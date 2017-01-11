Updates

Updates / Additions: Zac Brown Band, Jessi Colter, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Jan. 14, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

New Releases

“÷,” Ed Sheeran – March 3

“The Psalms,” Jessi Colter – March 24

“You Had Me At Goodbye,” Samantha Crain – March 24

“Unbreakable,” Selah – March 24

“The Ride,” Nelly Furtado – March 31

“Welcome Home,” Zac Brown Band – May 12

Reissues

“Tango in the Night (Expanded Edition),” Fleetwood Mac – Feb. 24

“The Very Best of Brenton Wood,” Brenton Wood – new release date, Feb. 24

