Published on August 16th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault

Updates / Additions: Weezer, 98°, Lucinda Williams, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Aug. 16-17, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

New Releases

“Trip,” Mike Stern – Sept. 8

“Let Me Go,” Philip Selway – Sept. 15

“21st Century Ghost,” The Urban Renewal Project – Sept. 15

“The Mugician,” Keyon Harrold – Sept. 29

“This Sweet Old World,” Lucinda Williams – Sept. 29

“Joseph Childress,” Joseph Childress – Oct. 6

“Love Rides a Dark Horse,” Gill Landry – Oct. 6

“Let It Snow,” 98° – Oct. 13

“Turn Out the Lights,” Julien Baker- Oct. 27

“(how to live) AS GHOSTS,” 10 Years – Oct. 27

“Pacific Daydream,” Weezer – Oct. 27

“Heartbreak on a Full Moon,” Chris Brown – release date, Oct. 31

“Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown,” Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown – Nov. 3

“Belle of the West,” Samantha Fish – Nov. 3

“The Animal Spirits,” James Holden & The Animal Spirits – Nov. 3

“Radnor & Lee,” Radnor & Lee – Nov. 10

Reissues

“Carol Burnett Sings (Expanded Edition),” Carol Burnett – Oct. 6

“Whitesnake (30th Anniversary Edition),” Whitesnake – Oct. 6

“A Legend Never Dies: Essential Recordings 1976-1997,” Luther Allison – Oct. 27

“The Hits Collection 1947-62,” Vic Damone – Nov. 3

