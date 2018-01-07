Your Vinyl Store (Jan. 5-11 and Beyond)

New vinyl releases and reissues for this week and months ahead. (Check out Past Vinyl Releases.)

JAN. 5 RELEASES

DAVID BOWIE

“Beauty and the Beast” (7-inch picture-disc single; released in January 1978 as the second single from the album “Heroes”; Rhino / Parlophone)

CHAKACHAS

“Chakachas” (1972 album; Hear/read here; Music On Vinyl)

MEAT LOAF

“Bat Out of Hell” (1977 album; 40th anniversary limited edition, 180-gram audiophile translucent red vinyl; Friday Music)

SISTER ROSETTA THARPE

“Live in 1960” (eBay; ORG Music)

TRIUMPH

“Allied Forces” (1981 album; Round Hill)

NEIL YOUNG + PROMISE OF THE REAL

“The Visitor” (2017 album; Reprise)

$3.99 Albums » … $5 Albums » … $6.99 Albums » … $0.69 Song Store » … Band T-Shirts »

JAN. 12 RELEASES

THE APPLES IN STEREO

“The Discovery of a World Inside the Moone” (2000 album; Yep Roc)

BIG STAR

“Live At Lafayette’s Music Room-Memphis, TN” (live performances from 1973; includes download card; Omnivore Recordings)

DAVE MASON

“Alone Together” (1970 album; includes “Only You Know and I Know”; Friday Music)

ELVIS PRESLEY

“Back in Memphis” (1970 album; 180-gram audiophile translucent gold vinyl, with gatefold cover and poster; eBay; Merch; Friday Music)

JAN. 19 RELEASES

EARTH, WIND & FIRE

“The Best of Earth, Wind & Fire, Vol. I” (1978 compilation; On Tour; Columbia / Legacy)

FALL OUT BOY

“M A N I A” (2018 album; eBay; On Tour; Merch; DCD2 / Island)

FLEETWOOD MAC

“Fleetwood Mac (Deluxe Edition)” (1975 album; box set includes the original album pressed on 180-gram vinyl, plus three CDs, featuring live and bonus material, and a DVD with 5.1 Surround Sound and high-resolution 24/96 stereo audio mixes and four single mixes; Rhino / Warner)

MAROON 5

“Red Pill Blues” (2017 album; Interscope)

GARY NUMAN

“Dance” (1981 double album; Beggars Banquet)

SUNNY DAY REAL ESTATE

“The Rising Tide” (2000 album; Craft Recordings)

JAN. 26 RELEASES

ABBA

“ABBA: The Album (40th Anniversary Edition)” (1977 album, featuring “Take a Chance on Me” and “The Name of the Game”; 40th anniversary two-LP set, half-speed mastering, mastered at Abbey Road Studios; eBay; Merch; Polar Music Production / UMe)

CHUCK BERRY

“The Great Twenty-Eight (Super Deluxe)” (five-LP box set; eBay; Merch; Geffen / UMe)

COUNTRY JOE & THE FISH

“The Wave of Electrical Sound” (deluxe four-LP box set, featuring mono and stereo versions of “Electric Music for the Mind and Body” and “I-Feel-Like-I’m-Fixin’-To-Die,” along with a DVD of “How We Stopped the War,” a 30-minute documentary, filming the band on their way to an anti-Vietnam War rally, directed by David Peoples; Download; iTunes; eBay; Craft Recordings / Concord)

JOHN HIATT

“Bring the Family” (1987 album) , “Slow Turning” (1988 album; eBay; On Tour; A&M / UMe)

JEFF LYNNE’S ELO

“Jeff Lynne’s ELO – Wembley or Bust” (2017 album; three-LP box set; June 24, 2017, show in London, with concert film directed by Paul Dugdale; See here; eBay; Merch; Columbia)

WILLIE NELSON

“Stardust” (1978 album; two-LP, 200-gram, 45 RPM; eBay; Analogue Productions)

ROY ORBISON

“Crying” (1962 album; double LP cut at 45 RPM, mastered by Bernie Grundman from the original analog tape 200-gram LPs plated and pressed by Quality Record Pressings; Analogue Productions)

PANIC! AT THE DISCO

“All My Friends, We’re Glorious: Death of a Bachelor Tour Live” (21-track double-LP set; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Download; eBay; Merch; Fueled By Ramen / DCD2 / Crush Music)

RINGO STARR

“Ringo” (1973 album) , “Goodnight Vienna” (1974 album; Apple / Capitol / UMe)

SUN RA

“Nothing Is …” (1970 album; ESP Disk Ltd.)

VERUCA SALT

“Eight Arms To Hold You” (2007 album; Geffen / UMe)

FEB. 2 RELEASES

ERIC JOHNSON

“Ah Via Musicom” (1990 album; Friday Music)

THE KINKS

“Misfits” (1978 album, featuring “A Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy”; 180-gram audiophile translucent blue vinyl, with gatefold cover and poster; Friday Music)

WILLIE NELSON

“Greatest Hits (& Some That Will Be)” (1981 double album; eBay; Friday Music)

THE POLICE

“Ghost in the Machine” (1981 album; A&M / UMe)

ROXY MUSIC

“Roxy Music (Deluxe Edition)” (1972 album; remastered, with a second CD, “The BBC Sessions”; eBay; Merch; Virgin)

FEB. 9 RELEASES

JIMMY BUFFETT

“Buried Treasure: Volume One” (previously unreleased songs that he wrote between 1969 and 1973 with producer Travis Turk; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Mailboat)

BILL EVANS

“Bill Evans at Town Hall, Volume One” (1966 live album; 180-gram vinyl; Audio Fidelity)

THE OFFSPRING

“The Offspring” (1989 album; Craft Recordings)

RAMONES

“Ramones” (1976 album) , “Leave Home” (1977 album) , “Rocket to Russia” (1977 album; eBay; Merch; Rhino / Warner)

TOTO

“Greatest Hits: 40 Trips Around the Sun” (two-LP, 150-gram vinyl set; 17-track collection includes three previously unreleased songs; Columbia / Legacy)

BARRY WHITE

“Love’s Theme: The Best of the 20th Century Records Singles” (eBay; Mercury / UMe)

FEB. 16 RELEASES

THE APPLES IN STEREO

“Velocity of Sound” (2002 album; Yep Roc)

THE CRANBERRIES

“No Need to Argue” (1994 album; limited-edition purple vinyl; See here; eBay; Merch; Plain)

EARTH, WIND & FIRE

“All N All” (1977 album; On Tour; Friday Music)

RENÉE FLEMING

“The Beautiful Voice (20th Anniversary Edition)” (1998 album; two LPs; eBay; On Tour; Decca)

KENDRICK LAMAR

“DAMN. (Collector’s Edition)” (2017 album; clear vinyl; Aftermath / Interscope)

MASSIVE ATTACK

“100th Window” (2003 album) , “Heligoland” (2010 album; Virgin)

SONNY ROLLINS

“Way Out West (60th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)” (1957 album; remastered, with a bonus LP containing alternate versions and previously unreleased tracks from the recording session; eBay; Craft Recordings / Concord)

NINA SIMONE

“Nina Simone At Town Hall” (1959 album; dark pink vinyl; 4 Men With Beards)

SUN KIL MOON

“Ghosts of the Great Highway” (2003 album; eBay; On Tour; Rounder)

TEENAGE FANCLUB

“Grand Prix” (1995 album; 180-gram vinyl; See here; eBay; Merch; Plain)

FEB. 23 RELEASES

DIGABLE PLANETS

“Reachin’ (A New Refutation of Time and Space) (25th Anniversary Edition)” (1993 album, featuring the Grammy-winning “Rebirth of Slick [Cool Like Dat]”; unavailable on vinyl since shortly after its release; Modern Classics)

BILL EVANS

“Bill Evans Trio At Shelly’s Manne-Hole, Hollywood, California” (Original Jazz Classics)

ISAAC HAYES

“Hot Buttered Soul” (1969 album) , “Shaft (Music From The Soundtrack)” (1971 album; two LPs) , “Black Moses” (1971 album; two LPs; Craft Recordings)

MARCH 2 RELEASES

THE BEACH BOYS

“Sounds of Summer: The Very Best of The Beach Boys” (two LPs, 30 songs; Capitol)

KEN BOOTHE

“Freedom Street” (1970 album; remastered; limited grey “asphalt” vinyl edition; Real Gone Music)

RY COODER

“Paris, Texas (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (1985 album; limited-edition clear vinyl; Real Gone Music)

MILEY CYRUS

“Younger Now” (2017 album; eBay; On Tour; Merch; RCA)

NILSSON

“Nilsson Sings Newman” (1970 album; eBay; Analog Spark)

MARCH 9 RELEASES

JIMI HENDRIX

“Both Sides of the Sky” (10 of the 13 songs, circa 1968 and 1970, are previously unreleased; Read here; eBay; Merch; Experience Hendrix / Legacy)

MARCH 16 RELEASES

BUNNY WAILER

“Blackheart Man” (1976 solo debut album; eBay; 4 Men With Beards)

MARCH 23 RELEASES

THELONIOUS MONK

“Thelonious Alone In San Francisco” (1959 album; Original Jazz Classics)

APRIL 6 RELEASES

LORDE

“Melodrama (Deluxe Edition)” (2017 album; 180-gram translucent royal blue vinyl, double gatefold jacket, with six double-sided photo inserts; Lava Music / Republic)

APRIL 13 RELEASES

EURYTHMICS

“In the Garden” (1981 album) , “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” (1983 album) , “Touch” (1983 album; RCA / Legacy)

APRIL 20 RELEASES

WIDESPREAD PANIC

“Light Fuse, Get Away” (1998 live album; four-LP box set; Widespread)

MAY 11 RELEASES

EPMD

“Strictly Business” (1988 album) , “Unfinished Business” (1989 album; two LPs; Capitol / UMe)

JULY 6 RELEASES

EURYTHMICS

“Be Yourself Tonight” (1985 album) , “Savage” (1987 album; RCA / Legacy)

OCT. 5 RELEASES

EURYTHMICS

“We Too Are One” (1989 album) , “Peace” (1999 album; RCA / Legacy)