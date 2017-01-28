Published on January 28th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Your Vinyl Store (Jan. 27-Feb. 2 and Beyond)
New vinyl releases and reissues for this week and months ahead. (Check out Past Vinyl Releases.)
JAN. 27, 2017
BLIND MELON
“Soup” (1995 album; Analog Spark)
JOHNNY CASH
“All Aboard the Blue Train with Johnny Cash” (1962 album; ORG Music)
VIC CHESNUTT
“Little” (1990 album, produced by Michael Stipe; with five bonus tracks and a download card; New West)
BOB DYLAN
“The Bootleg Series Volumes 1-3 [Rare & Unreleased] 1961-1991” (five-LP box set; Columbia / Legacy)
MERLE HAGGARD
“Live From Austin, TX” (New West)
HOWLIN’ WOLF
“Best of the Sun Records Sessions” (14 songs; ORG Music)
ROBERT EARL KEEN
“Live Dinner Reunion” (2016 album; Dualtone)
ALICIA KEYS
“HERE” (2016 album; RCA)
VARIOUS ARTISTS
“La La Land (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (2016 album; Interscope)
FEB. 3, 2017
THE AVALANCHES
“Since I Left You” (1997 album; two LPs; Astralwerks)
BLACK SABBATH
“The Ultimate Collection” (four-LP box set; Rhino / Warner)
THE-DREAM
“Love Hate” (2007 album; Def Jam)
BEN LEE
“Freedom, Love and the Recuperation of the Human Mind” (2016 album; Gold VE)
STEVE MILLER BAND
“The Joker” (1973 album; Capitol / UMe)
SOFT MACHINE
“Live at the Paradiso” (1969 recording; “Soft” purple vinyl edition; Real Gone Music)
VARIOUS ARTISTS
“Battlefield 1 (Original Soundtrack)” (180-gram vinyl, with download card; EA TM Music)
FEB. 10, 2017
AVERAGE WHITE BAND
“AWB” (1974 album; Friday Music)
BON JOVI
“Bon Jovi: The Albums” (25-LP box set; Mercury / Island / UMe)
VIC CHESNUTT
“Drunk” (1993 album; two LPs, with B-sides, selections from an Inner Ear session and from a 1994 Radio Holland performance, plus a download card; New West)
NATALIE COLE
“Unpredictable” (1977 album, featuring “I’ve Got Love on My Mind”; Capitol / UMe)
NAT KING COLE
“Unforgettable” (1952 album; Capitol / UMe)
DEAN MARTIN
“Dino: Italian Love Songs” (1962 album; Capitol / UMe)
QUEEN
“Greatest Hits II” (double LP; Hollywood)
LEON RUSSELL
“Carney” (1972 album, featuring “Tight Rope”; 200-gram vinyl mastered from the original tape by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio; Analogue Productions)
VARIOUS ARTISTS
“Kids (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (1995 album, featuring Folk Implosion’s “Natural One”; MVD Audio)
THE WHO
“My Generation (Deluxe Edition)” (1965 album; three LPs; Read here; UMe)
FEB. 17, 2017
EVANESCENCE
“The Ultimate Collection” (six-LP box set, with 52-page book; The Bicycle Music Company)
BEN FOLDS FIVE
“Songs For Silverman” (2005 album; Analog Spark)
OUR LADY PEACE
“Clumsy” (1997 album; mastered by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio; includes a 12-page booklet; SRCVinyl)
VARIOUS ARTISTS
“The Man Who Fell to Earth (Original Soundtrack Recording)” (1975 film soundtrack, available for the first time since its original release; UMC)
CHELY WRIGHT
“I Am the Rain” (2016 album; MRI)
FEB. 24, 2017
TOMMY BOLIN
“Northern Lights: Live 9-22-76” (180-gram audiophile vinyl; Friday Music)
GEORGE HARRISON
“George Harrison – The Vinyl Collection” (box set includes 13 albums from 1968-2002, plus 12-inch single picture discs of “When We Was Fab” and “Got My Mind Set On You”; each album also available separately on vinyl; See here; UMe)
GARY MOORE
“Wild Frontier” (1987 album; Virgin)
PRINCE
“Lovesexy” (1988 album), “Batman” (1989 album), “Graffiti Bridge” (1990 album), “The Love Symbol Album” (1992 album), “Come” (1994 album; Warner)
PAUL WELLER
“Stanley Road” (1995 album), “Heavy Soul” (1997 album; Mercury / UMe)
MARCH 3, 2017
JANIS IAN
“Breaking Silence” (1993 all-analogue album; 200-gram, 45 rpm vinyl pressing; two LPs; Hear here; Analogue Productions)
GEORGE MICHAEL
“Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1” (1990 album; Columbia / Legacy)
THE MONKEES
“Head Alternate” (1968 album; 180 translucent gold vinyl, with rare mixes, stereo versions and alternate tracks; mastered from the Colgems tapes by Joe Reagoso; Friday Music)
THIN LIZZY
“Renegade” (1981 album; Friday Music)
MARCH 10, 2017
BLINK-182
“Greatest Hits” (2007 compilation; SRCVinyl)
MILES DAVIS QUINTET
“Miles Davis Quintet: Freedom Jazz Dance: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 5” (2016 compilation; three LPs; Columbia / Legacy)
JOHN LEE HOOKER
“That’s Where It’s At!” (1969 album; Hear here; Stax)
MARCH 17, 2017
JOE COCKER
“Mad Dogs & Englishmen” (1970 album; double LP; A&M / UMe)
BEN FOLDS FIVE
“The Unauthorized Biography of Reinhold Messner” (1999 album; Analog Spark)
MICKEY HART
“Planet Drum (25th Anniversary Edition)” (1991 album; won the Grammy for Best World Music Album in the first year of that category’s existence; two LPs; UMe)
MOTÖRHEAD
“Motörhead” (1977 album), “What’s Words Worth?” (1983 live album, recorded in 1978; Back on Black)
LINDA RONSTADT
“Living in the USA” (1978 album; 180-gram audiophile translucent blue vinyl; Friday Music)
SPIRITUALIZED
“Ladies and gentlemen we are floating in space” (1997 album; 180-gram clear blue and white vinyl; Plain)
MARCH 24, 2017
PAUL McCARTNEY
“Flowers in the Dirt” (1989 album; two LPs, with nine original demos; Capitol)
APRIL 14, 2017
BILL CONTI
“The Right Stuff (Original Movie Picture Soundtrack)” (1983 album; Varѐse Sarabande)
APRIL 21, 2017
VARIOUS ARTISTS
“Saturday Night Fever: The Original Movie Sound Track” (1977 album; Capitol / UMe)