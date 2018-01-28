Your Vinyl Store (Jan. 26-Feb. 1 and Beyond)

New vinyl releases and reissues for this week and months ahead. (Check out Past Vinyl Releases.)

JAN. 26 RELEASES

ABBA

“ABBA: The Album (40th Anniversary Edition)” (1977 album, featuring “Take a Chance on Me” and “The Name of the Game”; 40th anniversary two-LP set, half-speed mastering, mastered at Abbey Road Studios; eBay; Merch; Polar Music Production / UMe)

CHUCK BERRY

“The Great Twenty-Eight (Super Deluxe)” (five-LP box set; eBay; Merch; Geffen / UMe)

JOHN HIATT

“Bring the Family” (1987 album) , “Slow Turning” (1988 album; eBay; On Tour; A&M / UMe)

JEFF LYNNE’S ELO

“Jeff Lynne’s ELO – Wembley or Bust” (2017 album; three-LP box set; June 24, 2017, show in London, with concert film directed by Paul Dugdale; See here; eBay; Merch; Columbia)

WILLIE NELSON

“Stardust” (1978 album; two-LP, 200-gram, 45 RPM; eBay; Analogue Productions)

ROY ORBISON

“Crying” (1962 album; double LP cut at 45 RPM, mastered by Bernie Grundman from the original analog tape 200-gram LPs plated and pressed by Quality Record Pressings; Analogue Productions)

PANIC! AT THE DISCO

“All My Friends, We’re Glorious: Death of a Bachelor Tour Live” (21-track double-LP set; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Download; eBay; Merch; Fueled By Ramen / DCD2 / Crush Music)

SUN RA

“Nothing Is …” (1970 album; ESP Disk Ltd.)

BEN VAUGHN

“Instrumental Stylings” (1995 album; contains a download card with the complete album and four bonus tracks, including one featuring a guest vocal from Dean Ween; Bar/None)

VERUCA SALT

“Eight Arms To Hold You” (2007 album; Geffen / UMe)

FEB. 2 RELEASES

COUNTRY JOE & THE FISH

“The Wave of Electrical Sound” (deluxe four-LP box set, featuring mono and stereo versions of “Electric Music for the Mind and Body” and “I-Feel-Like-I’m-Fixin’-To-Die,” along with a DVD of “How We Stopped the War,” a 30-minute documentary, filming the band on their way to an anti-Vietnam War rally, directed by David Peoples; Download; iTunes; eBay; Craft Recordings / Concord)

ERIC JOHNSON

“Ah Via Musicom” (1990 album; Friday Music)

THE KINKS

“Misfits” (1978 album, featuring “A Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy”; 180-gram audiophile translucent blue vinyl, with gatefold cover and poster; Friday Music)

WILLIE NELSON

“Greatest Hits (& Some That Will Be)” (1981 double album; eBay; Friday Music)

THE POLICE

“Ghost in the Machine” (1981 album; A&M / UMe)

ROXY MUSIC

“Roxy Music (Deluxe Edition)” (1972 album; remastered, with a second CD, “The BBC Sessions”; eBay; Merch; Virgin)

FEB. 9 RELEASES

JIMMY BUFFETT

“Buried Treasure: Volume One” (previously unreleased songs that he wrote between 1969 and 1973 with producer Travis Turk; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Mailboat)

BILL EVANS

“Bill Evans at Town Hall, Volume One” (1966 live album; 180-gram vinyl; Audio Fidelity)

THE OFFSPRING

“The Offspring” (1989 album; Craft Recordings)

RAMONES

“Ramones” (1976 album) , “Leave Home” (1977 album) , “Rocket to Russia” (1977 album; eBay; Merch; Rhino / Warner)

RINGO STARR

“Ringo” (1973 album) , “Goodnight Vienna” (1974 album; Apple / Capitol / UMe)

TOTO

“Greatest Hits: 40 Trips Around the Sun” (two-LP, 150-gram vinyl set; 17-track collection includes three previously unreleased songs; Columbia / Legacy)

BARRY WHITE

“Love’s Theme: The Best of the 20th Century Records Singles” (eBay; Mercury / UMe)

FEB. 16 RELEASES

THE APPLES IN STEREO

“Velocity of Sound” (2002 album; Yep Roc)

THE CRANBERRIES

“No Need to Argue” (1994 album; limited-edition purple vinyl; See here; eBay; Merch; Plain)

EARTH, WIND & FIRE

“All N All” (1977 album; On Tour; Friday Music)

RENÉE FLEMING

“The Beautiful Voice (20th Anniversary Edition)” (1998 album; two LPs; eBay; On Tour; Decca)

KENDRICK LAMAR

“DAMN. (Collector’s Edition)” (2017 album; clear vinyl; Aftermath / Interscope)

MASSIVE ATTACK

“100th Window” (2003 album) , “Heligoland” (2010 album; Virgin)

SONNY ROLLINS

“Way Out West (60th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)” (1957 album; remastered, with a bonus LP containing alternate versions and previously unreleased tracks from the recording session; eBay; Craft Recordings / Concord)

NINA SIMONE

“Nina Simone At Town Hall” (1959 album; dark pink vinyl; 4 Men With Beards)

SUN KIL MOON

“Ghosts of the Great Highway” (2003 album; eBay; On Tour; Rounder)

TEENAGE FANCLUB

“Grand Prix” (1995 album; 180-gram vinyl; See here; eBay; Merch; Plain)

FEB. 23 RELEASES

ERIC CLAPTON

“Complete Clapton” (2007 compilation; four-LP box set; Track list; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Reprise)

DIGABLE PLANETS

“Reachin’ (A New Refutation of Time and Space) (25th Anniversary Edition)” (1993 album, featuring the Grammy-winning “Rebirth of Slick [Cool Like Dat]”; unavailable on vinyl since shortly after its release; Modern Classics)

BILL EVANS

“Bill Evans Trio At Shelly’s Manne-Hole, Hollywood, California” (Original Jazz Classics)

ISAAC HAYES

“Hot Buttered Soul” (1969 album) , “Shaft (Music From The Soundtrack)” (1971 album; two LPs) , “Black Moses” (1971 album; two LPs; Craft Recordings / Concord)

THE 24-CARAT BLACK (soul-funk band helmed by Dale Warren, who orchestrated the strings for Isaac Hayes’ biggest albums)

“Ghetto: Misfortune’s Wealth” (1973 album, originally released on Stax; artists have sampled breakbeats from this album, among them Jay-Z [“Can I Live”], Digable Planets [‘Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)”], Dr. Dre [“Nas Is Coming”]; 180-gram vinyl cut at Ardent studios on the original Stax lathe and pressed in Memphis at Memphis Record Pressing; Hear here; Craft Recordings / Concord)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Concert for George” (four-LP box set; Grammy-winning all-star album from 2003 is reissued in honor of George Harrison’s 75th birthday, on Feb. 25; recorded on Nov. 29, 2002, exactly one year after Harrison’s death, the tribute concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall featured Eric Clapton, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Jeff Lynne, Tom Petty, Billy Preston, Dhani Harrison, Jools Holland, Monty Python, Ravi and Anoushka Shankar, etc.; See here; Craft Recordings / Concord)

NEIL YOUNG

“Harvest Moon” (1992 album; it’s the album’s first pressing on vinyl in North America; See here; eBay; Merch; Reprise)

MARCH 2 RELEASES

THE BEACH BOYS

“Sounds of Summer: The Very Best of The Beach Boys” (two LPs, 30 songs; Capitol)

KEN BOOTHE

“Freedom Street” (1970 album; remastered; limited grey “asphalt” vinyl edition; Real Gone Music)

RY COODER

“Paris, Texas (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (1985 album; limited-edition clear vinyl; Real Gone Music)

MILEY CYRUS

“Younger Now” (2017 album; eBay; On Tour; Merch; RCA)

PHYLLIS DILLON (Jamaican rocksteady-reggae singer died in 2004)

“One Life to Live” (1973 album violet-colored vinyl; Hear here; Real Gone Music)

JANIS JOPLIN

“Janis Joplin’s Greatest Hits” (1973 compilation; Columbia / Legacy)

NILSSON

“Nilsson Sings Newman” (1970 album; eBay; Analog Spark)

MARCH 9 RELEASES

MARIA CALLAS

“Operatic Arias” (Warner Classics / Parlophone)

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA / PIERRE BOULEZ

“Debussy • La Mer • Nocturnes” (Hear here; Deutsche Grammophon)

JIMI HENDRIX

“Both Sides of the Sky” (10 of the 13 songs, circa 1968 and 1970, are previously unreleased; Read here; eBay; Merch; Experience Hendrix / Legacy)

MARILLION

“Brave (Deluxe Edition)” (1994 album; 2018 Steven Wilson Remix; five-LP box set; See here; eBay; Rhino / Parlophone)

TOM WAITS

“Closing Time” (1973 album, featuring “Ol’ 55”; remastered, 180-gram vinyl; Hear here; ANTI- / Epitaph)

MARCH 16 RELEASES

KEANE

“Under the Iron Sea” (2006 album) , “Perfect Symmetry” (2008 album; Interscope)

BUNNY WAILER

“Blackheart Man” (1976 solo debut album; eBay; 4 Men With Beards)

MARCH 23 RELEASES

MILES DAVIS & JOHN COLTRANE

“The Final Tour: Copenhagen, March 24, 1960” (Columbia / Legacy)

ELLA FITZGERALD

“Jazz At The Philharmonic: The Ella Fitzgerald Set” (collection includes concerts from 1949, 1953 and 1954 and features appearances by Charlie Parker, Lester Young, Hank Jones, etc.; eBay; Merch; Verve / UMe)

GRATEFUL DEAD

“The Best of the Grateful Dead Live – Volume I: 1969-1977” (eBay; Merch; Grateful Dead Productions)

LED ZEPPELIN

“How the West Was Won” (vinyl box set; 2003 collection of June 1972 concerts at the Los Angeles Forum and Long Beach Arena; three CDs; remastered; Super Deluxe Edition, three CDs, four LPs and one DVD; eBay; Merch; Atlantic / Swan Song)

THELONIOUS MONK

“Thelonious Alone In San Francisco” (1959 album; Original Jazz Classics)

MICHAEL NESMITH

“Magnetic South” (1970 album, featuring “Joanne”; blue-colored vinyl) , “Loose Salute” (1970 album, featuring “Silver Moon”; red-colored vinyl) , “Nevada Fighter” (1971 album; gold-colored vinyl; Sundazed Music)

OSCAR PETERSON / ILLINOIS JACQUET / HERB ELLIS

“Jazz at the Philharmonic Blues in Chicago 1955” (Verve / UMe)

SARAH VAUGHAN

“Sarah Vaughan Sings George Gershwin” (1958 album; Verve / UMe)

LESTER YOUNG

“Jazz At The Philharmonic: Lester Young Carnegie Blues” (1946 and 1953 recordings with Coleman Hawkins, Illinois Jacquet and Oscar Peterson; eBay; Verve / UMe)

APRIL 6 RELEASES

LORDE

“Melodrama (Deluxe Edition)” (2017 album; 180-gram translucent royal blue vinyl, double gatefold jacket, with six double-sided photo inserts; Lava Music / Republic)

APRIL 13 RELEASES

EURYTHMICS

“In the Garden” (1981 album) , “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” (1983 album) , “Touch” (1983 album; RCA / Legacy)

APRIL 20 RELEASES

LINDA RONSTADT

“Mad Love” (1980 album; 180-gram audiophile pink vinyl; eBay; Friday Music)

WIDESPREAD PANIC

“Light Fuse, Get Away” (1998 live album; four-LP box set; Widespread)

MAY 4 RELEASES

SIMON & GARFUNKEL

“Bridge Over Troubled Water” (1970 album; 180-gram, 45RPM, two-LP box set; mastered from the original master tapes, with UltraDisc One-Step Processing; Read here; Mobile Fidelity)

MAY 11 RELEASES

EPMD

“Strictly Business” (1988 album) , “Unfinished Business” (1989 album; two LPs; Capitol / UMe)

JULY 6 RELEASES

EURYTHMICS

“Be Yourself Tonight” (1985 album) , “Savage” (1987 album; RCA / Legacy)

OCT. 5 RELEASES

EURYTHMICS

“We Too Are One” (1989 album) , “Peace” (1999 album; RCA / Legacy)