Published on September 6th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: U2, St. Vincent, Michael Jackson, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Sept. 6, 2017)
New Releases
“Leave Me Breathless,” Ane Brun – Oct. 6
“Beyond.Desire,” Dead Leaf Echo – Oct. 13
“Hexadecimal,” Filmspeed – Oct. 13
“MASSEDUCTION,” St. Vincent – Oct. 13
“All American Made,” Margo Price – Oct. 20
“Poetry in Motion,” SOJA – Oct. 27
“Feel the Vibe,” Saràyah – Oct. 27
“Songs of Experience,” U2 – release date, Dec. 1
Reissues
“Scream,” Michael Jackson – Sept. 29
“A Message from The Meters – The Complete Josie, Reprise & Warner Bros. Singles 1968-1977 [Vinyl],” The Meters – Oct. 27
