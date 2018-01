Your Vinyl Store (Dec. 29 and Beyond)

New vinyl releases and reissues for this week and months ahead. (Check out Past Vinyl Releases.)

DEC. 31 RELEASES

RY COODER

“Chicken Skin Music” (1976 album; 180-gram vinyl, mastered from the original master tapes; Mobile Fidelity)

DIRE STRAITS

“Dire Straits” (1978 album; 45RPM two-LP set, mastered from the original master tapes) , “Communique” (1979 album; 45RPM two-LP set, mastered from the original master tapes) , “Making Movies” (1980 album; 45RPM two-LP set, mastered from the original master tapes) , “Love Over Gold” (1982 album; 45RPM two-LP set, mastered from the original master tapes; Mobile Fidelity)

KYLE DIXON & MICHAEL STEIN

“Stranger Things 2 (A Netflix Original Series Soundtrack)” (Hear here; Merch; Lakeshore)

JAMES GANG

“James Gang Rides Again” (1970 album; 180-gram vinyl, mastered from the original master tapes; Mobile Fidelity)

BARRY MANILOW

“Greatest Hits” (1978 collection; Mobile Fidelity)

SUPERTRAMP

“Breakfast in America” (1979 album; 180-gram vinyl, mastered from the original master tapes; Mobile Fidelity)

JAN. 5 RELEASES

DAVID BOWIE

“Beauty and the Beast” (7-inch picture-disc single; released in January 1978 as the second single from the album “Heroes”; Rhino / Parlophone)

CHAKACHAS

“Chakachas” (1972 album; Hear/read here; Music On Vinyl)

MEAT LOAF

“Bat Out of Hell” (1977 album; 40th anniversary limited edition, 180-gram audiophile translucent red vinyl; Friday Music)

SISTER ROSETTA THARPE

“Live in 1960” (eBay; ORG Music)

TRIUMPH

“Allied Forces” (1981 album; Round Hill)

NEIL YOUNG + PROMISE OF THE REAL

“The Visitor” (2017 album; Reprise)

JAN. 12 RELEASES

THE APPLES IN STEREO

“The Discovery of a World Inside the Moone” (2000 album; Yep Roc)

BIG STAR

“Live At Lafayette’s Music Room-Memphis, TN” (live performances from 1973; includes download card; Omnivore Recordings)

DAVE MASON

“Alone Together” (1970 album; includes “Only You Know and I Know”; Friday Music)

ELVIS PRESLEY

“Back in Memphis” (1970 album; 180-gram audiophile translucent gold vinyl, with gatefold cover and poster; eBay; Merch; Friday Music)

JAN. 19 RELEASES

EARTH, WIND & FIRE

“The Best of Earth, Wind & Fire, Vol. I” (1978 compilation; On Tour; Columbia / Legacy)

FALL OUT BOY

“M A N I A” (2018 album; eBay; On Tour; Merch; DCD2 / Island)

FLEETWOOD MAC

“Fleetwood Mac (Deluxe Edition)” (1975 album; box set includes the original album pressed on 180-gram vinyl, plus three CDs, featuring live and bonus material, and a DVD with 5.1 Surround Sound and high-resolution 24/96 stereo audio mixes and four single mixes; Rhino / Warner)

MAROON 5

“Red Pill Blues” (2017 album; Interscope)

GARY NUMAN

“Dance” (1981 double album; Beggars Banquet)

SUNNY DAY REAL ESTATE

“The Rising Tide” (2000 album; Craft Recordings)

JAN. 26 RELEASES

ABBA

“ABBA: The Album (40th Anniversary Edition)” (1977 album, featuring “Take a Chance on Me” and “The Name of the Game”; 40th anniversary two-LP set, half-speed mastering, mastered at Abbey Road Studios; eBay; Merch; Polar Music Production / UMe)

CHUCK BERRY

“The Great Twenty-Eight (Super Deluxe)” (five-LP box set; eBay; Merch; Geffen / UMe)

COUNTRY JOE & THE FISH

“The Wave of Electrical Sound” (deluxe four-LP box set, featuring mono and stereo versions of “Electric Music for the Mind and Body” and “I-Feel-Like-I’m-Fixin’-To-Die,” along with a DVD of “How We Stopped the War,” a 30-minute documentary, filming the band on their way to an anti-Vietnam War rally, directed by David Peoples; Download; iTunes; eBay; Craft Recordings / Concord)

JOHN HIATT

“Bring the Family” (1987 album) , “Slow Turning” (1988 album; eBay; On Tour; A&M / UMe)

JEFF LYNNE’S ELO

“Jeff Lynne’s ELO – Wembley or Bust” (2017 album; three-LP box set; June 24, 2017, show in London, with concert film directed by Paul Dugdale; See here; eBay; Merch; Columbia)

WILLIE NELSON

“Stardust” (1978 album; two-LP, 200-gram, 45 RPM; eBay; Analogue Productions)

ROY ORBISON

“Crying” (1962 album; double LP cut at 45 RPM, mastered by Bernie Grundman from the original analog tape 200-gram LPs plated and pressed by Quality Record Pressings; Analogue Productions)

PANIC! AT THE DISCO

“All My Friends, We’re Glorious: Death of a Bachelor Tour Live” (21-track double-LP set; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Download; eBay; Merch; Fueled By Ramen / DCD2 / Crush Music)

RINGO STARR

“Ringo” (1973 album) , “Goodnight Vienna” (1974 album; Apple / Capitol / UMe)

SUN RA

“Nothing Is …” (1970 album; ESP Disk Ltd.)

VERUCA SALT

“Eight Arms To Hold You” (2007 album; Geffen / UMe)

FEB. 2 RELEASES

ERIC JOHNSON

“Ah Via Musicom” (1990 album; Friday Music)

THE KINKS

“Misfits” (1978 album, featuring “A Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy”; 180-gram audiophile translucent blue vinyl, with gatefold cover and poster; Friday Music)

WILLIE NELSON

“Greatest Hits (& Some That Will Be)” (1981 double album; eBay; Friday Music)

THE POLICE

“Ghost in the Machine” (1981 album; A&M / UMe)

ROXY MUSIC

“Roxy Music (Deluxe Edition)” (1972 album; remastered, with a second CD, “The BBC Sessions”; eBay; Merch; Virgin)

FEB. 9 RELEASES

JIMMY BUFFETT

“Buried Treasure: Volume One” (previously unreleased songs that he wrote between 1969 and 1973 with producer Travis Turk; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Mailboat)

BILL EVANS

“Bill Evans at Town Hall, Volume One” (1966 live album; 180-gram vinyl; Audio Fidelity)

THE OFFSPRING

“The Offspring” (1989 album; Craft Recordings)

RAMONES

“Ramones” (1976 album) , “Leave Home” (1977 album) , “Rocket to Russia” (1977 album; eBay; Merch; Rhino / Warner)

TOTO

“Greatest Hits: 40 Trips Around the Sun” (two-LP, 150-gram vinyl set; 17-track collection includes three previously unreleased songs; Columbia / Legacy)

BARRY WHITE

“Love’s Theme: The Best of the 20th Century Records Singles” (eBay; Mercury / UMe)

FEB. 16 RELEASES

THE APPLES IN STEREO

“Velocity of Sound” (2002 album; Yep Roc)

EARTH, WIND & FIRE

“All N All” (1977 album; On Tour; Friday Music)

RENÉE FLEMING

“The Beautiful Voice (20th Anniversary Edition)” (1998 album; two LPs; eBay; On Tour; Decca)

KENDRICK LAMAR

“DAMN. (Collector’s Edition)” (2017 album; Aftermath / Interscope)

MASSIVE ATTACK

“100th Window” (2003 album) , “Heligoland” (2010 album; Virgin)

SONNY ROLLINS

“Way Out West (60th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)” (1957 album; remastered, with a bonus LP containing alternate versions and previously unreleased tracks from the recording session; eBay; Craft Recordings / Concord)

NINA SIMONE

“Nina Simone At Town Hall” (1959 album; dark pink vinyl; 4 Men With Beards)

FEB. 23 RELEASES

DIGABLE PLANETS

“Reachin’ (A New Refutation of Time and Space) (25th Anniversary Edition)” (1993 album, featuring the Grammy-winning “Rebirth of Slick [Cool Like Dat]”; unavailable on vinyl since shortly after its release; Modern Classics)

BILL EVANS

“Bill Evans Trio At Shelly’s Manne-Hole, Hollywood, California” (Original Jazz Classics)

ISAAC HAYES

“Hot Buttered Soul” (1969 album) , “Shaft (Music From The Soundtrack)” (1971 album; two LPs) , “Black Moses” (1971 album; two LPs; Craft Recordings)

MARCH 2 RELEASES

THE BEACH BOYS

“Sounds of Summer: The Very Best of The Beach Boys” (two LPs, 30 songs; Capitol)

MILEY CYRUS

“Younger Now” (2017 album; eBay; On Tour; Merch; RCA)

NILSSON

“Nilsson Sings Newman” (1970 album; eBay; Analog Spark)

MARCH 9 RELEASES

JIMI HENDRIX

“Both Sides of the Sky” (10 of the 13 songs, circa 1968 and 1970, are previously unreleased; Read here; eBay; Merch; Experience Hendrix / Legacy)

MARCH 23 RELEASES

THELONIOUS MONK

“Thelonious Alone In San Francisco” (1959 album; Original Jazz Classics)

APRIL 6 RELEASES

LORDE

“Melodrama (Deluxe Edition)” (2017 album; 180-gram translucent royal blue vinyl, double gatefold jacket, with six double-sided photo inserts; Lava Music / Republic)

APRIL 13 RELEASES

EURYTHMICS

“In the Garden” (1981 album) , “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” (1983 album) , “Touch” (1983 album; RCA / Legacy)

APRIL 20 RELEASES

WIDESPREAD PANIC

“Light Fuse, Get Away” (1998 live album; four-LP box set; Widespread)

MAY 11 RELEASES

EPMD

“Strictly Business” (1988 album) , “Unfinished Business” (1989 album; two LPs; Capitol / UMe)

JULY 6 RELEASES

EURYTHMICS

“Be Yourself Tonight” (1985 album) , “Savage” (1987 album; RCA / Legacy)

OCT. 5 RELEASES

EURYTHMICS

“We Too Are One” (1989 album) , “Peace” (1999 album; RCA / Legacy)