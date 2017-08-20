Your Vinyl Store (Aug. 18-24 and Beyond)



New vinyl releases and reissues for this week and months ahead. (Check out Past Vinyl Releases.)

AUG. 18, 2017

AUDIOSLAVE

“Audioslave” (2002 album; Epic / Legacy)

ROY AYERS UBIQUITY

“Lifeline” (1977 album; Polydor)

MARY J. BLIGE

“Strength of a Woman” (2017 album; Capitol)

CHEAP TRICK

“We’re All Alright!” (2017 album; Big Machine)

JERRY GARCIA

“Garcia” (1972 album; Sky Blue Vinyl; Black Vinyl; ATO)

HAIM

“Something to Tell You” (2017 album; Columbia)

CALVIN HARRIS

“Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1” (2017 album; Columbia)

INTERPOL

“Our Love to Admire” (2007 album; Capitol)

K.D. LANG

“Ingénue (25th Anniversary Edition)” (1992 album; two LPs, including the original album and “MTV Unplugged”; Nonesuch)

RANDY NEWMAN

“Dark Matter” (2017 album; Nonesuch)

NINA SIMONE

“Nina Simone at Town Hall” (1959 album), “Nina Simone at Newport” (1960 album), “Forbidden Fruit” (1961 album), “Nina Simone at the Village Gate” (1962 album; Not Now Music)

THE STYLE COUNCIL

“Our Favourite Shop” (1985 album; Polydor)

311

“Greatest Hits ’93-’03” (2003 compilation; Volcano / Legacy)

NEIL YOUNG & CRAZY HORSE

“American Stars ‘N Bars” (1977 album), “Comes a Time” (1978 album), “Rust Never Sleeps” (1979 album), “Live Rust” (1979 album; Reprise)

AUG. 25, 2017

ALEX CHILTON

“A Man Called Destruction” (1995 album; remastered, with seven bonus tracks; Hear here; Read here; Omnivore Recordings)

ENYA

“The Very Best of Enya” (2009 compilation; two LPs; Reprise)

ERASURE

“World Be Gone” (2017 album; orange-colored vinyl; Mute)

BILL EVANS

“The Paris Concert: Edition Two” (1979 album; Original Recordings)

ELTON JOHN

"Rock of the Westies" (1975 album; Mercury / UMe)

THE KNACK

“Get the Knack” (1979 album; mastered from the original master tapes; Mobile Fidelity)

MÖTLEY CRÜE

"XXX: 30 Years of Girls, Girls, Girls" (1987 album; Mötley)

PROCOL HARUM

“A Salty Dog” (1969 album; mastered from the original master tapes; Mobile Fidelity)

STEVIE WONDER

“Stevie Wonder’s Original Musiquarium I” (1982 album; two LPs; Motown / UMe)

AUG. 31, 2017

CHRISTINA AGUILERA

“Christina Aguilera” (1999 album; Urban Outfitters-exclusive, with download card; RCA)

SEPT. 1, 2017

MEAT LOAF

“Bat Out of Hell” (1977 album; Sheet Music; Friday Music)

THE SISTERS OF MERCY

“Some Girls Wander By Mistake” (1992 compilation, expanded to four-LP box set; Read here; Amazon UK; Rhino / Elektra)

SLIGHTLY STOOPID

“Meanwhile … Back at the Lab” (2015 album; Stoopid / MRI)

THE VERVE

“Urban Hymns (Deluxe Edition)” (1997 album; remastered, with the previously unreleased “Live at Haigh Hall 5.24.98” concert; six-LP box set; Virgin / UMe)

SEPT. 8, 2017

JAMES BROWN

“The Explosive James Brown: The Early King Recordings” (16 songs; Contrast)

ZAC BROWN BAND

"Welcome Home" (2017 album; Southern Ground / Atlantic)

CATHERINE WHEEL

“Chrome” (1993 album, featuring “Crank”; 180-gram Black Vinyl; Music on Vinyl)

DEPECHE MODE

“The Best of Depeche Mode Volume 1” (2006 compilation; three-LP set; Rhino / Warner)

JIMI HENDRIX

“Experience Hendrix: The Best of Jimi Hendrix” (1997 compilation; Legacy)

LIMP BIZKIT

“Significant Other” (1999 album; Interscope / UMe)

LYNYRD SKYNYRD

“Second Helping” (1974 album), “Nuthin’ Fancy” (1975 album; both are two-LP sets, 200-gram, 45rpm; Analogue Productions)

MATCHBOX 20

“Yourself or Someone Like You” (1996 album; Transparent Red Vinyl; Atlantic)

MAZZY STAR

“So Tonight That I Might See” (1993 album; Capitol / UMe)

PAPA ROACH

“Infested” (2000 album), “Lovehatetragedy” (2002 album; Geffen / UMe)

PARAMORE

“After Laughter” (2017 album; Black & White Marble Vinyl, with download card; Fueled By Ramen)

PERCY SLEDGE

“The Percy Sledge Way” (1967 album; Bear Family)

SNOOP DOGG

“The Last Meal” (2000 album; Frontline)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“The Stax Vinyl 7s Box” (seven double-sided 45 RPM singles, featuring tracks by Margie Joseph, Barbara Lewis, Johnnie Taylor, William Bell, etc.; Stax)

NEIL YOUNG

"Hitchhiker" (previously unreleased album from 1976; some of the songs appeared on other Young albums, with two tracks – "Hawaii" and "Give Me Strength" – being released for the first time; Hear here; Reprise)

SEPT. 15, 2017

CHRIS BELL

“I Am the Cosmos” (1974-1975 recordings, released by Rykodisc in 1992; clear vinyl, with download; Omnivore Recordings)

SHAWN COLVIN

“A Few Small Repairs (20th Anniversary Edition)” (1997 album; Columbia / Legacy)

THE DOORS

“The Singles” (20 double-sided 7-inch singles; Rhino / Elektra)

MISSY ELLIOTT

“Da Real World” (1999 album; two LPs), “Miss E … So Addictive” (2001 album; two LPs; Atlantic)

FUNKADELIC

“Maggot Brain” (1971 album; Clear and Blue Vinyl; 4 Men With Beards)

THE MUFFS

“The Muffs” (1993 album; Drastic Plastic)

LINDA RONSTADT

“Simple Dreams (40th Anniversary Edition)” (1977 album; with three bonus tracks; Read here; Rhino)

SIR SLY

“Don’t You Worry, Honey” (2017 album; Urban Outfitters-exclusive; Interscope)

DUSTY SPRINGFIELD

“Stay Awhile / I Only Want to Be With You” (1964 album; 180-gram mono vinyl), “Dusty” (1964 album; 180-gram mono vinyl), “Ooooooweeee!!!” (1965 album; 180-gram mono vinyl; Premium Cool)

SQUEEZE

“East Side Story” (1981 album; A&M / UMe)

USHER

"My Way" (1997 album; Urban Outfitters-Exclusive Vinyl)

SEPT. 22, 2017

STEVE EARLE

“The Mountain” (1999 album, with the Del McCoury Band), “Transcendental Blues” (2000 album), “Sidetracks” (2002 compilation; Warner)

ELTON JOHN

"Empty Sky" (1969 debut album), "Blue Moves" (1976 album; includes "Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word" and "Bite Your Lip ]Get Up and Dance!]"), "The Big Picture" (1997 album; Mercury / UMe)

PIERCE THE VEIL

"A Flair For the Dramatic (10th Anniversary Edition)" (2007 album; Orange Vinyl; Equal Vision)

ELVIS PRESLEY

“He Touched Me” (1972 album; 180-gram audiophile colored vinyl; Friday Music)

SUZI QUATRO

“Legend: The Best of Suzi Quatro” (20 songs; Chrysalis)

THE ROLLING STONES

"Their Satanic Majesties Request (50th Anniversary Edition)" (1967 album; special audiophile edition includes two 180-gram vinyl LPs and mono and stereo versions on Hybrid SACD, newly remastered by Bob Ludwig at Gateway Mastering, with a 20-page book; ABKCO)

STEPPENWOLF

“Gold: Their Great Hits” (1971 compilation, mastered by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio from the original analog tapes; 200-gram plating and pressing; Analogue Productions)

THOMPSON TWINS

“Here’s to Future Days” (1985 album; Purple Vinyl; Weatherbox)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Silicon Valley (Music From the HBO Original Series)” (Seasons 1-3; Stream Season 4; HBO; Mass Appeal)

SEPT. 29, 2017

DAVID BOWIE

"A New Career In A New Town (1977-1982)" (13-LP box set with 84-page book), "'Heroes'" (Picture Disc; Rhino / Parlophone)

BELINDA CARLISLE

"Heaven on Earth: 30th Anniversary Edition" (1987 album; four-LP, one-CD box set; Demon Music)

JOHN CARPENTER

“Christine (Original Motion Picture Score)” (1983 album; Blue Vinyl; Varѐse Sarabande)

CONCRETE BLONDE

“Concrete Blonde” (1986 album), “Free” (1989 album), “Bloodletting” (1990 album), “Walking in London” (1992 album), “Mexican Moon” (1993 album; two LPs; Capitol / UMe)

STEVE EARLE

“Jerusalem” (2002 album), “Just an American Boy” (2003 live album; three LPs), “The Revolution Starts Now” (2004 album; Warner)

ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA

"Out of the Blue (40th Anniversary Edition)" (1977 album; double picture disc vinyl package; Read here; Legacy)

THE FLAMING LIPS

"Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots" (2002 album; Picture Disc; Warner)

THE GOLLIWOGS (pre-Creedence Clearwater Revival band)

“Fight Fire: The Complete Recordings 1964-1967” (two LPs; Read here; Craft Recordings)

GORILLAZ

"Humanz" (2017 album; Double Picture Disc; Warner / Parlophone)

GREEN DAY

"Dookie" (1994 album; Picture Disc), "Revolution Radio" (2016 album; Picture Disc; Reprise)

THE HEAD AND THE HEART

"Signs of Light" (2016 album; Picture Disc; Warner)

LINKIN PARK

"Minutes to Midnight" (2007 album; Picture Disc; Warner)

MASTODON

“Blood Mountain” (2006 album; Picture Disc), “Crack the Skye” (2009 album; Picture Disc), “The Hunter” (2011 album; Picture Disc; Reprise)

THE MOTHERS OF INVENTION

"Absolutely Free" (1967 album; double 180-gram LP, mastered by Bernie Grundman from the original analog master tapes, with 20 minutes of bonus material; Zappa Family Trust / UMe)

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE

“I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love” (2002 album; Picture Disc), “Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge” (2004 album; Picture Disc; Reprise)

NELSON

“After the Rain” (1990 album; with limited-edition autographed photo; Friday Music)

KATY PERRY

"Witness" (2017 album; two LPs; Capitol)

THE ROLLING STONES

"From the Vault – Sticky Fingers: Live At The Fonda Theater 2015" (three-LP, one-DVD set; Eagle Rock)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

"NOW That's What I Call Halloween" (2015 compilation; Legacy)

GERARD WAY

“Hesitant Alien” (2014 album; Picture Disc; Reprise)

OCT. 6, 2017

THE REPLACEMENTS

“For Sale: Live At Maxwell’s 1986” (two LPs; Rhino / Warner)

THE RUNAWAYS

“Live in New York 1978” (Air Cuts)

SPANDAU BALLET

“Through the Barricades” (1986 album; remastered; Epic / Legacy)

STORY OF THE YEAR

“Page Avenue” (2003 album; Colored Vinyl; srcvinyl)

WHITESNAKE

“Whitesnake (30th Anniversary Edition)” (1987 album; two LPs, with unreleased bonus recordings; Rhino)

CHRISTOPHER YOUNG

“HellRaiser (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Special 30th Anniversary Edition” (1987 album; remixed and remastered from the original 24-track master tapes; 140-gram Multi-Colored Translucent Red with Black Smoke Vinyl; Friday Music)

OCT. 13, 2017

BARENAKED LADIES

“Gordon” (1992 debut album; two LPs; Rhino / Warner)

CHICAGO

"Chicago V" (1972 album; audiophile vinyl, mastered by Joe Reagoso and Lee Loughnane of Chicago; Friday Music)

THELONIOUS MONK

“Thelonious in Action: Recorded at the Five Spot Cafe” (1958 album), “Thelonious Alone In San Francisco” (1959 album; Original Jazz Classics)

THE WES MONTGOMERY TRIO

“A Dynamic New Sound: Guitar / Organ / Drums” (1959 album; Original Jazz Classics)

MONTROSE

“Montrose” (1973 album; two-LP deluxe edition), “Paper Money” (1974 album; two-LP deluxe edition; Rhino / Warner)

ROBERT PLANT

“Carry Fire” (2017 album; Nonesuch)

SKINNY PUPPY

“Remission” (1984 album), “Bites” (1985 album; Nettwerk)

SOMETHING CORPORATE

“Played in Space: The Best of Something Corporate” (2010 compilation; srcvinyl)

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“Drive (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (2011 film; original score by Cliff Martinez; two LPs; Hear here; Lakeshore)

THE WHO

“Tommy Live At The Royal Albert Hall” (three LPs; performed in its entirety in April 2017 in support of the Teenage Cancer Trust; See here; Eagle Rock)

HANS ZIMMER

“Dunkirk (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (2017 film; In Theaters; WaterTower Music)

OCT. 20, 2017

TORI AMOS

“Native Invader” (2017 album; two LPs; Decca)

DON CABALLERO

“Singles Breaking Up (Vol. 1)” (1999 album; eBay; Touch and Go)

THE CRANBERRIES

"No Need to Argue" (1994 album; Turquoise Vinyl; Plain)

MICHAEL GIACCHINO

"Spider-Man: Homecoming (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)" (2017 album; Vinyl Picture Disc; Sony Classical)

BEAR McCREARY

"The Walking Dead (Original Television Soundtrack)" (two LPs; Lakeshore)

GEORGE MICHAEL

"Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1" (1990 album; Columbia / Legacy)

WILSON PICKETT

"The Exciting Wilson Pickett" (1966 album; Turquoise Vinyl; 4 Men With Beards)

IGGY POP

"The Idiot" (1977 album; Purple Vinyl), "Lust for Life" (1977 album; Red Vinyl; 4 Men With Beards)

THE SMITHS

"The Queen Is Dead (Deluxe Edition)" (1986 album; five-LP box set; remastered, with demos, B-sides and alternative versions, plus "Live in Boston"; Rhino / Warner)

OCT. 27, 2017

EPMD

“Unfinished Business” (1989 album; two LPs; Capitol / UMe)

DAVE MASON

“Alone Together” (1970 album; includes “Only You Know and I Know”; Friday Music)

STEVE MILLER BAND

"Ultimate Hits" (four-LP box set; Capitol / UMe)

GENE PITNEY

“Only Love Can Break a Heart / The Many Sides of Gene Pitney” (1962 albums; Vinyl Passion)

POISON

"Look What the Cat Dragged In" (1986 album; Friday Music)

THIN LIZZY

“Collected” (Read here; Music on Vinyl)

LEE ANN WOMACK

"The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone" (2017 album; ATO)

NOV. 3, 2017

DEEP PURPLE

"A Fire in the Sky: A Career-Spanning Collection" (three LPs; Rhino / Warner)

THE MONKEES

"Headquarters Stack-O-Tracks (50th Anniversary Edition)" (1967 album, with original backing tracks and instrumental versions; 180-gram audiophile clear vinyl; Friday Music)

ROY ORBISON

"A Love So Beautiful: Roy Orbison with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra" (Legacy)

NOV. 10, 2017

MISSY ELLIOTT

"Under Construction" (2002 album; two LPs; Atlantic)

ARETHA FRANKLIN

"A Brand New Me: Aretha Franklin With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra" (Rhino / Atlantic)

THE KINKS

"Sleepwalker [Vinyl]" (1977 album; audiophile black and white swirl; Friday Music)

NOV. 24, 2017

CHRIS BELL

“The Complete Chris Bell” (six-LP box set; Omnivore Recordings)

RASPBERRIES

“Pop Art Live” (three-LP set, with download, capturing the full 28-song set from the original lineup, recorded on Nov. 26, 2004, at the House of Blues in their hometown of Cleveland; See here; Omnivore Recordings)

DEC. 1, 2017

MEAT LOAF

“Bat Out of Hell” (1977 album; Colored Vinyl; Friday Music)

DEC. 8, 2017

LEAD BELLY

“A Celebration: Classic Sides 1934-1944” (JSP)