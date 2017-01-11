Published on January 11th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Zac Brown Band, Jessi Colter, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Jan. 14, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
New Releases
“÷,” Ed Sheeran – March 3
“The Psalms,” Jessi Colter – March 24
“You Had Me At Goodbye,” Samantha Crain – March 24
“Unbreakable,” Selah – March 24
“The Ride,” Nelly Furtado – March 31
“Welcome Home,” Zac Brown Band – May 12
$3.99 Albums » … $5 Albums » … $6.99 Albums » … $0.69 Song Store » … Band T-Shirts »
Reissues
“Tango in the Night (Expanded Edition),” Fleetwood Mac – Feb. 24
“The Very Best of Brenton Wood,” Brenton Wood – new release date, Feb. 24