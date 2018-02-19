Updates / Additions: Thievery Corporation, Derek Smalls, etc.

Updates

NEW RELEASES

“While the Young Punks Dance,” Creed Bratton – April 6

“Ms. Behave,” Rosie & the Riveters – April 6

“Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing),” Derek Smalls – April 13

“Unexpected,” Jason Crabb – April 20

“Return to the East Live (2016),” Dokken – April 20

“Inter-Fusion,” Shuggie Otis – April 20

“Carter Stanley’s Eyes,” Peter Rowan – April 20

“Treasures from the Temple,” Thievery Corporation – April 20

“Night Time People,” The Bamboos – June 8

REISSUES

“The Road To Utopia: The Complete Recordings 1974-82,” Todd Rundgren / Utopia – April 20

“Who Came First (45th Anniversary Expanded Edition),” Pete Townshend – April 20

“Live at the Fillmore East 1968,” The Who – April 20

“Fish Out of Water,” Chris Squire – April 27

“The Atlantic Years [Vinyl],” Ornette Coleman – May 11

