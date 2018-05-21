Updates

Updates / Additions: Troye Sivan, Amanda Shires, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of May 21, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

NEW RELEASES

“While We’re At It,” The Mighty Mighty Bosstones – June 15

“Dan + Shay,” Dan + Shay – June 22

“Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack),” Danny Elfman – July 6

“Something Smells Funky ‘Round Here,” Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio – July 13

“Dyna-Mite,” Jon Cleary – July 13

“To the Sunset,” Amanda Shires – Aug. 3

“Original Human Music,” Ultraphonix – Aug. 3

“Window Flowers,” Liz Cooper and the Stampede – Aug. 10

“Shooter,” Shooter Jennings – Aug. 10

“Apocalypse,” Primal Fear – Aug. 10

“Let’s Go Sunshine,” The Kooks – Aug. 31

“Bloom,” Troye Sivan – Aug. 31

“Book of Bad Decisions,” Clutch – Sept. 7

REISSUES

“Planet Beat: From the Shel Talmy Vaults,” various artists – June 29

“The Chet Atkins Singles Collection 1946-62,” Chet Atkins – July 6

“The Del-Vikings Collection 1956-62,” The Del-Vikings – July 6

“The Complete Sessions at West 54th,” Ben Folds Five – July 6

“Things to Remember: The Pamper Demos,” Willie Nelson – July 6

“The Dave Van Ronk Collection 1958-62,” Dave Van Ronk – July 6

“Chicago II: Collector’s Edition,” Chicago – Aug. 31

“Keychains & Snowstorms: The Soft Cell Story,” Soft Cell – Sept. 7

