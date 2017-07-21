Published on July 21st, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Wolf Parade, Dee Dee Bridgewater, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of July 20, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
New Releases
“Galax,” Wild Ponies – Aug. 25
“Freedom Child,” The Script – Sept. 1
“Memphis … Yes, I’m Ready,” Dee Dee Bridgewater – Sept. 15
“Cry Cry Cry,” Wolf Parade – Oct. 6
“Keepsake,” Elizabeth and the Catapult – Oct. 20
Reissues
““Anthology 2: Groups & Collaborations,” Steve Howe – Aug. 11
“Scoop,” “Another Scoop,” “Scoop 3,” Pete Townshend – Aug. 18
“A Fire in the Sky: A Career-Spanning Collection,” Deep Purple – Sept. 8
“Maria Callas: Remastered Live Recordings 1949-1964,” Maria Callas – Sept. 15
“The People’s Tenor,” Luciano Pavarotti – Sept. 22