild Frontier” (1987 album; Virgin)

PINK FLOYD

“The Final Cut” (1983 album), “A Momentary Lapse of Reason” (1987 album; Columbia / Legacy)

311

“Transistor” (1997 album; Legacy)

PAUL WELLER

“Stanley Road” (1995 album), “Heavy Soul” (1997 album; Mercury / UMe)

JAN. 27, 2017

BLIND MELON

“Soup” (1995 album; Analog Spark)

BLINK-182

“Greatest Hits” (2007 compilation; SRCVinyl)

JOHNNY CASH

“All Aboard the Blue Train with Johnny Cash” (1962 album; ORG Music)

BOB DYLAN

“The Bootleg Series Volumes 1-3 [Rare & Unreleased] 1961-1991” (five-LP box set; Columbia / Legacy)

EVANESCENCE

“The Ultimate Collection” (six-LP box set, with 52-page book; The Bicycle Music Company)

MERLE HAGGARD

“Live From Austin, TX” (New West)

HOWLIN’ WOLF

“Best of the Sun Records Sessions” (14 songs; ORG Music)

ROBERT EARL KEEN

“Live Dinner Reunion” (2016 album; Dualtone)

OUR LADY PEACE

“Clumsy” (1997 album; mastered by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio; includes a 12-page booklet; SRCVinyl)

LEON RUSSELL

“Carney” (1972 album, featuring “Tight Rope”; 200-gram vinyl mastered from the original tape by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio; Analogue Productions)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Battlefield 1 (Original Soundtrack)” (180-gram vinyl, with download card; EA TM Music)

FEB. 3, 2017

THE AVALANCHES

“Since I Left You” (1997 album; two LPs; Astralwerks)

BLACK SABBATH

“The Ultimate Collection” (four-LP box set; Rhino / Warner)

THE-DREAM

“Love Hate” (2007 album; Def Jam)

BEN LEE

“Freedom, Love and the Recuperation of the Human Mind” (2016 album; Gold VE)

STEVE MILLER BAND

“The Joker” (1973 album; Capitol / UMe)

MOTÖRHEAD

“Motörhead” (1977 album), “What’s Words Worth?” (1983 live album, recorded in 1978; Back on Black)

SOFT MACHINE

“Live at the Paradiso” (1969 recording; “Soft” purple vinyl edition; Real Gone Music)

CHELY WRIGHT

“I Am the Rain” (2016 album; MRI)

FEB. 10, 2017

AVERAGE WHITE BAND

“AWB” (1974 album; Friday Music)

BON JOVI

“Bon Jovi: The Albums” (25-LP box set; Mercury / Island / UMe)

NATALIE COLE

“Unpredictable” (1977 album, featuring “I’ve Got Love on My Mind”; Capitol / UMe)

NAT KING COLE

“Unforgettable” (1952 album; Capitol / UMe)

DEAN MARTIN

“Dino: Italian Love Songs” (1962 album; Capitol / UMe)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Kids (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (1995 album, featuring Folk Implosion’s “Natural One”; MVD Audio)

THE WHO

“My Generation (Deluxe Edition)” (1965 album; three LPs; Read here; UMe)

FEB. 17, 2017

BEN FOLDS FIVE

“Songs For Silverman” (2005 album; Analog Spark)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“The Man Who Fell to Earth (Original Soundtrack Recording)” (1975 film soundtrack, available for the first time since its original release; UMC)

FEB. 24, 2017

TOMMY BOLIN

“Northern Lights: Live 9-22-76” (180-gram audiophile vinyl; Friday Music)

PRINCE

“Lovesexy” (1988 album), “Batman” (1989 album), “Graffiti Bridge” (1990 album), “The Love Symbol Album” (1992 album), “Come” (1994 album; Warner)

MARCH 3, 2017

GEORGE MICHAEL

“Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1” (1990 album; Columbia / Legacy)

MARCH 10, 2017

MILES DAVIS QUINTET

“Miles Davis Quintet: Freedom Jazz Dance: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 5” (2016 compilation; three LPs; Columbia / Legacy)

MARCH 17, 2017

JOE COCKER

“Mad Dogs & Englishmen” (1970 album; double LP; A&M / UMe)

SPIRITUALIZED

“Ladies and gentlemen we are floating in space” (1997 album; 180-gram clear blue and white vinyl; Plain)