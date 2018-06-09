Updates

Updates / Additions: Tony Joe White, You Me at Six, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of June 9, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

NEW RELEASES

“Cage to Rattle,” Daughtry – July 27

“Diamond Boy,” Enuff Z’Nuff – Aug. 10

“See You Next Year,” Detroit Rebellion – Aug. 24

“Marauder,” Interpol – album title, release date, Aug. 24

“I Hope You’re Happy,” Blue October – new release date, Aug. 31

“Anthem,” Madeleine Peyroux – Aug. 31

“Indigo,” Wild Nothing – Aug. 31

“Strange Conversation,” Mandy Barnett – Sept. 28

“Bad Mouthin’,” Tony Joe White – Sept. 28

“VI,” You Me at Six – Oct. 5

REISSUES

“Piano & A Microphone 1983,” Prince – Sept. 21

“120 Years of Deutsche Grammophon – The Anniversary Edition,” various artists – Sept. 21

