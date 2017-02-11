Published on February 11th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Your Vinyl Store (Feb. 10-16 and Beyond)
New vinyl releases and reissues for this week and months ahead. (Check out Past Vinyl Releases.)
FEB. 10, 2017
AVERAGE WHITE BAND
“AWB” (1974 album; Friday Music)
BON JOVI
“Bon Jovi: The Albums” (25-LP box set; Mercury / Island / UMe)
DAVID BOWIE
“Diamond Dogs” (1974 album), “David Live” (1974 album), “Young Americans” (1975 album), “Station to Station” (1976 album), “Live Nassau Coliseum ’76” (a breakout from last year’s “Who Can I Be Now? 1974-1976” box set, recorded at Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, N.Y., on March 23, 1976), “Sound and Vision” (1977 single; 40th anniversary 7-inch picture disc; Rhino / Parlophone)
VIC CHESNUTT
“Drunk” (1993 album; two LPs, with B-sides, selections from an Inner Ear session and from a 1994 Radio Holland performance, plus a download card; New West)
NATALIE COLE
“Unpredictable” (1977 album, featuring “I’ve Got Love on My Mind”; Capitol / UMe)
NAT KING COLE
“Unforgettable” (1952 album; Capitol / UMe)
DEAN MARTIN
“Dino: Italian Love Songs” (1962 album; Capitol / UMe)
PANIC! AT THE DISCO
“Pretty Odd” (2009 album; Fueled By Ramen)
QUEEN
“Greatest Hits II” (double LP; Hollywood)
VARIOUS ARTISTS
“The Early Motown EPs Volume 2” (seven-disc box set; Motown)
VARIOUS ARTISTS
“The Hamilton Mixtape” (2016 album; two-LP set, with digital download card; Atlantic)
VARIOUS ARTISTS
“Kids (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (1995 album, featuring Folk Implosion’s “Natural One”; MVD Audio)
THE WEEKND
“Starboy” (2016 album; Republic)
FEB. 17, 2017
EVANESCENCE
“The Ultimate Collection” (six-LP box set, with 52-page book; The Bicycle Music Company)
BEN FOLDS FIVE
“Songs For Silverman” (2005 album; Analog Spark)
OUR LADY PEACE
“Clumsy” (1997 album; mastered by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio; includes a 12-page booklet; SRCVinyl)
SPIRITUALIZED
“Ladies and gentlemen we are floating in space” (1997 album; 180-gram clear blue and white vinyl; Plain)
VARIOUS ARTISTS
“The Man Who Fell to Earth (Original Soundtrack Recording)” (1975 film soundtrack, available for the first time since its original release; UMC)
WEATHER REPORT
“Live in Tokyo” (1972 album; 180-gram audiophile translucent red vinyl; Friday Music)
STEVE WINWOOD
“Arc of a Diver” (1981 album), “Talking Back to the Night” (1983 album; Island / UMe)
CHELY WRIGHT
“I Am the Rain” (2016 album; MRI)
WU-TANG CLAN
“Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)” (1993 debut album presented as a set of six 7-inch vinyl records, with a bonus seventh 7-inch; Read here; Get On Down)
FEB. 24, 2017
BIG MAYBELLE
“Blues, Candy and Big Maybelle” (1958 album, with two bonus tracks; Read here; Cornbread)
TOMMY BOLIN
“Northern Lights: Live 9-22-76” (180-gram audiophile vinyl; Friday Music)
GEORGE HARRISON
“George Harrison – The Vinyl Collection” (box set includes 13 albums from 1968-2002, plus 12-inch single picture discs of “When We Was Fab” and “Got My Mind Set On You”; each album also available separately on vinyl; See here; UMe)
SCREAMIN’ JAY HAWKINS
“At Home With Screamin’ Jay Hawkins” (1958 album; Read here; Cornbread)
WANDA JACKSON
“Rockin’ With Wanda!” (1960 album; Cornbread)
GARY MOORE
“Wild Frontier” (1987 album; Virgin)
PRINCE
“Lovesexy” (1988 album), “Batman” (1989 album), “Graffiti Bridge” (1990 album), “The Love Symbol Album” (1992 album), “Come” (1994 album; Warner)
LEON RUSSELL
“Carney” (1972 album, featuring “Tight Rope”; 200-gram vinyl mastered from the original tape by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio; Analogue Productions)
TOWER OF POWER
“Live and In Living Color” (1976 album; Friday Music)
VARIOUS ARTISTS
“Easy Rider (Music From the Soundtrack)” (1969 album; MVD Audio)
VARIOUS ARTISTS
“The Best of Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock” (Enjoy the Toons)
PAUL WELLER
“Stanley Road” (1995 album), “Heavy Soul” (1997 album; Mercury / UMe)
THE WHO
“My Generation (Deluxe Edition)” (1965 album; three LPs; Read here; UMe)
MARCH 3, 2017
BOB DYLAN
“The Real Royal Albert Hall 1966 Concert!” (2016 album; Columbia / Legacy)
JANIS IAN
“Breaking Silence” (1993 all-analogue album; 200-gram, 45 rpm vinyl pressing; two LPs; Hear here; Analogue Productions)
GEORGE MICHAEL
“Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1” (1990 album; Columbia / Legacy)
THE MONKEES
“Head Alternate” (1968 album; 180 translucent gold vinyl, with rare mixes, stereo versions and alternate tracks; mastered from the Colgems tapes by Joe Reagoso; Friday Music)
PANIC! AT THE DISCO
“A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out” (2005 album; Fueled By Ramen)
THIN LIZZY
“Renegade” (1981 album; Friday Music)
MARCH 10, 2017
BLINK-182
“Greatest Hits” (2007 compilation; SRCVinyl)
MILES DAVIS QUINTET
“Miles Davis Quintet: Freedom Jazz Dance: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 5” (2016 compilation; three LPs; Columbia / Legacy)
JOHN LEE HOOKER
“That’s Where It’s At!” (1969 album; Hear here; Stax)
QUESTION MARK AND THE MYSTERIANS
“96 Tears” (1966 album; mastered at 45 RPM; Real Gone Music)
JOE WALSH
“The Smoker You Drink, The Player You Get” (1973 album; 200-gram vinyl; Analogue Productions)
MARCH 17, 2017
JOE COCKER
“Mad Dogs & Englishmen” (1970 album; double LP; A&M / UMe)
BEN FOLDS FIVE
“The Unauthorized Biography of Reinhold Messner” (1999 album; Analog Spark)
MICKEY HART
“Planet Drum (25th Anniversary Edition)” (1991 album; won the Grammy for Best World Music Album in the first year of that category’s existence; two LPs; UMe)
MOTÖRHEAD
“Motörhead” (1977 album), “What’s Words Worth?” (1983 live album, recorded in 1978; Back on Black)
LINDA RONSTADT
“Living in the USA” (1978 album; 180-gram audiophile translucent blue vinyl; Friday Music)
SELENA
“Dreaming of You” (1995 album; two LPs; EMI Latin)
SOUNDGARDEN
“Ultramega OK (Deluxe Edition)” (1988 album, with six bonus tracks; Sub Pop) MARCH 24, 2017
PAUL McCARTNEY
“Flowers in the Dirt” (1989 album; two LPs, with nine original demos; Capitol)
APRIL 14, 2017
BILL CONTI
“The Right Stuff (Original Movie Picture Soundtrack)” (1983 album; Varѐse Sarabande)
APRIL 21, 2017
VARIOUS ARTISTS
“Saturday Night Fever: The Original Movie Sound Track” (1977 album; Capitol / UMe)