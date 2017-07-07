Published on July 7th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Wolf Alice, Brian McKnight, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of July 7, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
New Releases
“Hell Yeah,” KMFDM – Aug. 18
“Near and Far,” Deborah Henriksson – Aug. 25
“Genesis,” Brian McKnight – Aug. 25
“Did It For the Party,” Big & Rich – Sept. 15
“Visions of a Life,” Wolf Alice – Sept. 29
“Fatherhood,” Kele Okereke – Oct. 6
Reissues
“Urban Hymns (Deluxe Edition),” The Verve – Sept. 1
“Guitar Star: The Complete RCA Singles A’s & B’s,” Duane Eddy – Sept. 8
“Through the Eyes of Love: The Complete Arista 7″ Singles,” Melissa Manchester – Sept. 8
“Day of the Eagle: The Best of Robin Trower,” Robin Trower – Sept. 8