Your Vinyl Store (Dec. 1-7 and Beyond)

DEC. 1 RELEASES

JOHN DENVER

“The Windstar Greatest Hits” (11 songs; Download; Windstar Productions)

MARILLION

“Misplaced Childhood (2017 Remaster)” (1985 album; remastered; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Rhino / Parlophone)

ANNE MURRAY

“The Ultimate Collection” (double vinyl; Capitol / UMe)

THE ROLLING STONES

“On Air” (double vinyl set of BBC radio recordings, circa 1963-65; Read here; eBay; On Tour; Merch; UMe)

RUSH

“A Farewell To Kings (40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)” (1977 album; remastered at Abbey Road studios and mixed by Terry Brown, with four new cover songs from Dream Theater, Big Wreck, The Trews and Alain Johannes, plus the complete Hammersmith Odeon February 1978 show and new cover art; eBay; Merch; Mercury / UMe)

RINGO STARR

“Bad Boy” (1978 album; 180-gram audiophile translucent colored vinyl; Friday Music)

TYLER, THE CREATOR

“Flower Boy” (2017 album; On Tour; Columbia)

U2

“Songs of Experience” (producers: Jacknife Lee, Ryan Tedder, Steve Lillywhite, Andy Barlow, Jolyon Thomas; new single: “You’re the Best Thing About Me”; Hear here; Read here; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Interscope)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“A Capitol Christmas, Volume Two” (two LPs; Capitol)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“This Is Us: Music From the Series” (Urban Outfitters-exclusive two-LP set on yellow vinyl; DVD; UMe)

JOHN WILLIAMS

“Star Wars: A New Hope (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – 40th Anniversary Collector’s Edition” (1977 album; 3-LP, 3D Death Star Hologram Box Set; eBay; Merch; Walt Disney)

DEC. 8 RELEASES

BEASTIE BOYS

“The In Sound from Way Out!” (1996 compilation of instrumental music composed and performed by the trio) , “To the 5 Boroughs” (2004 album; double LP) , “Hot Sauce Committee Part Tw” (2011 album; double LP; eBay; Merch; Capiol / UMe)

GLEN CAMPBELL

“Adiós” (2017 album; UMe)

CHICAGO

“Chicago V” (1972 album; audiophile vinyl, mastered by Joe Reagoso and Lee Loughnane of Chicago; On Tour; Friday Music)

STAN GETZ

“Stan Getz: Bossa Nova Years” (five-LP box set; Verve / UMe)

ALLAN HOLDSWORTH

“The Allan Holdsworth Solo Album Collection” (12-LP box set, with download card; Manifesto)

BILLIE HOLIDAY

“Classic Lady Day” (five-LP box set; Verve / UMe)

IMAGINE DRAGONS

“Imagine Dragons” (four-LP box set contains “Night Visions,” “Smoke + Mirrors,” “Evolve” and the exclusive “Continued Silence” EP; KIDinaKORNER / Interscope)

LEAD BELLY

“A Celebration: Classic Sides 1934-1944” (JSP)

SARAH McLACHLAN

“Surfacing” (1997 album; 200-gram gatefold double LP cut at 45 RPM mastered by Bernie Grundman from the original analog tapes; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Analogue Productions)

MOTION CITY SOUNDTRACK

“Even If It Kills Me Light” (2007 album; two-LP expanded edition, light blue vinyl; eBay; Epitaph)

LIONEL RICHIE

“Lionel Richie” (1982 album) , “Can’t Slow Down” (1983 album) , “Dancing on the Ceiling” (1986 album; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Motown / UMe)

GEORGE STRAIT

“Ocean Front Property” (1987 album; MCA Nashville / UMe)

TEARS FOR FEARS

“Rule the World: The Greatest Hits” (16-track collection includes two new songs, “I Love You But I’m Lost” and “Stay”; Hear here; eBay; Merch; Mercury / UMe)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Harry Potter: Original Motion Picture Soundtracks I-V” (10-LP picture disc box set; Filmography; eBay; Merch; Rhino / Warner)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Sleepless in Seattle: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” (1993 album; limited-edition blue vinyl; Real Gone Music)

DINAH WASHINGTON

“The Divine Miss Dinah Washington” (five-LP box set; Verve / UMe)

DEC. 15 RELEASES

LOUIS ARMSTRONG & HIS ALL-STARS

“Jazz Is Back in Grand Rapids” (1956 album; two LPs; eBay; Merch; ORG Music)

THE BEATLES

“The Beatles: The Christmas Records” (box set of seven 7-inch colored vinyl singles, originally released only to Fan Club members in 1963-69, featuring the original artwork; Read here) , “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Heart Club Band” (1967 album; Picture Disc; 2017 stereo mix; Black Vinyl; eBay; Merch; Apple / Capitol / UMe)

HARRY BELAFONTE

“Belafonte At Carnegie Hall (The Complete Concert)” (1959 album; five-LP RPM set, with bonus tracks previously unavailable on vinyl; mastered by Ryan K. Smith at Sterling Sound from the original 3-track analog tapes; 200-gram LPs cut at 45 RPM; Analogue Productions)

GORD DOWNIE

“Introduce Yerself” (2017 album; double vinyl; Arts & Crafts)

DUKE ELLINGTON AND HIS ORCHESTRA

“Volume 1: 1943” (eBay; Merch; ORG Music)

DUKE ELLINGTON

“The Duke Plays Ellington” (1953 album; Capitol / UMe)

TENNESSEE ERNIE FORD

“Sixteen Tons” (1955 album; Capitol / UMe)

INXS

“Kick (30th Anniversary Edition)” (1987 album; two heavyweight, 180-gram LPs at 45-RPM, cut by Abbey Road Studios Half-Speed Mastering pioneer Miles Showell; eBay; Merch; Rhino / Atlantic)

FREDDIE JACKSON

“Rock Me Tonight” (1985 album; Capitol / UMe)

THE KILLERS

“Sam’s Town” (2006 album) , “Sawdust” (2007 album) , “Day & Age” (2008 album) , “Direct Hits” (2013 compilation; Island / UMe)

FELA KUTI

“Fela – Vinyl Box Set 4” (compiled by Erykah Badu, featuring seven albums from 1976-1992; Knitting Factory)

DEMI LOVATO

“Tell Me You Love Me” (2017 album; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Island / Hollywood)

HENRY MANCINI

“Hatari! (Music From the Paramount Motion Picture Score)” (1962 album; 45 RPM LP, mastered at Sterling Sound by Ryan Smith from the analog tapes; Analogue Productions)

MAZE FEATURING FRANKIE BEVERLY

“Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly” (1977 album; Capitol / UMe)

THELONIOUS MONK

“Thelonious Monk Quartet with John Coltrane At Carnegie Hall” (recorded in November 1959 but not released until 2005; Blue Note)

THELONIOUS MONK

“The Complete Prestige 10-Inch LP Collection” (five 10-inch vinyl box set; Craft Recordings)

ROY ORBISON

“Crying” (1962 album; double LP cut at 45 RPM, mastered by Bernie Grundman from the original analog tape 200-gram LPs plated and pressed by Quality Record Pressings; Analogue Productions)

OTIS REDDING

“The Definitive Studio Album Collection” (box set; eBay; Merch; Rhino / Atlantic)

SIA

“Everyday Is Christmas” (2017 album, with download card; Monkey Puzzle / Interscope)

TAYLOR SWIFT

“Reputation” (2017 album; Picture Disc; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Big Machine)

TAVARES

“In the City” (1975 album; includes “It Only Takes a Minute” and “Free Ride”; Capitol / UMe)

THE TEMPTATIONS

“Masterpiece” (1973 album; Motown / UMe)

SISTER ROSETTA THARPE

“Live in 1960” (eBay; ORG Music)

THIN LIZZY

“Collected” (Read here; Music on Vinyl)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Crazy Heart (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (2019 album; two-disc, 180-gram LP; New West)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! (From the Sound Track of the Motion Picture)” (1955 album; Capitol / UMe)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Stranger Things (Music from the Netflix Original Series)” (two LPs, 30 songs; Merch; Legacy Recordings)

NANCY WILSON

“How Glad I Am” (1964 album; Capitol / UMe)

HANS ZIMMER, BENJAMIN WALLFISCH, ET AL

“Blade Runner 2049 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” (sequel starring Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling opened Oct. 6; In Theaters; Merch; Alcon Sleeping Giant / Epic)

DEC. 22 RELEASES

ARCADE FIRE

“Funeral” (2004 album) , “Neon Bible” (2007 album; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Sony Legacy)

DEC. 31 RELEASES

DEC. 31, 2017

RY COODER

“Chicken Skin Music” (1976 album; 180-gram vinyl, mastered from the original master tapes; Mobile Fidelity)

DIRE STRAITS

“Dire Straits” (1978 album; 45RPM two-LP set, mastered from the original master tapes) , “Communique” (1979 album; 45RPM two-LP set, mastered from the original master tapes) , “Making Movies” (1980 album; 45RPM two-LP set, mastered from the original master tapes) , “Love Over Gold” (1982 album; 45RPM two-LP set, mastered from the original master tapes; Mobile Fidelity)

KYLE DIXON & MICHAEL STEIN

“Stranger Things 2 (A Netflix Original Series Soundtrack)” (Hear here; Merch; Lakeshore)

JAMES GANG

“James Gang Rides Again” (1970 album; 180-gram vinyl, mastered from the original master tapes; Mobile Fidelity)

BARRY MANILOW

“Greatest Hits” (1978 collection; Mobile Fidelity)

SUPERTRAMP

“Breakfast in America” (1979 album; 180-gram vinyl, mastered from the original master tapes; Mobile Fidelity)

JAN. 5 RELEASES

MEAT LOAF

“Bat Out of Hell” (1977 album; 40th anniversary limited edition, 180-gram audiophile translucent red vinyl; Friday Music)

TRIUMPH

“Allied Forces” (1981 album; Round Hill)

NEIL YOUNG + PROMISE OF THE REAL

“The Visitor” (2017 album; Reprise)

JAN. 12 RELEASES

ABBA

“ABBA: The Album (40th Anniversary Edition)” (1977 album, featuring “Take a Chance on Me” and “The Name of the Game”; 40th anniversary two-LP set, half-speed mastering, mastered at Abbey Road Studios; eBay; Merch; Polar Music Production / UMe)

THE APPLES IN STEREO

“The Discovery of a World Inside the Moone” (2000 album; Yep Roc)

BIG STAR

“Live At Lafayette’s Music Room-Memphis, TN” (live performances from 1973; includes download card; Omnivore Recordings)

BILL EVANS

“Bill Evans Trio At Shelly’s Manne-Hole, Hollywood, California” ,

“Quintessence” (1976 album) , “I Will Say Goodbye” (1979 album; Original Jazz Classics)

DAVE MASON

“Alone Together” (1970 album; includes “Only You Know and I Know”; Friday Music)

JAN. 19 RELEASES

EARTH, WIND & FIRE

“The Best of Earth, Wind & Fire, Vol. I” (1978 compilation; On Tour; Columbia / Legacy)

FALL OUT BOY

“M A N I A” (2018 album; eBay; On Tour; Merch; DCD2 / Island)

GARY NUMAN

“Dance” (1981 double album; Beggars Banquet)

THE OFFSPRING

“The Offspring” (1989 album; Craft Recordings)

RINGO STARR

“Ringo” (1973 album) , “Goodnight Vienna” (1974 album; Capitol / UMe)

SUNNY DAY REAL ESTATE

“The Rising Tide” (2000 album; Craft Recordings)

JAN. 26 RELEASES

SUN RA

“Nothing Is …” (1970 album; ESP Disk Ltd.)

FEB. 2 RELEASES

ISAAC HAYES

“Hot Buttered Soul” (1969 album) , “Shaft (Music From The Soundtrack)” (1971 album; two LPs) , “Black Moses” (1971 album; two LPs; Craft Recordings)

WILLIE NELSON

“Greatest Hits (& Some That Will Be)” (1981 double album; eBay; Friday Music)

ROY ORBISON

“A Love So Beautiful: Roy Orbison with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra” (producers: Don Reedman, Nick Patrick; eBay; Merch; Legacy Recordings)

FEB. 9 RELEASES

THELONIOUS MONK

“Thelonious Alone In San Francisco” (1959 album; Original Jazz Classics)

TOTO

“Greatest Hits: 40 Trips Around the Sun” (two-LP, 150-gram vinyl set; 17-track collection includes three previously unreleased songs; Columbia / Legacy)

FEB. 16 RELEASES

THE APPLES IN STEREO

“Velocity of Sound” (2002 album; Yep Roc)

MASSIVE ATTACK

“100th Window” (2003 album) , “Heligoland” (2010 album; Virgin)

NINA SIMONE

“Nina Simone At Town Hall” (1959 album; dark pink vinyl; 4 Men With Beards)

APRIL 13 RELEASES

EURYTHMICS

“In the Garden” (1981 album) , “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” (1983 album) , “Touch” (1983 album; RCA / Legacy)

APRIL 20 RELEASES

WIDESPREAD PANIC

“Light Fuse, Get Away” (1998 live album; four-LP box set; Widespread)

MAY 11 RELEASES

EPMD

“Strictly Business” (1988 album) , “Unfinished Business” (1989 album; two LPs; Capitol / UMe)

JULY 6 RELEASES

EURYTHMICS

“Be Yourself Tonight” (1985 album) , “Savage” (1987 album; RCA / Legacy)