Your Vinyl Store (Feb. 24-March 2 and Beyond)



New vinyl releases and reissues for this week and months ahead. (Check out Past Vinyl Releases.)

FEB. 24, 2017

BIG MAYBELLE

“Blues, Candy and Big Maybelle” (1958 album, with two bonus tracks; Read here; Cornbread)

TOMMY BOLIN

“Northern Lights: Live 9-22-76” (180-gram audiophile vinyl; Friday Music)

GEORGE HARRISON

“George Harrison – The Vinyl Collection” (box set includes 13 albums from 1968-2002, plus 12-inch single picture discs of “When We Was Fab” and “Got My Mind Set On You”; each album also available separately on vinyl; See here; UMe)

SCREAMIN’ JAY HAWKINS

“At Home With Screamin’ Jay Hawkins” (1958 album; Read here; Cornbread)

WANDA JACKSON

“Rockin’ With Wanda!” (1960 album; Cornbread)

GARY MOORE

“Wild Frontier” (1987 album; Virgin)

PRINCE

“Lovesexy” (1988 album), “Batman” (1989 album), “Graffiti Bridge” (1990 album), “The Love Symbol Album” (1992 album), “Come” (1994 album; Warner)

TOWER OF POWER

“Live and In Living Color” (1976 album; Friday Music)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Easy Rider (Music From the Soundtrack)” (1969 album; MVD Audio)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“The Best of Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock” (Enjoy the Toons)

PAUL WELLER

“Stanley Road” (1995 album), “Heavy Soul” (1997 album; Mercury / UMe)

THE WHO

“My Generation (Deluxe Edition)” (1965 album; three LPs; Read here; UMe)

MARCH 3, 2017

BOB DYLAN

“The Real Royal Albert Hall 1966 Concert!” (2016 album; Columbia / Legacy)

JANIS IAN

“Breaking Silence” (1993 all-analogue album; 200-gram, 45 rpm vinyl pressing; two LPs; Hear here; Analogue Productions)

GEORGE MICHAEL

“Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1” (1990 album; Columbia / Legacy)

THE MONKEES

“Head Alternate” (1968 album; 180 translucent gold vinyl, with rare mixes, stereo versions and alternate tracks; mastered from the Colgems tapes by Joe Reagoso; Friday Music)

PANIC! AT THE DISCO

“A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out” (2005 album; Fueled By Ramen)

THIN LIZZY

“Renegade” (1981 album; Friday Music)

MARCH 10, 2017

BLINK-182

“Greatest Hits” (2007 compilation; SRCVinyl)

MILES DAVIS QUINTET

“Miles Davis Quintet: Freedom Jazz Dance: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 5” (2016 compilation; three LPs; Columbia / Legacy)

JOHN LEE HOOKER

“That’s Where It’s At!” (1969 album; Hear here; Stax)

QUESTION MARK AND THE MYSTERIANS

“96 Tears” (1966 album; mastered at 45 RPM; Real Gone Music)

JOE WALSH

“The Smoker You Drink, The Player You Get” (1973 album; 200-gram vinyl; Analogue Productions)

MARCH 17, 2017

JOE COCKER

“Mad Dogs & Englishmen” (1970 album; double LP; A&M / UMe)

BEN FOLDS FIVE

“The Unauthorized Biography of Reinhold Messner” (1999 album), “Songs For Silverman” (2005 album; Analog Spark)

MICKEY HART

“Planet Drum (25th Anniversary Edition)” (1991 album; won the Grammy for Best World Music Album in the first year of that category’s existence; two LPs; UMe)

MOTÖRHEAD

“Motörhead” (1977 album), “What’s Words Worth?” (1983 live album, recorded in 1978; Back on Black)

LINDA RONSTADT

“Living in the USA” (1978 album; 180-gram audiophile translucent blue vinyl; Friday Music)

LEON RUSSELL

“Carney” (1972 album, featuring “Tight Rope”; 200-gram vinyl mastered from the original tape by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio; Analogue Productions)

SELENA

“Dreaming of You” (1995 album; two LPs; EMI Latin)

SOUNDGARDEN

“Ultramega OK (Deluxe Edition)” (1988 album, with six bonus tracks; Sub Pop) MARCH 24, 2017

PAUL McCARTNEY

“Flowers in the Dirt” (1989 album; two LPs, with nine original demos; Capitol)

APRIL 7, 2017

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS

“The Doobie Brothers” (1971 album; Friday Music)

THE KINKS

“One for the Road” (1980 double live album; 180-gram audiophile pink vinyl; Friday Music)

WILSON PICKETT

“The Best of Wilson Pickett, Vol. II” (1971 compilation; Friday Music)

THE TRAMMPS

“The Best of the Trammps – Disco Inferno” (1977 compilation; Friday Music)

APRIL 14, 2017

BILL CONTI

“The Right Stuff (Original Movie Picture Soundtrack)” (1983 album; Varѐse Sarabande)

APRIL 21, 2017

RANDY CALIFORNIA

“Kapt. Kopter and The (Fabulous) Twirly Birds” (1972 album; limited-edition white vinyl; Drastic Plastic)

EARTH, WIND & FIRE

“Spirit” (1976 album, featuring “Getaway” and “Saturday Nite”; Speakers Corner)

REO SPEEDWAGON

“Live: You Get What You Play For” (1977 album; 180-gram audiophile blue vinyl; Friday Music)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Saturday Night Fever: The Original Movie Sound Track” (1977 album; Capitol / UMe)

APRIL 28, 2017

BIG STAR

“The Best of Big Star” (two LPs; Stax)

MAY 5, 2017

MIDNIGHT OIL

“Complete Midnight Oil Vinyl Collection” (11 studio LPs and two 12-inch EPs on 180-gram vinyl; remastered from the original tapes by Steve Smart at Studios 301, Sydney, and then mastered for vinyl at Abbey Road Studios; See here; Legacy / Sony Music Australia)

MAY 19, 2017

ANGELO BADALAMENTI

“Blue Velvet (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (1986 album; Varèse Sarabande)

ENYA

“A Day Without Rain” (2000 album), “Amarantine” (2005 album; Reprise)

NILSSON

“Aerial Pandemonium Ballet” (1971 album; Speakers Corner)