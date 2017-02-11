Your Vinyl Store (Feb. 10-16 and Beyond)



New vinyl releases and reissues for this week and months ahead. (Check out Past Vinyl Releases.)

FEB. 10, 2017

AVERAGE WHITE BAND

“AWB” (1974 album; Friday Music)

BON JOVI

“Bon Jovi: The Albums” (25-LP box set; Mercury / Island / UMe)

DAVID BOWIE

“Diamond Dogs” (1974 album), “David Live” (1974 album), “Young Americans” (1975 album), “Station to Station” (1976 album), “Live Nassau Coliseum ’76” (a breakout from last year’s “Who Can I Be Now? 1974-1976” box set, recorded at Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, N.Y., on March 23, 1976), “Sound and Vision” (1977 single; 40th anniversary 7-inch picture disc; Rhino / Parlophone)

VIC CHESNUTT

“Drunk” (1993 album; two LPs, with B-sides, selections from an Inner Ear session and from a 1994 Radio Holland performance, plus a download card; New West)

NATALIE COLE

“Unpredictable” (1977 album, featuring “I’ve Got Love on My Mind”; Capitol / UMe)

NAT KING COLE

“Unforgettable” (1952 album; Capitol / UMe)

DEAN MARTIN

“Dino: Italian Love Songs” (1962 album; Capitol / UMe)

PANIC! AT THE DISCO

“Pretty Odd” (2009 album; Fueled By Ramen)

QUEEN

“Greatest Hits II” (double LP; Hollywood)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“The Early Motown EPs Volume 2” (seven-disc box set; Motown)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“The Hamilton Mixtape” (2016 album; two-LP set, with digital download card; Atlantic)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Kids (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (1995 album, featuring Folk Implosion’s “Natural One”; MVD Audio)

THE WEEKND

“Starboy” (2016 album; Republic)

FEB. 17, 2017

EVANESCENCE

“The Ultimate Collection” (six-LP box set, with 52-page book; The Bicycle Music Company)

BEN FOLDS FIVE

“Songs For Silverman” (2005 album; Analog Spark)

OUR LADY PEACE

“Clumsy” (1997 album; mastered by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio; includes a 12-page booklet; SRCVinyl)

SPIRITUALIZED

“Ladies and gentlemen we are floating in space” (1997 album; 180-gram clear blue and white vinyl; Plain)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“The Man Who Fell to Earth (Original Soundtrack Recording)” (1975 film soundtrack, available for the first time since its original release; UMC)

WEATHER REPORT

“Live in Tokyo” (1972 album; 180-gram audiophile translucent red vinyl; Friday Music)

STEVE WINWOOD

“Arc of a Diver” (1981 album), “Talking Back to the Night” (1983 album; Island / UMe)

CHELY WRIGHT

“I Am the Rain” (2016 album; MRI)

WU-TANG CLAN

“Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)” (1993 debut album presented as a set of six 7-inch vinyl records, with a bonus seventh 7-inch; Read here; Get On Down)

FEB. 24, 2017

BIG MAYBELLE

“Blues, Candy and Big Maybelle” (1958 album, with two bonus tracks; Read here; Cornbread)

TOMMY BOLIN

“Northern Lights: Live 9-22-76” (180-gram audiophile vinyl; Friday Music)

GEORGE HARRISON

“George Harrison – The Vinyl Collection” (box set includes 13 albums from 1968-2002, plus 12-inch single picture discs of “When We Was Fab” and “Got My Mind Set On You”; each album also available separately on vinyl; See here; UMe)

SCREAMIN’ JAY HAWKINS

“At Home With Screamin’ Jay Hawkins” (1958 album; Read here; Cornbread)

WANDA JACKSON

“Rockin’ With Wanda!” (1960 album; Cornbread)

GARY MOORE

“Wild Frontier” (1987 album; Virgin)

PRINCE

“Lovesexy” (1988 album), “Batman” (1989 album), “Graffiti Bridge” (1990 album), “The Love Symbol Album” (1992 album), “Come” (1994 album; Warner)

LEON RUSSELL

“Carney” (1972 album, featuring “Tight Rope”; 200-gram vinyl mastered from the original tape by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio; Analogue Productions)

TOWER OF POWER

“Live and In Living Color” (1976 album; Friday Music)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Easy Rider (Music From the Soundtrack)” (1969 album; MVD Audio)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“The Best of Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock” (Enjoy the Toons)

PAUL WELLER

“Stanley Road” (1995 album), “Heavy Soul” (1997 album; Mercury / UMe)

THE WHO

“My Generation (Deluxe Edition)” (1965 album; three LPs; Read here; UMe)

MARCH 3, 2017

BOB DYLAN

“The Real Royal Albert Hall 1966 Concert!” (2016 album; Columbia / Legacy)

JANIS IAN

“Breaking Silence” (1993 all-analogue album; 200-gram, 45 rpm vinyl pressing; two LPs; Hear here; Analogue Productions)

GEORGE MICHAEL

“Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1” (1990 album; Columbia / Legacy)

THE MONKEES

“Head Alternate” (1968 album; 180 translucent gold vinyl, with rare mixes, stereo versions and alternate tracks; mastered from the Colgems tapes by Joe Reagoso; Friday Music)

PANIC! AT THE DISCO

“A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out” (2005 album; Fueled By Ramen)

THIN LIZZY

“Renegade” (1981 album; Friday Music)

MARCH 10, 2017

BLINK-182

“Greatest Hits” (2007 compilation; SRCVinyl)

MILES DAVIS QUINTET

“Miles Davis Quintet: Freedom Jazz Dance: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 5” (2016 compilation; three LPs; Columbia / Legacy)

JOHN LEE HOOKER

“That’s Where It’s At!” (1969 album; Hear here; Stax)

QUESTION MARK AND THE MYSTERIANS

“96 Tears” (1966 album; mastered at 45 RPM; Real Gone Music)

JOE WALSH

“The Smoker You Drink, The Player You Get” (1973 album; 200-gram vinyl; Analogue Productions)

MARCH 17, 2017

JOE COCKER

“Mad Dogs & Englishmen” (1970 album; double LP; A&M / UMe)

BEN FOLDS FIVE

“The Unauthorized Biography of Reinhold Messner” (1999 album; Analog Spark)

MICKEY HART

“Planet Drum (25th Anniversary Edition)” (1991 album; won the Grammy for Best World Music Album in the first year of that category’s existence; two LPs; UMe)

MOTÖRHEAD

“Motörhead” (1977 album), “What’s Words Worth?” (1983 live album, recorded in 1978; Back on Black)

LINDA RONSTADT

“Living in the USA” (1978 album; 180-gram audiophile translucent blue vinyl; Friday Music)

SELENA

“Dreaming of You” (1995 album; two LPs; EMI Latin)

SOUNDGARDEN

“Ultramega OK (Deluxe Edition)” (1988 album, with six bonus tracks; Sub Pop) MARCH 24, 2017

PAUL McCARTNEY

“Flowers in the Dirt” (1989 album; two LPs, with nine original demos; Capitol)

APRIL 14, 2017

BILL CONTI

“The Right Stuff (Original Movie Picture Soundtrack)” (1983 album; Varѐse Sarabande)

APRIL 21, 2017

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Saturday Night Fever: The Original Movie Sound Track” (1977 album; Capitol / UMe)