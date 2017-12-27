Published on December 27th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Vampire Weekend Album Discography
A selection of Vampire Weekend studio, live and compilation albums:
Vampire Weekend (XL Recordings, 2008)
Producer: Rostam Batmanglij
Highlights: “Mansard Roof,” “A-Punk,” “Oxford Comma,” “Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa,” “The Kids Don’t Stand a Chance””
Contra (2010)
Producer: Rostam Batmanglij
Highlights: “Horchata,” “Cousins,” “Giving Up the Gun,” “Holiday,” “White Sky,” “Run”
Modern Vampires of the City (2013)
Producers: Rostam Batmanglij, Ariel Rechtshaid
Highlights: “Diane Young,” “Ya Hey,” “Unbelievers,” “Step”