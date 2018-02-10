Published on February 10th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Thirty Seconds to Mars, Stryper, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Feb. 10, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
“The Magic Gang,” The Magic Gang – March 16
“The Junction,” The Manhattan Transfer – March 30
“The New Album,” Thirty Seconds to Mars – April 6
“Johnny Cash: Forever Words,” various artists – April 6
“Mood Swing,” The Goldberg Sisters – April 13
“The Other,” King Tuff – April 13
“Family Tree,” Black Stone Cherry – April 20
“God Damn Evil,” Stryper – April 20
“Lavender,” Half Waif – April 27
“Islands,” Ash – May 18
Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones »
$3.99 Albums » … $5 Albums » … $6.99 Albums » … $0.69 Song Store » … Band T-Shirts »
“Shake It Up (Expanded Edition)” and “Heartbeat City (Expanded Edition),” The Cars – March 30
Shure MV88 iOS Digital Stereo Condenser Microphone »