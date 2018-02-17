Updates / Additions: Willie Nelson, The Neighbourhood, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Feb. 17, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

NEW RELEASES

“The Neighbourhood,” The Neighbourhood – March 9

“Language,” Starchild & The New Romantic – March 23

“Strawberry Wind,” Jessie Baylin – April 27

“Foreigner With the 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus,” Foreigner – April 27

“No Revenge Necessary,” Nolatet – April 27

“Last Man Standing,” Willie Nelson – April 27

“Goodbye Sunshine, Hello Nighttime,” Family of the Year – May 18

“Toronto,” Ian Moore – May 25

REISSUES

“The Essential Eric Andersen,” Eric Andersen – March 30

“The Complete Releases 1955-62,” The Cleftones – April 6

“The Best of the Hickory Records Years (1970-1978),” Don Gibson – April 6

“The Kingston Trio Collection 1958-62,” The Kingston Trio – April 6

“The Walter ‘Furry’ Lewis Collection 1927-61,” Walter “Furry” Lewis – April 6

“Be Well, Be Safe, Be Lucky … The Anthology,” Peter Banks – April 13

“Changestwobowie,” David Bowie – April 13

“Purveyor of Balladry: The Best of Nino Tempo On Atlantic,” Nino Tempo – April 13

“Cheech & Chong’s Up In Smoke: 40th Anniversary Deluxe Collector’s Edition,” Cheech & Chong – April 20

“Complete Albums Volume 1 (1968-1976) [Vinyl],” Steve Miller Band – May 18

“Under the Influence Volume Six: A Collection of Rare Soul & Disco,” various artists – June 1

