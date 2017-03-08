Published on March 8th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Todd Rundgren, Trombone Shorty, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of March 7-8, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
New Releases
“The Get Down II (Original Soundtrack From The Netflix Original Series),” various artists – April 14
“Circo Soledad,” Ricardo Arjona – April 21
“A Place Where There’s No More Pain,” Life of Agony – April 28
“Parking Lot Symphony,” Trombone Shorty – April 28
“Cartoons,” Hollow Everdaze – May 12
“White Knight,” Todd Rundgren – May 12
“Gilded,” Jade Jackson – May 19
“Crooked Teeth,” Papa Roach – May 19
“Crack-Up,” Fleet Foxes – June 16
Reissues
“Infinite Tuesday: Autobiographical Riffs – The Music,” Mike Nesmith – April 14
‘Official Bootleg Box Set Volume 1,” Humble Pie – April 21
“World Spirituality Classics, Volume 1: The Ecstatic Music of Alice Coltrane Turiyasangitananda,” Alice Coltrane – May 12
“Betty’s Self-Rising Southern Blends, Vol. 3,” Chris Robinson Brotherhood – May 12