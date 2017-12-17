Published on December 17th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Your Vinyl Store (Dec. 15-21 and Beyond)
New vinyl releases and reissues for this week and months ahead. (Check out Past Vinyl Releases.)
LOUIS ARMSTRONG & HIS ALL-STARS
“Jazz Is Back in Grand Rapids” (1956 album; two LPs; eBay; Merch; ORG Music)
THE BEATLES
“The Beatles: The Christmas Records” (box set of seven 7-inch colored vinyl singles, originally released only to Fan Club members in 1963-69, featuring the original artwork; Read here) , “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Heart Club Band” (1967 album; Picture Disc; 2017 stereo mix; Black Vinyl; eBay; Merch; Apple / Capitol / UMe)
HARRY BELAFONTE
“Belafonte At Carnegie Hall (The Complete Concert)” (1959 album; five-LP RPM set, with bonus tracks previously unavailable on vinyl; mastered by Ryan K. Smith at Sterling Sound from the original 3-track analog tapes; 200-gram LPs cut at 45 RPM; Analogue Productions)
GORD DOWNIE
“Introduce Yerself” (2017 album; double vinyl; Arts & Crafts)
DUKE ELLINGTON AND HIS ORCHESTRA
“Volume 1: 1943” (eBay; Merch; ORG Music)
DUKE ELLINGTON
“The Duke Plays Ellington” (1953 album; Capitol / UMe)
TENNESSEE ERNIE FORD
“Sixteen Tons” (1955 album; Capitol / UMe)
INXS
“Kick (30th Anniversary Edition)” (1987 album; two heavyweight, 180-gram LPs at 45-RPM, cut by Abbey Road Studios Half-Speed Mastering pioneer Miles Showell; eBay; Merch; Rhino / Atlantic)
FREDDIE JACKSON
“Rock Me Tonight” (1985 album; Capitol / UMe)
THE KILLERS
“Sam’s Town” (2006 album) , “Sawdust” (2007 album) , “Day & Age” (2008 album) , “Direct Hits” (2013 compilation; Island / UMe)
FELA KUTI
“Fela – Vinyl Box Set 4” (compiled by Erykah Badu, featuring seven albums from 1976-1992; Knitting Factory)
DEMI LOVATO
“Tell Me You Love Me” (2017 album; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Island / Hollywood)
MAZE FEATURING FRANKIE BEVERLY
“Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly” (1977 album; Capitol / UMe)
THELONIOUS MONK
“Thelonious Monk Quartet with John Coltrane At Carnegie Hall” (recorded in November 1959 but not released until 2005; Blue Note)
THELONIOUS MONK
“The Complete Prestige 10-Inch LP Collection” (five 10-inch vinyl box set; Craft Recordings)
THE OFFSPRING
“Ixnay on the Hombre” (1997 album; Round Hill Music)
THE PHARCYDE
“Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde: 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition” (1992 album; two-LP set, with three 12-inch singles; Craft Recordings)
OTIS REDDING
“The Definitive Studio Album Collection” (box set; eBay; Merch; Rhino / Atlantic)
SIA
“Everyday Is Christmas” (2017 album, with download card; Monkey Puzzle / Interscope)
TAYLOR SWIFT
“Reputation” (2017 album; Picture Disc; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Big Machine)
TAVARES
“In the City” (1975 album; includes “It Only Takes a Minute” and “Free Ride”; Capitol / UMe)
TEARS FOR FEARS
“Rule the World: The Greatest Hits” (16-track collection includes two new songs, “I Love You But I’m Lost” and “Stay”; Hear here; eBay; Merch; Mercury / UMe)
THE TEMPTATIONS
“Masterpiece” (1973 album; Motown / UMe)
THIN LIZZY
“Collected” (Read here; Music on Vinyl)
VARIOUS ARTISTS
“Crazy Heart (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (2019 album; two-disc, 180-gram LP; New West)
VARIOUS ARTISTS
“Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! (From the Sound Track of the Motion Picture)” (1955 album; Capitol / UMe)
VARIOUS ARTISTS
“Stranger Things (Music from the Netflix Original Series)” (two LPs, 30 songs; Merch; Legacy Recordings)
MUDDY WATERS
“The Best of Muddy Waters” (12-song collection, originally released in 1958; eBay; Geffen / UMe)
NANCY WILSON
“How Glad I Am” (1964 album; Capitol / UMe)
ARCADE FIRE
“Funeral” (2004 album) , “Neon Bible” (2007 album; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Sony Legacy)
GLEN CAMPBELL
“Adiós” (2017 album; UMe)
HENRY MANCINI
“Hatari! (Music From the Paramount Motion Picture Score)” (1962 album; 45 RPM LP, mastered at Sterling Sound by Ryan Smith from the analog tapes; Analogue Productions)
RANDY NEWMAN
“Harps and Angels” (2008 album; Nonesuch)
HANS ZIMMER, BENJAMIN WALLFISCH, ET AL
“Blade Runner 2049 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” (sequel starring Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling opened Oct. 6; In Theaters; Merch; Alcon Sleeping Giant / Epic)
DEC. 31, 2017
RY COODER
“Chicken Skin Music” (1976 album; 180-gram vinyl, mastered from the original master tapes; Mobile Fidelity)
DIRE STRAITS
“Dire Straits” (1978 album; 45RPM two-LP set, mastered from the original master tapes) , “Communique” (1979 album; 45RPM two-LP set, mastered from the original master tapes) , “Making Movies” (1980 album; 45RPM two-LP set, mastered from the original master tapes) , “Love Over Gold” (1982 album; 45RPM two-LP set, mastered from the original master tapes; Mobile Fidelity)
KYLE DIXON & MICHAEL STEIN
“Stranger Things 2 (A Netflix Original Series Soundtrack)” (Hear here; Merch; Lakeshore)
JAMES GANG
“James Gang Rides Again” (1970 album; 180-gram vinyl, mastered from the original master tapes; Mobile Fidelity)
BARRY MANILOW
“Greatest Hits” (1978 collection; Mobile Fidelity)
SUPERTRAMP
“Breakfast in America” (1979 album; 180-gram vinyl, mastered from the original master tapes; Mobile Fidelity)
DAVID BOWIE
“Beauty and the Beast” (7-inch picture-disc single; released in January 1978 as the second single from the album “Heroes”; Rhino / Parlophone)
CHAKACHAS
“Chakachas” (1972 album; Hear/read here; Music On Vinyl)
MEAT LOAF
“Bat Out of Hell” (1977 album; 40th anniversary limited edition, 180-gram audiophile translucent red vinyl; Friday Music)
SISTER ROSETTA THARPE
“Live in 1960” (eBay; ORG Music)
TRIUMPH
“Allied Forces” (1981 album; Round Hill)
NEIL YOUNG + PROMISE OF THE REAL
“The Visitor” (2017 album; Reprise)
THE APPLES IN STEREO
“The Discovery of a World Inside the Moone” (2000 album; Yep Roc)
BIG STAR
“Live At Lafayette’s Music Room-Memphis, TN” (live performances from 1973; includes download card; Omnivore Recordings)
BILL EVANS
“Bill Evans Trio At Shelly’s Manne-Hole, Hollywood, California” ,
“Quintessence” (1976 album) , “I Will Say Goodbye” (1979 album; Original Jazz Classics)
DAVE MASON
“Alone Together” (1970 album; includes “Only You Know and I Know”; Friday Music)
ROY ORBISON
“Crying” (1962 album; double LP cut at 45 RPM, mastered by Bernie Grundman from the original analog tape 200-gram LPs plated and pressed by Quality Record Pressings; Analogue Productions)
ELVIS PRESLEY
“Back in Memphis” (1970 album; 180-gram audiophile translucent gold vinyl, with gatefold cover and poster; eBay; Merch; Friday Music)
EARTH, WIND & FIRE
“The Best of Earth, Wind & Fire, Vol. I” (1978 compilation; On Tour; Columbia / Legacy)
FALL OUT BOY
“M A N I A” (2018 album; eBay; On Tour; Merch; DCD2 / Island)
FLEETWOOD MAC
“Fleetwood Mac (Deluxe Edition)” (1975 album; box set includes the original album pressed on 180-gram vinyl, plus three CDs, featuring live and bonus material, and a DVD with 5.1 Surround Sound and high-resolution 24/96 stereo audio mixes and four single mixes; Rhino / Warner)
MAROON 5
“Red Pill Blues” (2017 album; Interscope)
GARY NUMAN
“Dance” (1981 double album; Beggars Banquet)
THE OFFSPRING
“The Offspring” (1989 album; Craft Recordings)
RINGO STARR
“Ringo” (1973 album) , “Goodnight Vienna” (1974 album; Capitol / UMe)
SUNNY DAY REAL ESTATE
“The Rising Tide” (2000 album; Craft Recordings)
ABBA
“ABBA: The Album (40th Anniversary Edition)” (1977 album, featuring “Take a Chance on Me” and “The Name of the Game”; 40th anniversary two-LP set, half-speed mastering, mastered at Abbey Road Studios; eBay; Merch; Polar Music Production / UMe)
COUNTRY JOE & THE FISH
“The Wave of Electrical Sound” (deluxe four-LP box set, featuring mono and stereo versions of “Electric Music for the Mind and Body” and “I-Feel-Like-I’m-Fixin’-To-Die,” along with a DVD of “How We Stopped the War,” a 30-minute documentary, filming the band on their way to an anti-Vietnam War rally, directed by David Peoples; Download; iTunes; eBay; Craft Recordings / Concord)
JEFF LYNNE’S ELO
“Jeff Lynne’s ELO – Wembley or Bust” (2017 album; three-LP box set; June 24, 2017, show in London, with concert film directed by Paul Dugdale; See here; eBay; Merch; Columbia)
SUN RA
“Nothing Is …” (1970 album; ESP Disk Ltd.)
ISAAC HAYES
“Hot Buttered Soul” (1969 album) , “Shaft (Music From The Soundtrack)” (1971 album; two LPs) , “Black Moses” (1971 album; two LPs; Craft Recordings)
ERIC JOHNSON
“Ah Via Musicom” (1990 album; Friday Music)
THE KINKS
“Misfits” (1978 album, featuring “A Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy”; 180-gram audiophile translucent blue vinyl, with gatefold cover and poster; Friday Music)
WILLIE NELSON
“Greatest Hits (& Some That Will Be)” (1981 double album; eBay; Friday Music)
ROY ORBISON
“A Love So Beautiful: Roy Orbison with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra” (producers: Don Reedman, Nick Patrick; eBay; Merch; Legacy Recordings)
THELONIOUS MONK
“Thelonious Alone In San Francisco” (1959 album; Original Jazz Classics)
TOTO
“Greatest Hits: 40 Trips Around the Sun” (two-LP, 150-gram vinyl set; 17-track collection includes three previously unreleased songs; Columbia / Legacy)
THE APPLES IN STEREO
“Velocity of Sound” (2002 album; Yep Roc)
MASSIVE ATTACK
“100th Window” (2003 album) , “Heligoland” (2010 album; Virgin)
NINA SIMONE
“Nina Simone At Town Hall” (1959 album; dark pink vinyl; 4 Men With Beards)
BELINDA CARLISLE
“The Vinyl Collection 1987-1993” (four albums on 180-gram heavyweight vinyl, including “Heaven on Earth”; eBay; U.K. – Demon Music Group)
DIGABLE PLANETS
“Reachin’ (A New Refutation of Time and Space) (25th Anniversary Edition)” (1993 album, featuring the Grammy-winning “Rebirth of Slick [Cool Like Dat]”; unavailable on vinyl since shortly after its release; Modern Classics)
EURYTHMICS
“In the Garden” (1981 album) , “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” (1983 album) , “Touch” (1983 album; RCA / Legacy)
WIDESPREAD PANIC
“Light Fuse, Get Away” (1998 live album; four-LP box set; Widespread)
EPMD
“Strictly Business” (1988 album) , “Unfinished Business” (1989 album; two LPs; Capitol / UMe)
EURYTHMICS
“Be Yourself Tonight” (1985 album) , “Savage” (1987 album; RCA / Legacy)
EURYTHMICS
“We Too Are One” (1989 album) , “Peace” (1999 album; RCA / Legacy)