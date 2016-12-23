Published on December 23rd, 2016 | by Gerry Galipault0
Your Vinyl Store (Dec. 23-29 and Beyond)
DEC. 23, 2016
BOSTON
“Boston” (1976 album; 180-gram red LP, gatefold cover; Friday Music)
GENE CLARK
“The Lost Studio Sessions 1964-1982” (double 200-gram audiophile vinyl LP pressing; Sierra)
SAM COOKE
“One Night Stand! Sam Cooke Live At Harlem Square Club” (recorded in 1963 but not released until 1985; mastered from the original tapes by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio; Analog Spark)
MASSIVE ATTACK
“Blue Lines” (1991 album), “Protection” (1994 album; Virgin)
A TRIBE CALLED QUEST
“We got it from Here … Thank You 4 Your service” (2016 album; Epic)
DWIGHT YOAKAM
“Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc. Etc. (Deluxe Version)” (1986 album; three-LP set; Reprise)
DEC. 30, 2016
DUKE ELLINGTON
“Concert of the Century: A Tribute to Charlie Parker” (1980 album; Barnes & Noble-exclusive blue vinyl; Justin Time Essentials Collection)
DEC. 31, 2016
THE WHITE STRIPES
“Get Behind Me Satan” (2010 album; double LP; Warner)
JAN. 6, 2017
DAVID BOWIE
“Legacy” (2016 compilation; Columbia / Legacy)
MAC MILLER
“The Divine Feminine LP” (2016 album; Urban Outfitters-exclusive vinyl; Warner)
SOLANGE
“A Seat At The Table” (2016 album; Urban Outfitters-exclusive purple vinyl; Columbia)
NEIL YOUNG
“Peace Trail” (2016 album; Reprise)
JAN. 13, 2017
ANGELS & AIRWAVES
“I-Empire” (2007 album; SRCVinyl)
THE DOORS
“Greatest Hits” (1980 album; Barnes & Noble-exclusive; Elektra)
BEN FOLDS FIVE
“Whatever and Ever Amen” (1997 album; Barnes & Noble-exclusive baby blue vinyl; Epic / Legacy)
HEART
“Passionworks” (1983 album; 180-gram purple LP, gatefold cover; Friday Music)
JACK JOHNSON
“Brushfire Fairytales” (2001 album; Barnes & Noble-exclusive blue vinyl, with a live 7-inch LP; Brushfire / Universal)
THE KILLERS
“Hot Fuss” (2004 album; Island)
STEVE MARTIN
“A Wild and Crazy Guy” (1978 album; Barnes Noble Consign)
ELVIS PRESLEY
“For LP Fans Only” (1959 album; 180-gram audiophile translucent gold LP, gatefold cover), “Promised Land” (1975 album; 180-gram audiophile translucent gold LP, gatefold cover; Friday Music)
QUEEN
“Greatest Hits II” (double LP; Hollywood)
SONNY ROLLINS
“What’s New?” (1962 album; Barnes & Noble-exclusive clear yellow vinyl; RCA)
SLY & THE FAMILY STONE
“Anthology-Greatest Hits” (translucent gold LP, gatefold cover; Friday Music)
JAMES TAYLOR
“Mud Slide Slim and the Blue Horizon” (1971 album; Barnes Noble Consign)
THIN LIZZY
“Thunder and Lightning” (1983 album; Friday Music)
JAN. 20, 2017
AEROSMITH
“Done With Mirrors” (1985 album), “Get a Grip” (1993 album; Geffen / UMe)
BEN FOLDS FIVE
“The Unauthorized Biography of Reinhold Messner” (1999 album; Analog Spark)
FUNKADELIC
“Standing on the Verge of Getting It On” (1974 album; marbled seashore blue LP in a deluxe gatefold tip-on jacket; 4 Men With Beards)
MICKEY HART
“Planet Drum (25th Anniversary Edition)” (1991 album; won the Grammy for Best World Music Album in the first year of that category’s existence; two LPs; UMe)
K.D. LANG
“Hymns of the 49th Parallel” (2004 album; Nonesuch)
MASSIVE ATTACK
“Mezzanine” (1998 album), “100th Window” (2003 album; three LPs), “Heligoland” (2010 album; Virgin)
GARY MOORE
“Wild Frontier” (1987 album; Virgin)
PINK FLOYD
“The Final Cut” (1983 album), “A Momentary Lapse of Reason” (1987 album; Columbia / Legacy)
311
“Transistor” (1997 album; Legacy)
PAUL WELLER
“Stanley Road” (1995 album), “Heavy Soul” (1997 album; Mercury / UMe)
JAN. 27, 2017
BLIND MELON
“Soup” (1995 album; Analog Spark)
BLINK-182
“Greatest Hits” (2007 compilation; SRCVinyl)
JOHNNY CASH
“All Aboard the Blue Train with Johnny Cash” (1962 album; ORG Music)
EVANESCENCE
“The Ultimate Collection” (six-LP box set, with 52-page book; The Bicycle Music Company)
MERLE HAGGARD
“Live From Austin, TX” (New West)
HOWLIN’ WOLF
“Best of the Sun Records Sessions” (14 songs; ORG Music)
ROBERT EARL KEEN
“Live Dinner Reunion” (2016 album; Dualtone)
OUR LADY PEACE
“Clumsy” (1997 album; mastered by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio; includes a 12-page booklet; SRCVinyl)
LEON RUSSELL
“Carney” (1972 album, featuring “Tight Rope”; 200-gram vinyl mastered from the original tape by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio; Analogue Productions)
VARIOUS ARTISTS
“Battlefield 1 (Original Soundtrack)” (180-gram vinyl, with download card; EA TM Music)
FEB. 3, 2017
THE AVALANCHES
“Since I Left You” (1997 album; two LPs; Astralwerks)
BLACK SABBATH
“The Ultimate Collection” (four-LP box set; Rhino / Warner)
THE-DREAM
“Love Hate” (2007 album; Def Jam)
BEN LEE
“Freedom, Love and the Recuperation of the Human Mind” (2016 album; Gold VE)
MOTÖRHEAD
“Motörhead” (1977 album), “What’s Words Worth?” (1983 live album, recorded in 1978; Back on Black)
SOFT MACHINE
“Live at the Paradiso” (1969 recording; “Soft” purple vinyl edition; Real Gone Music)
CHELY WRIGHT
“I Am the Rain” (2016 album; MRI)
FEB. 10, 2017
AVERAGE WHITE BAND
“AWB” (1974 album; Friday Music)
BON JOVI
“Bon Jovi: The Albums” (25-LP box set; Mercury / Island / UMe)
VARIOUS ARTISTS
“Kids (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (1995 album, featuring Folk Implosion’s “Natural One”; MVD Audio)
THE WHO
“My Generation (Deluxe Edition)” (1965 album; three LPs; Read here; UMe)
FEB. 17, 2017
BEN FOLDS FIVE
“Songs For Silverman” (2005 album; Analog Spark)
VARIOUS ARTISTS
“The Man Who Fell to Earth (Original Soundtrack Recording)” (1975 film soundtrack, available for the first time since its original release; UMC)
FEB. 24, 2017
TOMMY BOLIN
“Northern Lights: Live 9-22-76” (180-gram audiophile vinyl; Friday Music)
PRINCE
“Lovesexy” (1988 album), “Batman” (1989 album), “Graffiti Bridge” (1990 album), “The Love Symbol Album” (1992 album), “Come” (1994 album; Warner)
MARCH 3, 2017
GEORGE MICHAEL
“Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1” (1990 album; Columbia / Legacy)
MARCH 10, 2017
MILES DAVIS QUINTET
“Miles Davis Quintet: Freedom Jazz Dance: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 5” (2016 compilation; three LPs; Columbia / Legacy)
MARCH 17, 2017
JOE COCKER
“Mad Dogs & Englishmen” (1970 album; double LP; A&M / UMe)
SPIRITUALIZED
“Ladies and gentlemen we are floating in space” (1997 album; 180-gram clear blue and white vinyl; Plain)