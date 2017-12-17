Your Vinyl Store (Dec. 15-21 and Beyond)

DEC. 15 RELEASES

LOUIS ARMSTRONG & HIS ALL-STARS

“Jazz Is Back in Grand Rapids” (1956 album; two LPs; eBay; Merch; ORG Music)

THE BEATLES

“The Beatles: The Christmas Records” (box set of seven 7-inch colored vinyl singles, originally released only to Fan Club members in 1963-69, featuring the original artwork; Read here) , “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Heart Club Band” (1967 album; Picture Disc; 2017 stereo mix; Black Vinyl; eBay; Merch; Apple / Capitol / UMe)

HARRY BELAFONTE

“Belafonte At Carnegie Hall (The Complete Concert)” (1959 album; five-LP RPM set, with bonus tracks previously unavailable on vinyl; mastered by Ryan K. Smith at Sterling Sound from the original 3-track analog tapes; 200-gram LPs cut at 45 RPM; Analogue Productions)

GORD DOWNIE

“Introduce Yerself” (2017 album; double vinyl; Arts & Crafts)

DUKE ELLINGTON AND HIS ORCHESTRA

“Volume 1: 1943” (eBay; Merch; ORG Music)

DUKE ELLINGTON

“The Duke Plays Ellington” (1953 album; Capitol / UMe)

TENNESSEE ERNIE FORD

“Sixteen Tons” (1955 album; Capitol / UMe)

INXS

“Kick (30th Anniversary Edition)” (1987 album; two heavyweight, 180-gram LPs at 45-RPM, cut by Abbey Road Studios Half-Speed Mastering pioneer Miles Showell; eBay; Merch; Rhino / Atlantic)

FREDDIE JACKSON

“Rock Me Tonight” (1985 album; Capitol / UMe)

THE KILLERS

“Sam’s Town” (2006 album) , “Sawdust” (2007 album) , “Day & Age” (2008 album) , “Direct Hits” (2013 compilation; Island / UMe)

FELA KUTI

“Fela – Vinyl Box Set 4” (compiled by Erykah Badu, featuring seven albums from 1976-1992; Knitting Factory)

DEMI LOVATO

“Tell Me You Love Me” (2017 album; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Island / Hollywood)

MAZE FEATURING FRANKIE BEVERLY

“Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly” (1977 album; Capitol / UMe)

THELONIOUS MONK

“Thelonious Monk Quartet with John Coltrane At Carnegie Hall” (recorded in November 1959 but not released until 2005; Blue Note)

THELONIOUS MONK

“The Complete Prestige 10-Inch LP Collection” (five 10-inch vinyl box set; Craft Recordings)

THE OFFSPRING

“Ixnay on the Hombre” (1997 album; Round Hill Music)

THE PHARCYDE

“Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde: 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition” (1992 album; two-LP set, with three 12-inch singles; Craft Recordings)

OTIS REDDING

“The Definitive Studio Album Collection” (box set; eBay; Merch; Rhino / Atlantic)

SIA

“Everyday Is Christmas” (2017 album, with download card; Monkey Puzzle / Interscope)

TAYLOR SWIFT

“Reputation” (2017 album; Picture Disc; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Big Machine)

TAVARES

“In the City” (1975 album; includes “It Only Takes a Minute” and “Free Ride”; Capitol / UMe)

TEARS FOR FEARS

“Rule the World: The Greatest Hits” (16-track collection includes two new songs, “I Love You But I’m Lost” and “Stay”; Hear here; eBay; Merch; Mercury / UMe)

THE TEMPTATIONS

“Masterpiece” (1973 album; Motown / UMe)

THIN LIZZY

“Collected” (Read here; Music on Vinyl)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Crazy Heart (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (2019 album; two-disc, 180-gram LP; New West)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! (From the Sound Track of the Motion Picture)” (1955 album; Capitol / UMe)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Stranger Things (Music from the Netflix Original Series)” (two LPs, 30 songs; Merch; Legacy Recordings)

MUDDY WATERS

“The Best of Muddy Waters” (12-song collection, originally released in 1958; eBay; Geffen / UMe)

NANCY WILSON

“How Glad I Am” (1964 album; Capitol / UMe)

DEC. 22 RELEASES

ARCADE FIRE

“Funeral” (2004 album) , “Neon Bible” (2007 album; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Sony Legacy)

GLEN CAMPBELL

“Adiós” (2017 album; UMe)

HENRY MANCINI

“Hatari! (Music From the Paramount Motion Picture Score)” (1962 album; 45 RPM LP, mastered at Sterling Sound by Ryan Smith from the analog tapes; Analogue Productions)

RANDY NEWMAN

“Harps and Angels” (2008 album; Nonesuch)

HANS ZIMMER, BENJAMIN WALLFISCH, ET AL

“Blade Runner 2049 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” (sequel starring Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling opened Oct. 6; In Theaters; Merch; Alcon Sleeping Giant / Epic)

DEC. 31 RELEASES

DEC. 31, 2017

RY COODER

“Chicken Skin Music” (1976 album; 180-gram vinyl, mastered from the original master tapes; Mobile Fidelity)

DIRE STRAITS

“Dire Straits” (1978 album; 45RPM two-LP set, mastered from the original master tapes) , “Communique” (1979 album; 45RPM two-LP set, mastered from the original master tapes) , “Making Movies” (1980 album; 45RPM two-LP set, mastered from the original master tapes) , “Love Over Gold” (1982 album; 45RPM two-LP set, mastered from the original master tapes; Mobile Fidelity)

KYLE DIXON & MICHAEL STEIN

“Stranger Things 2 (A Netflix Original Series Soundtrack)” (Hear here; Merch; Lakeshore)

JAMES GANG

“James Gang Rides Again” (1970 album; 180-gram vinyl, mastered from the original master tapes; Mobile Fidelity)

BARRY MANILOW

“Greatest Hits” (1978 collection; Mobile Fidelity)

SUPERTRAMP

“Breakfast in America” (1979 album; 180-gram vinyl, mastered from the original master tapes; Mobile Fidelity)

JAN. 5 RELEASES

DAVID BOWIE

“Beauty and the Beast” (7-inch picture-disc single; released in January 1978 as the second single from the album “Heroes”; Rhino / Parlophone)

CHAKACHAS

“Chakachas” (1972 album; Hear/read here; Music On Vinyl)

MEAT LOAF

“Bat Out of Hell” (1977 album; 40th anniversary limited edition, 180-gram audiophile translucent red vinyl; Friday Music)

SISTER ROSETTA THARPE

“Live in 1960” (eBay; ORG Music)

TRIUMPH

“Allied Forces” (1981 album; Round Hill)

NEIL YOUNG + PROMISE OF THE REAL

“The Visitor” (2017 album; Reprise)

JAN. 12 RELEASES

THE APPLES IN STEREO

“The Discovery of a World Inside the Moone” (2000 album; Yep Roc)

BIG STAR

“Live At Lafayette’s Music Room-Memphis, TN” (live performances from 1973; includes download card; Omnivore Recordings)

BILL EVANS

“Bill Evans Trio At Shelly’s Manne-Hole, Hollywood, California” ,

“Quintessence” (1976 album) , “I Will Say Goodbye” (1979 album; Original Jazz Classics)

DAVE MASON

“Alone Together” (1970 album; includes “Only You Know and I Know”; Friday Music)

ROY ORBISON

“Crying” (1962 album; double LP cut at 45 RPM, mastered by Bernie Grundman from the original analog tape 200-gram LPs plated and pressed by Quality Record Pressings; Analogue Productions)

ELVIS PRESLEY

“Back in Memphis” (1970 album; 180-gram audiophile translucent gold vinyl, with gatefold cover and poster; eBay; Merch; Friday Music)

JAN. 19 RELEASES

EARTH, WIND & FIRE

“The Best of Earth, Wind & Fire, Vol. I” (1978 compilation; On Tour; Columbia / Legacy)

FALL OUT BOY

“M A N I A” (2018 album; eBay; On Tour; Merch; DCD2 / Island)

FLEETWOOD MAC

“Fleetwood Mac (Deluxe Edition)” (1975 album; box set includes the original album pressed on 180-gram vinyl, plus three CDs, featuring live and bonus material, and a DVD with 5.1 Surround Sound and high-resolution 24/96 stereo audio mixes and four single mixes; Rhino / Warner)

MAROON 5

“Red Pill Blues” (2017 album; Interscope)

GARY NUMAN

“Dance” (1981 double album; Beggars Banquet)

THE OFFSPRING

“The Offspring” (1989 album; Craft Recordings)

RINGO STARR

“Ringo” (1973 album) , “Goodnight Vienna” (1974 album; Capitol / UMe)

SUNNY DAY REAL ESTATE

“The Rising Tide” (2000 album; Craft Recordings)

JAN. 26 RELEASES

ABBA

“ABBA: The Album (40th Anniversary Edition)” (1977 album, featuring “Take a Chance on Me” and “The Name of the Game”; 40th anniversary two-LP set, half-speed mastering, mastered at Abbey Road Studios; eBay; Merch; Polar Music Production / UMe)

COUNTRY JOE & THE FISH

“The Wave of Electrical Sound” (deluxe four-LP box set, featuring mono and stereo versions of “Electric Music for the Mind and Body” and “I-Feel-Like-I’m-Fixin’-To-Die,” along with a DVD of “How We Stopped the War,” a 30-minute documentary, filming the band on their way to an anti-Vietnam War rally, directed by David Peoples; Download; iTunes; eBay; Craft Recordings / Concord)

JEFF LYNNE’S ELO

“Jeff Lynne’s ELO – Wembley or Bust” (2017 album; three-LP box set; June 24, 2017, show in London, with concert film directed by Paul Dugdale; See here; eBay; Merch; Columbia)

SUN RA

“Nothing Is …” (1970 album; ESP Disk Ltd.)

FEB. 2 RELEASES

ISAAC HAYES

“Hot Buttered Soul” (1969 album) , “Shaft (Music From The Soundtrack)” (1971 album; two LPs) , “Black Moses” (1971 album; two LPs; Craft Recordings)

ERIC JOHNSON

“Ah Via Musicom” (1990 album; Friday Music)

THE KINKS

“Misfits” (1978 album, featuring “A Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy”; 180-gram audiophile translucent blue vinyl, with gatefold cover and poster; Friday Music)

WILLIE NELSON

“Greatest Hits (& Some That Will Be)” (1981 double album; eBay; Friday Music)

ROY ORBISON

“A Love So Beautiful: Roy Orbison with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra” (producers: Don Reedman, Nick Patrick; eBay; Merch; Legacy Recordings)

FEB. 9 RELEASES

THELONIOUS MONK

“Thelonious Alone In San Francisco” (1959 album; Original Jazz Classics)

TOTO

“Greatest Hits: 40 Trips Around the Sun” (two-LP, 150-gram vinyl set; 17-track collection includes three previously unreleased songs; Columbia / Legacy)

FEB. 16 RELEASES

THE APPLES IN STEREO

“Velocity of Sound” (2002 album; Yep Roc)

MASSIVE ATTACK

“100th Window” (2003 album) , “Heligoland” (2010 album; Virgin)

NINA SIMONE

“Nina Simone At Town Hall” (1959 album; dark pink vinyl; 4 Men With Beards)

FEB. 23 RELEASES

BELINDA CARLISLE

“The Vinyl Collection 1987-1993” (four albums on 180-gram heavyweight vinyl, including “Heaven on Earth”; eBay; U.K. – Demon Music Group)

DIGABLE PLANETS

“Reachin’ (A New Refutation of Time and Space) (25th Anniversary Edition)” (1993 album, featuring the Grammy-winning “Rebirth of Slick [Cool Like Dat]”; unavailable on vinyl since shortly after its release; Modern Classics)

APRIL 13 RELEASES

EURYTHMICS

“In the Garden” (1981 album) , “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” (1983 album) , “Touch” (1983 album; RCA / Legacy)

APRIL 20 RELEASES

WIDESPREAD PANIC

“Light Fuse, Get Away” (1998 live album; four-LP box set; Widespread)

MAY 11 RELEASES

EPMD

“Strictly Business” (1988 album) , “Unfinished Business” (1989 album; two LPs; Capitol / UMe)

JULY 6 RELEASES

EURYTHMICS

“Be Yourself Tonight” (1985 album) , “Savage” (1987 album; RCA / Legacy)

OCT. 5 RELEASES

EURYTHMICS

“We Too Are One” (1989 album) , “Peace” (1999 album; RCA / Legacy)