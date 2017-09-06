Updates

Updates / Additions: U2, St. Vincent, Michael Jackson, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Sept. 6, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

New Releases

“Leave Me Breathless,” Ane Brun – Oct. 6

“Beyond.Desire,” Dead Leaf Echo – Oct. 13

“Hexadecimal,” Filmspeed – Oct. 13

“MASSEDUCTION,” St. Vincent – Oct. 13

“All American Made,” Margo Price – Oct. 20

“Poetry in Motion,” SOJA – Oct. 27

“Feel the Vibe,” Saràyah – Oct. 27

“Songs of Experience,” U2 – release date, Dec. 1

Reissues

“Scream,” Michael Jackson – Sept. 29

“A Message from The Meters – The Complete Josie, Reprise & Warner Bros. Singles 1968-1977 [Vinyl],” The Meters – Oct. 27

