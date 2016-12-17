Your Vinyl Store (Dec. 16-22 and Beyond)



New vinyl releases and reissues for this week and months ahead.

DEC. 16, 2016

BLONDIE

“Blondie” (1976 album), “Plastic Letters” (1978 album), “Parallel Lines” (1978 album), “Eat to the Beat” (1979 album), “Autoamerican” (1980 album), “The Hunter” (1982 album; Capitol)

CROWDED HOUSE

“Crowded House” (1986 album; cut from the original analogue tapes at Abbey Road Studios on 180-gram LP), “Temple of Low Men” (1988 album), “Woodface” (1991 album), “Together Alone” (1993 album), “Afterglow” (1999 album; Capitol / UMe)

DEAD OR ALIVE

“Sophisticated Boom Box MMXVI” (10-LP box set; Edsel)

THE DOORS

“London Fog 1966” (10-inch vinyl with CD; Elektra / Rhino)

FALL OUT BOY

“From Under the Cork Tree” (2005 album; two LPs), “Infinity On High” (2007 album; two LPs; Island)

GUSTER

“Lost and Gone Forever” (1999 album; with download card; Nettwerk)

THE KINKS

“The Mono Collection” (10-LP box set; Sanctuary)

LADY GAGA

“Joanne” (2016 album; Streamline / Interscope)

BOB MARLEY & THE WAILERS

“Live!” (1975 album; three LPs; Tuff Gong)

MAC MILLER

“Watching Movies With the Sound Off” (2013 album; two-LP set on standard weight, red with white splatter vinyl in a gatefold jacket, with three bonus tracks; download card included; Rostrum)

THE NITE-LITERS

“The Nite-Liters” (1970 album; Nature Sounds)

THOMAS RHETT

“Tangled Up (Deluxe Edition)” (2015 album; Valory Music Group)

RIHANNA

“The Studio Album Vinyl Box” (her eight studio albums on 15 LPs, with a 186-page hardback book; Def Jam)

SELENA

“Dreaming of You” (1995 album; Urban Outfitters-exclusive; Capitol Latin)

SOCIAL DISTORTION

“The Independent Years: 1983-2004” (four-LP box set; The Bicycle Music Company)

STONE SOUR

“Come What(ever) May (10th Anniversary Edition)” (2006 album; two-LP gold and black vinyl with digital download; Roadrunner)

DEC. 19, 2016

ONEREPUBLIC

“Oh My My” (2016 album; Urban Outfitters-exclusive red vinyl; Mosley Music / Interscope)

DEC. 23, 2016

BOSTON

“Boston” (1976 album; 180-gram red LP, gatefold cover; Friday Music)

GENE CLARK

“The Lost Studio Sessions 1964-1982” (double 200-gram audiophile vinyl LP pressing; Sierra)

SAM COOKE

“One Night Stand! Sam Cooke Live At Harlem Square Club” (recorded in 1963 but not released until 1985; mastered from the original tapes by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio; Analog Spark)

MASSIVE ATTACK

“Blue Lines” (1991 album), “Protection” (1994 album; Virgin)

A TRIBE CALLED QUEST

“We got it from Here … Thank You 4 Your service” (2016 album; Epic)

DWIGHT YOAKAM

“Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc. Etc. (Deluxe Version)” (1986 album; three-LP set; Reprise)

DEC. 30, 2016

DUKE ELLINGTON

“Concert of the Century: A Tribute to Charlie Parker” (1980 album; Barnes & Noble-exclusive blue vinyl; Justin Time Essentials Collection)

DEC. 31, 2016

THE WHITE STRIPES

“Get Behind Me Satan” (2010 album; double LP; Warner)

JAN. 6, 2017

DAVID BOWIE

“Legacy” (2016 compilation; Columbia / Legacy)

MAC MILLER

“The Divine Feminine LP” (2016 album; Urban Outfitters-exclusive vinyl; Warner)

SOLANGE

“A Seat At The Table” (2016 album; Urban Outfitters-exclusive purple vinyl; Columbia)

NEIL YOUNG

“Peace Trail” (2016 album; Reprise)

JAN. 13, 2017

ANGELS & AIRWAVES

“I-Empire” (2007 album; SRCVinyl)

THE DOORS

“Greatest Hits” (1980 album; Barnes & Noble-exclusive; Elektra)

BEN FOLDS FIVE

“Whatever and Ever Amen” (1997 album; Barnes & Noble-exclusive baby blue vinyl; Epic / Legacy)

HEART

“Passionworks” (1983 album; 180-gram purple LP, gatefold cover; Friday Music)

JACK JOHNSON

“Brushfire Fairytales” (2001 album; Barnes & Noble-exclusive blue vinyl, with a live 7-inch LP; Brushfire / Universal)

THE KILLERS

“Hot Fuss” (2004 album; Island)

STEVE MARTIN

“A Wild and Crazy Guy” (1978 album; Barnes Noble Consign)

ELVIS PRESLEY

“For LP Fans Only” (1959 album; 180-gram audiophile translucent gold LP, gatefold cover), “Promised Land” (1975 album; 180-gram audiophile translucent gold LP, gatefold cover; Friday Music)

QUEEN

“Greatest Hits II” (double LP; Hollywood)

SONNY ROLLINS

“What’s New?” (1962 album; Barnes & Noble-exclusive clear yellow vinyl; RCA)

SLY & THE FAMILY STONE

“Anthology-Greatest Hits” (translucent gold LP, gatefold cover; Friday Music)

JAMES TAYLOR

“Mud Slide Slim and the Blue Horizon” (1971 album; Barnes Noble Consign)

THIN LIZZY

“Thunder and Lightning” (1983 album; Friday Music)

JAN. 20, 2017

AEROSMITH

“Done With Mirrors” (1985 album), “Get a Grip” (1993 album; Geffen / UMe)

BEN FOLDS FIVE

“The Unauthorized Biography of Reinhold Messner” (1999 album; Analog Spark)

FUNKADELIC

“Standing on the Verge of Getting It On” (1974 album; marbled seashore blue LP in a deluxe gatefold tip-on jacket; 4 Men With Beards)

MICKEY HART

“Planet Drum (25th Anniversary Edition)” (1991 album; won the Grammy for Best World Music Album in the first year of that category’s existence; two LPs; UMe)

K.D. LANG

“Hymns of the 49th Parallel” (2004 album; Nonesuch)

MASSIVE ATTACK

“Mezzanine” (1998 album), “100th Window” (2003 album; three LPs), “Heligoland” (2010 album; Virgin)

GARY MOORE

“Wild Frontier” (1987 album; Virgin)

PINK FLOYD

“The Final Cut” (1983 album), “A Momentary Lapse of Reason” (1987 album; Columbia / Legacy)

311

“Transistor” (1997 album; Legacy)

PAUL WELLER

“Stanley Road” (1995 album), “Heavy Soul” (1997 album; Mercury / UMe)

JAN. 27, 2017

BLIND MELON

“Soup” (1995 album; Analog Spark)

BLINK-182

“Greatest Hits” (2007 compilation; SRCVinyl)

JOHNNY CASH

“All Aboard the Blue Train with Johnny Cash” (1962 album; ORG Music)

EVANESCENCE

“The Ultimate Collection” (six-LP box set, with 52-page book; The Bicycle Music Company)

MERLE HAGGARD

“Live From Austin, TX” (New West)

HOWLIN’ WOLF

“Best of the Sun Records Sessions” (14 songs; ORG Music)

ROBERT EARL KEEN

“Live Dinner Reunion” (2016 album; Dualtone)

OUR LADY PEACE

“Clumsy” (1997 album; mastered by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio; includes a 12-page booklet; SRCVinyl)

LEON RUSSELL

“Carney” (1972 album, featuring “Tight Rope”; 200-gram vinyl mastered from the original tape by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio; Analogue Productions)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Battlefield 1 (Original Soundtrack)” (180-gram vinyl, with download card; EA TM Music)

FEB. 3, 2017

THE AVALANCHES

“Since I Left You” (1997 album; two LPs; Astralwerks)

BLACK SABBATH

“The Ultimate Collection” (four-LP box set; Rhino / Warner)

THE-DREAM

“Love Hate” (2007 album; Def Jam)

BEN LEE

“Freedom, Love and the Recuperation of the Human Mind” (2016 album; Gold VE)

MOTÖRHEAD

“Motörhead” (1977 album), “What’s Words Worth?” (1983 live album, recorded in 1978; Back on Black)

SOFT MACHINE

“Live at the Paradiso” (1969 recording; “Soft” purple vinyl edition; Real Gone Music)

CHELY WRIGHT

“I Am the Rain” (2016 album; MRI)

FEB. 10, 2017

AVERAGE WHITE BAND

“AWB” (1974 album; Friday Music)

BON JOVI

“Bon Jovi: The Albums” (25-LP box set; Mercury / Island / UMe)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Kids (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (1995 album, featuring Folk Implosion’s “Natural One”; MVD Audio)

THE WHO

“My Generation (Deluxe Edition)” (1965 album; three LPs; Read here; UMe)

FEB. 17, 2017

BEN FOLDS FIVE

“Songs For Silverman” (2005 album; Analog Spark)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“The Man Who Fell to Earth (Original Soundtrack Recording)” (1975 film soundtrack, available for the first time since its original release; UMC)

FEB. 24, 2017

TOMMY BOLIN

“Northern Lights: Live 9-22-76” (180-gram audiophile vinyl; Friday Music)

PRINCE

“Lovesexy” (1988 album), “Batman” (1989 album), “Graffiti Bridge” (1990 album), “The Love Symbol Album” (1992 album), “Come” (1994 album; Warner)

MARCH 3, 2017

GEORGE MICHAEL

“Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1” (1990 album; Columbia / Legacy)

MARCH 10, 2017

MILES DAVIS QUINTET

“Miles Davis Quintet: Freedom Jazz Dance: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 5” (2016 compilation; three LPs; Columbia / Legacy)

MARCH 17, 2017

JOE COCKER

“Mad Dogs & Englishmen” (1970 album; double LP; A&M / UMe)

SPIRITUALIZED

“Ladies and gentlemen we are floating in space” (1997 album; 180-gram clear blue and white vinyl; Plain)