Published on February 19th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Thievery Corporation, Derek Smalls, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Feb. 19-20, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
“While the Young Punks Dance,” Creed Bratton – April 6
“Ms. Behave,” Rosie & the Riveters – April 6
“Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing),” Derek Smalls – April 13
“Unexpected,” Jason Crabb – April 20
“Return to the East Live (2016),” Dokken – April 20
“Inter-Fusion,” Shuggie Otis – April 20
“Carter Stanley’s Eyes,” Peter Rowan – April 20
“Treasures from the Temple,” Thievery Corporation – April 20
“Night Time People,” The Bamboos – June 8
“The Road To Utopia: The Complete Recordings 1974-82,” Todd Rundgren / Utopia – April 20
“Who Came First (45th Anniversary Expanded Edition),” Pete Townshend – April 20
“Live at the Fillmore East 1968,” The Who – April 20
“Fish Out of Water,” Chris Squire – April 27
“The Atlantic Years [Vinyl],” Ornette Coleman – May 11
“Night of the Living Dead (The Criterion Collection)” »