Published on June 9th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Tony Joe White, You Me at Six, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of June 9, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
“Cage to Rattle,” Daughtry – July 27
“Diamond Boy,” Enuff Z’Nuff – Aug. 10
“See You Next Year,” Detroit Rebellion – Aug. 24
“Marauder,” Interpol – album title, release date, Aug. 24
“I Hope You’re Happy,” Blue October – new release date, Aug. 31
“Anthem,” Madeleine Peyroux – Aug. 31
“Indigo,” Wild Nothing – Aug. 31
“Strange Conversation,” Mandy Barnett – Sept. 28
“Bad Mouthin’,” Tony Joe White – Sept. 28
“VI,” You Me at Six – Oct. 5
Father’s Day: Electronic Gift Guide »
“Piano & A Microphone 1983,” Prince – Sept. 21
“120 Years of Deutsche Grammophon – The Anniversary Edition,” various artists – Sept. 21
Computers, Tablets & Accessories »