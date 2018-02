Your Vinyl Store (Feb. 23-March 1 and Beyond)

New vinyl releases and reissues for this week and months ahead. (Check out Past LP Releases.)

FEB. 23 RELEASES

ERIC CLAPTON

“Complete Clapton” (2007 compilation; four-LP box set; Track list; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Reprise)

BILL EVANS

“Bill Evans Trio At Shelly’s Manne-Hole, Hollywood, California” (Original Jazz Classics)

ISAAC HAYES

“Hot Buttered Soul” (1969 album) , “Shaft (Music From The Soundtrack)” (1971 album; two LPs) , “Black Moses” (1971 album; two LPs; Craft Recordings / Concord)

THE 24-CARAT BLACK (soul-funk band helmed by Dale Warren, who orchestrated the strings for Isaac Hayes’ biggest albums)

“Ghetto: Misfortune’s Wealth” (1973 album, originally released on Stax; artists have sampled breakbeats from this album, among them Jay-Z [“Can I Live”], Digable Planets [‘Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)”], Dr. Dre [“Nas Is Coming”]; 180-gram vinyl cut at Ardent studios on the original Stax lathe and pressed in Memphis at Memphis Record Pressing; Hear here; Craft Recordings / Concord)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Concert for George” (four-LP box set; Grammy-winning all-star album from 2003 is reissued in honor of George Harrison’s 75th birthday, on Feb. 25; recorded on Nov. 29, 2002, exactly one year after Harrison’s death, the tribute concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall featured Eric Clapton, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Jeff Lynne, Tom Petty, Billy Preston, Dhani Harrison, Jools Holland, Monty Python, Ravi and Anoushka Shankar, etc.; See here; Craft Recordings / Concord)

NEIL YOUNG

“Harvest Moon” (1992 album; it’s the album’s first pressing on vinyl in North America; See here; eBay; Merch; Reprise)

MARCH 2 RELEASES

AVERAGE WHITE BAND

“Pick Up the Pieces: The Vinyl Collection” (five-LP box set containing the albums “AWB,” “Cut the Cake,” “Feel No Fret,” “Soul Searching” and “Shine”; See here; Demon)

THE BEACH BOYS

“Sounds of Summer: The Very Best of The Beach Boys” (two LPs, 30 songs; Capitol)

RY COODER

“Paris, Texas (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (1985 album; limited-edition clear vinyl; Real Gone Music)

MILEY CYRUS

“Younger Now” (2017 album; eBay; On Tour; Merch; RCA)

JANIS JOPLIN

“Janis Joplin’s Greatest Hits” (1973 compilation; Columbia / Legacy)

ANNIE LENNOX

“Diva” (1992 album, featuring “Why” and “Walking On Broken Glass”) , “Medusa” (1995 album, featuring “No More I Love You’s”; Arista / Legacy)

NILSSON

“Nilsson Sings Newman” (1970 album; eBay; Analog Spark)

MARCH 9 RELEASES

KEN BOOTHE

“Freedom Street” (1970 album; remastered; limited grey “asphalt” vinyl edition; Real Gone Music)

MARIA CALLAS

“Operatic Arias” (Warner Classics / Parlophone)

DIGABLE PLANETS

“Reachin’ (A New Refutation of Time and Space) (25th Anniversary Edition)” (1993 album, featuring the Grammy-winning “Rebirth of Slick [Cool Like Dat]”; unavailable on vinyl since shortly after its release; Modern Classics)

PHYLLIS DILLON (Jamaican rocksteady-reggae singer died in 2004)

“One Life to Live” (1973 album violet-colored vinyl; Hear here; Real Gone Music)

JIMI HENDRIX

“Both Sides of the Sky” (10 of the 13 songs, circa 1968 and 1970, are previously unreleased; Read here; eBay; Merch; Experience Hendrix / Legacy)

THE LANGLEY SCHOOLS MUSIC PROJECT (60-voice chorus of schoolchildren from rural western Canada singing the songs of The Beach Boys, Paul McCartney, David Bowie, etc.)

“The Langley Schools Music Project: Innocence & Despair” (1976 and 1977 albums; remastered; Bar/None)

MARILLION

“Brave (Deluxe Edition)” (1994 album; 2018 Steven Wilson Remix; five-LP box set; See here; eBay; Rhino / Parlophone)

TOM WAITS

“Closing Time” (1973 album, featuring “Ol’ 55”; remastered, 180-gram vinyl; Hear here; ANTI- / Epitaph)

MARCH 16 RELEASES

KEANE

“Under the Iron Sea” (2006 album) , “Perfect Symmetry” (2008 album; Interscope)

BUNNY WAILER

“Blackheart Man” (1976 solo debut album; eBay; 4 Men With Beards)

MARCH 23 RELEASES

AGAINST ME!

“White Crosses” (2010 album; Total Treble)

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA / PIERRE BOULEZ

“Debussy • La Mer • Nocturnes” (Hear here; Deutsche Grammophon)

MILES DAVIS & JOHN COLTRANE

“The Final Tour: Copenhagen, March 24, 1960” (Columbia / Legacy)

EVE 6

“Horrorscope” (2000 album; 180-gram split orange/blue or blue splatter vinyl; Independent Label Services, Inc.)

GRATEFUL DEAD

“The Best of the Grateful Dead Live – Volume I: 1969-1977” (eBay; Merch; Grateful Dead Productions)

LED ZEPPELIN

“How the West Was Won” (vinyl box set; 2003 collection of June 1972 concerts at the Los Angeles Forum and Long Beach Arena; three CDs; remastered; Super Deluxe Edition, three CDs, four LPs and one DVD; eBay; Merch; Atlantic / Swan Song)

MICHAEL NESMITH

“Magnetic South” (1970 album, featuring “Joanne”; blue-colored vinyl) , “Loose Salute” (1970 album, featuring “Silver Moon”; red-colored vinyl) , “Nevada Fighter” (1971 album; gold-colored vinyl; Sundazed Music)

MARCH 30 RELEASES

THE CARS

“Shake It Up (Expanded Edition)” (1981 album; remastered, with eight bonus demos, remixes and studio outtakes) , “Heartbeat City (Expanded Edition)” (1984 album; remastered, with seven bonus demos, remixes and studio outtakes; Elektra / Rhino)

COUNT FIVE

“Psychotic Reaction” (1966 album, featuring the Top 5 hit “Psychotic Reaction”; Craft Recordings)

THE DAMNATION OF ADAM BLESSING (1960s proto-metal/psych band from Cleveland)

“The Damnation of Adam Blessing” (1968 album; Hear here) , “The Second Damnation” (1970 album; both releases, on vinyl for the first time since 1969-70, were remastered from the original master tapes by Eliot Kissileff; Hear here; Read here; Exit Stencil Recordings)

THE DAMNED

“The Stiff Singles 1976-1977” (BMG Rights Management)

THE DAMNED

“Machine Gun Etiquette” (1977 album; Drastic Plastic)

KANSAS

“The Best of Kansas” (1984 compilation; 180-gram audiophile translucent red vinyl; Friday Music)

THE MUSIC MACHINE

“(Turn On) The Music Machine” (1966 album, featuring the garage-rock classic “Talk Talk”; Craft Recordings)

STEPPENWOLF

“Steppenwolf Live” (1970 album; Friday Music)

APRIL 6 RELEASES

JOHN FOGERTY

“Centerfield” (1985 album; remastered; Las Vegas Residency; BMG Rights Management)

GIRLSCHOOL

“The Singles 1979-1984” (orange vinyl; Real Gone Music)

JAMES HORNER

“Commando (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (1985 album; limited-edition bone with black face paint splatter vinyl; Real Gone Music)

LORDE

“Melodrama (Deluxe Edition)” (2017 album; 180-gram translucent royal blue vinyl, double gatefold jacket, with six double-sided photo inserts; Lava Music / Republic)

GERRY MULLIGAN & BEN WEBSTER

“Gerry Mulligan Meets Ben Webster” (1959 album; 200-gram vinyl; eBay; Analogue Productions)

ELVIS PRESLEY

“Elvis’ Gold Records Volume 5” (1984 compilation; 180-gram audiophile transculent gold vinyl; eBay; Merch; Friday Music)

HOWARD SHORE

“The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring – The Complete Recordings” (five LPs, 180-gram red vinyl; Rhino / Warner)

TINY TIM

“God Bless Tiny Tim” (1968 album, including “Tip-Toe Thru’ the Tulips With Me”; 50th anniversary limited pink vinyl edition; Friday Music)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Oklahoma! (Original Cast Album) – 75th Anniversary Edition” (1943 album; Verve / UMe)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Tank Girl (Original Soundtrack from the United Artists Film)” (1995 album; limited aqua blue vinyl edition; Real Gone Music)

APRIL 13 RELEASES

DAVID BOWIE

“Changestwobowie” (1981 compilation; remastered; black or blue vinyl; eBay; Merch; Rhino / Parlophone)

ALICE COOPER

“Trash” (1989 album; 180-gram audiophile translucent red vinyl; eBay; Merch; Friday Music)

EURYTHMICS

“In the Garden” (1981 album) , “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” (1983 album) , “Touch” (1983 album; eBay; Merch; RCA / Legacy)

QUINCY JONES & HIS ORCHESTRA

“The Quintessence / Big Band Bossa Nova” (1961 and 1962 albums, with four bonus tracks; limited-edition purple vinyl; eBay; Vinyl Passion)

METALLICA

“The $5.98 E.P. – Garage Days Re-Revisited” (five-song EP from 1987; red-orange vinyl; remastered by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering, Hollywood, Calif.; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Blackened Recordings / Rhino)

TOM WAITS

“The Heart of Saturday Night” (1974 album; remastered, 180-gram vinyl; eBay; ANTI- / Epitaph)

BARRY WHITE

“Love’s Theme: The Best of the 20th Century Records Singles” (eBay; see related reissue box set below; Mercury / UMe)

APRIL 20 RELEASES

ELLA FITZGERALD

“Jazz At The Philharmonic: The Ella Fitzgerald Set” (collection includes concerts from 1949, 1953 and 1954 and features appearances by Charlie Parker, Lester Young, Hank Jones, etc.; eBay; Merch; Verve / UMe)

OSCAR PETERSON / ILLINOIS JACQUET / HERB ELLIS

“Jazz at the Philharmonic Blues in Chicago 1955” (Verve / UMe)

LINDA RONSTADT

“Mad Love” (1980 album; 180-gram audiophile pink vinyl; eBay; Friday Music)

THELONIOUS MONK

“Thelonious Alone In San Francisco” (1959 album; Original Jazz Classics)

THE ROLLING STONES

“Their Satanic Majesties Request” (1967 album; eBay; Merch; ABKCO)

SARAH VAUGHAN

“Sarah Vaughan Sings George Gershwin” (60th anniversary reissue of the 1958 classic; Verve / UMe)

BARRY WHITE

“The 20th Century Records Singles (1973-1975)” (box set containing 10 7-inch singles; eBay; Mercury / UMe)

THE WHO

“Live At The Fillmore East 1968” (unreleased recordings from the second of two nights played at Bill Graham’s legendary NYC club; restored and mixed by original sound engineer Bob Pridden; eBay; Merch; UMe)

WIDESPREAD PANIC

“Light Fuse, Get Away” (1998 live album; four-LP box set; Widespread)

LESTER YOUNG

“Jazz At The Philharmonic: Lester Young Carnegie Blues” (1946 and 1953 recordings with Coleman Hawkins, Illinois Jacquet and Oscar Peterson; eBay; Verve / UMe)

APRIL 27 RELEASES

JEFF BECK

“Blow By Blow” (1975 album; 180-gram audiophile clear vinyl; Friday Music)

BILLY JOEL

“River of Dreams” (1993 album; 180-gram audiophile translucent blue vinyl; Friday Music)

MIGOS

“Culture II” (2018 album; Hear here; Read here; On Tour; Quality Control Music / Motown / Capitol)

MAY 4 RELEASES

AMERICA

“Homecoming” (1972 album; 180-gram vinyl; On Tour; Friday Music)

SIMON & GARFUNKEL

“Bridge Over Troubled Water” (1970 album; 180-gram, 45RPM, two-LP box set; mastered from the original master tapes, with UltraDisc One-Step Processing; Read here; Mobile Fidelity)

MAY 11 RELEASES

ORNETTE COLEMAN

“The Atlantic Years” (10-LP box set; Rhino / Atlantic)

EPMD

“Strictly Business” (1988 album) , “Unfinished Business” (1989 album; two LPs; Capitol / UMe)

MAY 18 RELEASES

STEVE MILLER BAND

“Complete Albums Volume 1 (1968-1976)” (180-gram vinyl box set of his first nine albums, from “Children of the Future” to “Fly Like an Eagle”; remastered; also available as individual 180-gram black LPs; eBay; On Tour; Capitol / UMe)

MAY 25 RELEASES

JEFF BECK

“Live at the Hollywood Bowl” (2017 album, with guests Steven Tyler, Buddy Guy, Billy F. Gibbons, Jimmy Hall, Jan Hammer and Beth Hart; three LPs; Rhino)

ELVIS PRESLEY

“On Stage” (1970 live album; 180-gram audiophile black and blue swirl vinyl; eBay; Merch; Friday Music)

JUNE 8 RELEASES

MASSIVE ATTACK

“100th Window” (2003 album; Virgin)

JUNE 15 RELEASES

WILSON PICKETT

“Hey Jude” (1969 album; eBay; 4 Men With Beards)

JULY 6 RELEASES

EURYTHMICS

“Be Yourself Tonight” (1985 album) , “Savage” (1987 album; RCA / Legacy)

OCT. 5 RELEASES

EURYTHMICS

“We Too Are One” (1989 album) , “Peace” (1999 album; RCA / Legacy)