Vampire Weekend Album Discography

A selection of Vampire Weekend studio, live and compilation albums:

Vampire Weekend (XL Recordings, 2008)

Producer: Rostam Batmanglij

Highlights: “Mansard Roof,” “A-Punk,” “Oxford Comma,” “Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa,” “The Kids Don’t Stand a Chance””

Contra (2010)

Producer: Rostam Batmanglij

Highlights: “Horchata,” “Cousins,” “Giving Up the Gun,” “Holiday,” “White Sky,” “Run”

Modern Vampires of the City (2013)

Producers: Rostam Batmanglij, Ariel Rechtshaid

Highlights: “Diane Young,” “Ya Hey,” “Unbelievers,” “Step”

