Updates

Published on July 7th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault

0

Updates / Additions: Wolf Alice, Brian McKnight, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of July 7, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

New Releases

“Hell Yeah,” KMFDM – Aug. 18

“Near and Far,” Deborah Henriksson – Aug. 25

“Genesis,” Brian McKnight – Aug. 25

“Did It For the Party,” Big & Rich – Sept. 15

“Visions of a Life,” Wolf Alice – Sept. 29

“Fatherhood,” Kele Okereke – Oct. 6

Tophatter.com: Items Sell in 90 Seconds … 10 Million Shoppers & Counting »

$3.99 Albums »$5 Albums »$6.99 Albums »$0.69 Song Store »Band T-Shirts »

Reissues

“Urban Hymns (Deluxe Edition),” The Verve – Sept. 1

“Guitar Star: The Complete RCA Singles A’s & B’s,” Duane Eddy – Sept. 8

“Through the Eyes of Love: The Complete Arista 7″ Singles,” Melissa Manchester – Sept. 8

“Day of the Eagle: The Best of Robin Trower,” Robin Trower – Sept. 8

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,


About the Author

Gerry Galipault debuted Pause & Play online in October 1997. Since then, it has become the definitive place for CD-release dates — with a worldwide audience.


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2015 by Pause & Play. All Rights Reserved. Brought to you by Rough & Ready Media. Logo by Movidea.


Back to Top ↑