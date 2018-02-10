Updates

Updates / Additions: Thirty Seconds to Mars, Stryper, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Feb. 10, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

NEW RELEASES

“The Magic Gang,” The Magic Gang – March 16

“The Junction,” The Manhattan Transfer – March 30

“The New Album,” Thirty Seconds to Mars – April 6

“Johnny Cash: Forever Words,” various artists – April 6

“Mood Swing,” The Goldberg Sisters – April 13

“The Other,” King Tuff – April 13

“Family Tree,” Black Stone Cherry – April 20

“God Damn Evil,” Stryper – April 20

“Lavender,” Half Waif – April 27

“Islands,” Ash – May 18

REISSUES

“Shake It Up (Expanded Edition)” and “Heartbeat City (Expanded Edition),” The Cars – March 30

