Your Vinyl Store (Aug. 11-17 and Beyond)
New vinyl releases and reissues for this week and months ahead. (Check out Past Vinyl Releases.)
AUG. 11, 2017
JOHNNY CASH
“Greatest Hits Volume II” (1971 compilation; 180-gram audiophile, translucent blue vinyl; Friday Music)
DJ KHALED
“Grateful” (2017 album; Epic)
AGNETHA FÄLTSKOG
“Wrap Your Arms Around Me” (1983 album, produced by Mike Chapman), “Eyes of a Woman” (1985 album; producer: Eric Stewart; Polydor / UMe)
FRIDA
“Frida Ensam” (1975 album), “Something’s Going On” (1982 album, produced by Phil Collins), “Shine” (1984 album; producer: Steve Lillywhite; Polydor / UMe)
KEANE
“Hopes and Fears” (2004 album; See here; Interscope)
THE KOOKS
“Inside In / Inside Out” (2006 album), “Konk” (2007 album; Astralwerks)
ELVIS PRESLEY
“Elvis Presley” (1956 debut album; 180-gram audiophile translucent blue vinyl; Friday Music)
PRINCE
“Pop Life” (12-inch Vinyl Single from 1985, 33/45 rpm), “I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man” (12-inch Vinyl Single from 1987, 33/45 rpm), “I Wish U Heaven” (12-inch Vinyl Single from 1988, 33/45 rpm), “Partyman” (12-inch Vinyl Single from the 1989 “Batman” soundtrack, 33/45 rpm; eBay; Merch; NPR / Warner)
SUICIDAL TENDENCIES
“Suicidal Tendencies” (1983 debut album; Barnes & Noble-exclusive yellow & black swirl vinyl; On Tour; Barnes Noble Consign)
VARIOUS ARTISTS
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 (Deluxe Edition)” (2017 soundtrack; Vol. 1; In Theaters; Hollywood)
VARIOUS ARTISTS
“13 Reasons Why (A Netflix Original Series Soundtrack)” (two LPs; See here; Download; Paperback; Merch; Interscope)
AUG. 18, 2017
AUDIOSLAVE
“Audioslave” (2002 album; Epic / Legacy)
ROY AYERS UBIQUITY
“Lifeline” (1977 album; Polydor)
MARY J. BLIGE
“Strength of a Woman” (2017 album; Capitol)
CHEAP TRICK
“We’re All Alright!” (2017 album; Big Machine)
ERASURE
“World Be Gone” (2017 album; orange-colored vinyl; Mute)
JERRY GARCIA
“Garcia” (1972 album; Sky Blue Vinyl; Black Vinyl; ATO)
HAIM
“Something to Tell You” (2017 album; Columbia)
CALVIN HARRIS
“Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1” (2017 album; Columbia)
INTERPOL
“Our Love to Admire” (2007 album; Capitol)
K.D. LANG
“Ingénue (25th Anniversary Edition)” (1992 album; two LPs, including the original album and “MTV Unplugged”; Nonesuch)
RANDY NEWMAN
“Dark Matter” (2017 album; Nonesuch)
NINA SIMONE
“Nina Simone at Town Hall” (1959 album), “Nina Simone at Newport” (1960 album), “Forbidden Fruit” (1961 album), “Nina Simone at the Village Gate” (1962 album; Not Now Music)
THE STYLE COUNCIL
“Our Favourite Shop” (1985 album; Polydor)
311
“Greatest Hits ’93-’03” (2003 compilation; Volcano / Legacy)
NEIL YOUNG & CRAZY HORSE
“American Stars ‘N Bars” (1977 album), “Comes a Time” (1978 album), “Rust Never Sleeps” (1979 album), “Live Rust” (1979 album; Reprise)
AUG. 25, 2017
ALEX CHILTON
“A Man Called Destruction” (1995 album; remastered, with seven bonus tracks; Hear here; Read here; Omnivore Recordings)
ENYA
“The Very Best of Enya” (2009 compilation; two LPs; Reprise)
BILL EVANS
“The Paris Concert: Edition Two” (1979 album; Original Recordings)
ELTON JOHN
“Rock of the Westies” (1975 album; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Mercury / UMe)
THE KNACK
“Get the Knack” (1979 album; mastered from the original master tapes; Mobile Fidelity)
MÖTLEY CRÜE
“XXX: 30 Years of Girls, Girls, Girls” (1987 album; eBay; Merch; Mötley)
PROCOL HARUM
“A Salty Dog” (1969 album; mastered from the original master tapes; Mobile Fidelity)
STEVIE WONDER
“Stevie Wonder’s Original Musiquarium I” (1982 album; two LPs; Motown / UMe)
AUG. 31, 2017
CHRISTINA AGUILERA
“Christina Aguilera” (1999 album; Urban Outfitters-exclusive, with download card; RCA)
SEPT. 1, 2017
MEAT LOAF
“Bat Out of Hell” (1977 album; Sheet Music; Friday Music)
THE SISTERS OF MERCY
“Some Girls Wander By Mistake” (1992 compilation, expanded to four-LP box set; Read here; Amazon UK; Rhino / Elektra)
SLIGHTLY STOOPID
“Meanwhile … Back at the Lab” (2015 album; Stoopid / MRI)
THE VERVE
“Urban Hymns (Deluxe Edition)” (1997 album; remastered, with the previously unreleased “Live at Haigh Hall 5.24.98” concert; six-LP box set; Virgin / UMe)
SEPT. 8, 2017
JAMES BROWN
“The Explosive James Brown: The Early King Recordings” (16 songs; Contrast)
ZAC BROWN BAND
“Welcome Home” (2017 album; On Tour; Merch; Southern Ground / Atlantic)
CATHERINE WHEEL
“Chrome” (1993 album, featuring “Crank”; 180-gram Black Vinyl; Music on Vinyl)
DEPECHE MODE
“The Best of Depeche Mode Volume 1” (2006 compilation; three-LP set; Rhino / Warner)
JIMI HENDRIX
“Experience Hendrix: The Best of Jimi Hendrix” (1997 compilation; Legacy)
LIMP BIZKIT
“Significant Other” (1999 album; Interscope / UMe)
LYNYRD SKYNYRD
“Second Helping” (1974 album), “Nuthin’ Fancy” (1975 album; both are two-LP sets, 200-gram, 45rpm; Analogue Productions)
MATCHBOX 20
“Yourself or Someone Like You” (1996 album; Transparent Red Vinyl; Atlantic)
MAZZY STAR
“So Tonight That I Might See” (1993 album; Capitol / UMe)
PAPA ROACH
“Infested” (2000 album), “Lovehatetragedy” (2002 album; Geffen / UMe)
PARAMORE
“After Laughter” (2017 album; Black & White Marble Vinyl, with download card; Fueled By Ramen)
PERCY SLEDGE
“The Percy Sledge Way” (1967 album; Bear Family)
SNOOP DOGG
“The Last Meal” (2000 album; Frontline)
VARIOUS ARTISTS
“The Stax Vinyl 7s Box” (seven double-sided 45 RPM singles, featuring tracks by Margie Joseph, Barbara Lewis, Johnnie Taylor, William Bell, etc.; Stax)
NEIL YOUNG
“Hitchhiker” (previously unreleased album from 1976; some of the songs appeared on other Young albums, with two tracks – “Hawaii” and “Give Me Strength” – being released for the first time; Hear here; On Tour; Reprise)
SEPT. 15, 2017
CHRIS BELL
“I Am the Cosmos” (1974-1975 recordings, released by Rykodisc in 1992; clear vinyl, with download; Omnivore Recordings)
SHAWN COLVIN
“A Few Small Repairs (20th Anniversary Edition)” (1997 album; Columbia / Legacy)
THE DOORS
“The Singles” (20 double-sided 7-inch singles; Rhino / Elektra)
MISSY ELLIOTT
“Da Real World” (1999 album; two LPs), “Miss E … So Addictive” (2001 album; two LPs; Atlantic)
FUNKADELIC
“Maggot Brain” (1971 album; Clear and Blue Vinyl; 4 Men With Beards)
THE MUFFS
“The Muffs” (1993 album; Drastic Plastic)
LINDA RONSTADT
“Simple Dreams (40th Anniversary Edition)” (1977 album; with three bonus tracks; Read here; Rhino)
SIR SLY
“Don’t You Worry, Honey” (2017 album; Urban Outfitters-exclusive; Interscope)
DUSTY SPRINGFIELD
“Stay Awhile / I Only Want to Be With You” (1964 album; 180-gram mono vinyl), “Dusty” (1964 album; 180-gram mono vinyl), “Ooooooweeee!!!” (1965 album; 180-gram mono vinyl; Premium Cool)
SQUEEZE
“East Side Story” (1981 album; A&M / UMe)
USHER
“My Way” (1997 album; Urban Outfitters-Exclusive Vinyl; On Tour)
SEPT. 22, 2017
STEVE EARLE
“The Mountain” (1999 album, with the Del McCoury Band), “Transcendental Blues” (2000 album), “Sidetracks” (2002 compilation; Warner)
ELTON JOHN
“Empty Sky” (1969 debut album), “Blue Moves” (1976 album; includes “Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word” and “Bite Your Lip ]Get Up and Dance!]”), “The Big Picture” (1997 album; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Mercury / UMe)
ELVIS PRESLEY
“He Touched Me” (1972 album; 180-gram audiophile colored vinyl; Friday Music)
THE ROLLING STONES
“Their Satanic Majesties Request (50th Anniversary Edition)” (1967 album; special audiophile edition includes two 180-gram vinyl LPs and mono and stereo versions on Hybrid SACD, newly remastered by Bob Ludwig at Gateway Mastering, with a 20-page book; eBay; On Tour; Merch; ABKCO)
STEPPENWOLF
“Gold: Their Great Hits” (1971 compilation, mastered by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio from the original analog tapes; 200-gram plating and pressing; Analogue Productions)
VARIOUS ARTISTS
“Silicon Valley (Music From the HBO Original Series)” (Seasons 1-3; Stream Season 4; HBO; Mass Appeal)
SEPT. 29, 2017
DAVID BOWIE
“A New Career In A New Town (1977-1982)” (13-LP box set with 84-page book), “‘Heroes'” (Picture Disc; eBay; Merch; Rhino / Parlophone)
STEVE EARLE
“Jerusalem” (2002 album), “Just an American Boy” (2003 live album; three LPs), “The Revolution Starts Now” (2004 album; Warner)
ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA
“Out of the Blue (40th Anniversary Edition)” (1977 album; double picture disc vinyl package; Read here; eBay; Merch; Legacy)
THE FLAMING LIPS
“Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots” (2002 album; Picture Disc; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Warner)
GORILLAZ
“Humanz” (2017 album; Double Picture Disc; eBay; On Tour; Merch; Warner / Parlophone)
THE HEAD AND THE HEART
“Signs of Light” (2016 album; Picture Disc; On Tour; Merch; Warner)
LINKIN PARK
“Minutes to Midnight” (2007 album; Picture Disc; eBay; Merch; Warner)
THE MONKEES
“Headquarters Stack-O-Tracks (50th Anniversary Edition)” (1967 album, with original backing tracks and instrumental versions; 180-gram audiophile clear vinyl; eBay; Merch; Friday Music)
THE MOTHERS OF INVENTION
“Absolutely Free” (1967 album; double 180-gram LP, mastered by Bernie Grundman from the original analog master tapes, with 20 minutes of bonus material; eBay; Merch; Zappa Family Trust / UMe)
NELSON
“After the Rain” (1990 album; with limited-edition autographed photo; Friday Music)
THE ROLLING STONES
“From the Vault – Sticky Fingers: Live At The Fonda Theater 2015” (three-LP, one-DVD set; eBay; Merch; Eagle Rock)
VARIOUS ARTISTS
“NOW That’s What I Call Halloween” (2015 compilation; eBay; Merch; Legacy)
OCT. 6, 2017
THE REPLACEMENTS
“For Sale: Live At Maxwell’s 1986” (two LPs; Rhino / Warner)
SPANDAU BALLET
“Through the Barricades” (1986 album; remastered; Epic / Legacy)
OCT. 13, 2017
BARENAKED LADIES
“Gordon” (1992 debut album; two LPs; Rhino / Warner)
THELONIOUS MONK
“Thelonious in Action: Recorded at the Five Spot Cafe” (1958 album), “Thelonious Alone In San Francisco” (1959 album; Original Jazz Classics)
THE WES MONTGOMERY TRIO
“A Dynamic New Sound: Guitar / Organ / Drums” (1959 album; Original Jazz Classics)
MONTROSE
“Montrose” (1973 album; two-LP deluxe edition), “Paper Money” (1974 album; two-LP deluxe edition; Rhino / Warner)
SKINNY PUPPY
“Remission” (1984 album), “Bites” (1985 album; Nettwerk)
HANS ZIMMER
“Dunkirk (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” (2017 film; In Theaters; WaterTower Music)
OCT. 20, 2017
TORI AMOS
“Native Invader” (2017 album; two LPs; Decca)
GEORGE MICHAEL
“Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1” (1990 album; eBay; Merch; Columbia / Legacy)
WILSON PICKETT
“The Exciting Wilson Pickett” (1966 album; Turquoise Vinyl; eBay; Merch; 4 Men With Beards)
IGGY POP
“The Idiot” (1977 album; Purple Vinyl), “Lust for Life” (1977 album; Red Vinyl; eBay; Merch; 4 Men With Beards)
THE SMITHS
“The Queen Is Dead (Deluxe Edition)” (1986 album; five-LP box set; remastered, with demos, B-sides and alternative versions, plus “Live in Boston”; eBay; Merch; Rhino / Warner)
OCT. 27, 2017
EPMD
“Unfinished Business” (1989 album; two LPs; Capitol / UMe)
DAVE MASON
“Alone Together” (1970 album; includes “Only You Know and I Know”; Friday Music)
POISON
“Look LWhat the Cat Dragged In” (1986 album; eBay; Merch; Friday Music)
NOV. 3, 2017
DEEP PURPLE
“A Fire in the Sky: A Career-Spanning Collection” (three LPs; Merch; Rhino / Warner)
ROY ORBISON
“A Love So Beautiful: Roy Orbison with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra” (Merch; Legacy)
NOV. 10, 2017
MISSY ELLIOTT
“Under Construction” (2002 album; two LPs; Merch; Atlantic)
ARETHA FRANKLIN
“A Brand New Me: Aretha Franklin With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra” (Merch; Rhino / Atlantic)
THE KINKS
“Sleepwalker [Vinyl]” (1977 album; audiophile black and white swirl; eBay; Merch; Friday Music)
NOV. 24, 2017
CHRIS BELL
“The Complete Chris Bell” (six-LP box set; Omnivore Recordings)
RASPBERRIES
“Pop Art Live” (three-LP set, with download, capturing the full 28-song set from the original lineup, recorded on Nov. 26, 2004, at the House of Blues in their hometown of Cleveland; See here; Omnivore Recordings)
DEC. 1, 2017
MEAT LOAF
“Bat Out of Hell” (1977 album; Colored Vinyl; Friday Music)
DEC. 8, 2017
LEAD BELLY
“A Celebration: Classic Sides 1934-1944” (JSP)