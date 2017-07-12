Published on July 12th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Van Morrison, Galantis, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of July 12, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
New Releases
“The Aviary,” Galantis – Sept. 15
“Smoke & Mirrors,” Jess and the Bandits – Sept. 15
“Roll With the Punches,” Van Morrison – Sept. 22
“Aromanticism,” Moses Sumney – Sept. 22
Reissues
“The Singles Collection As & Bs 1951-61,” Johnnie Ray – Sept. 8
“The Johnny Horton Collection 1950-60,” Johnny Horton – Sept. 8