Updates / Additions: Todd Rundgren, Trombone Shorty, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of March 7-8, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

“The Get Down II (Original Soundtrack From The Netflix Original Series),” various artists – April 14

“Circo Soledad,” Ricardo Arjona – April 21

“A Place Where There’s No More Pain,” Life of Agony – April 28

“Parking Lot Symphony,” Trombone Shorty – April 28

“Cartoons,” Hollow Everdaze – May 12

“White Knight,” Todd Rundgren – May 12

“Gilded,” Jade Jackson – May 19

“Crooked Teeth,” Papa Roach – May 19

“Crack-Up,” Fleet Foxes – June 16

“Infinite Tuesday: Autobiographical Riffs – The Music,” Mike Nesmith – April 14

‘Official Bootleg Box Set Volume 1,” Humble Pie – April 21

“World Spirituality Classics, Volume 1: The Ecstatic Music of Alice Coltrane Turiyasangitananda,” Alice Coltrane – May 12

“Betty’s Self-Rising Southern Blends, Vol. 3,” Chris Robinson Brotherhood – May 12