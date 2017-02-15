Published on February 15th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: The String Cheese Incident, Phish, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Feb. 15, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
New Releases
“Believe,” The String Cheese Incident – April 7
“Fujiya & Miyagi,” Fujiya & Miyagi – April 21
“Pageant,” PWR BTTM – May 12
The Lady Gaga Album Discography »
$3.99 Albums » … $5 Albums » … $6.99 Albums » … $0.69 Song Store » … Band T-Shirts »
Reissues
“St. Louis ’93,” Phish – March 31
“Tango in the Night (Deluxe Edition),” Fleetwood Mac – yet another new release date, March 31
“Classic Albums 1959-60,” The Cannoball Adderley Quintet – May 5
“The Prestige Collection 1960-1962,” Gene Ammons – May 5
“The Complete Releases 1956-62,” Aretha Franklin – May 5
“The Complete Recordings 1952-1962,” Don Gibson – May 5
“The Complete Releases 1955-62,” Marvin Rainwater – May 5
DVD / Blu-ray
“Morsefeat 2015,” The Neal Morse Band – March 24
“Leonard Cohen – Live In San Sebastian 1988: The Classic Spanish Broadcast,” Leonard Cohen – April 7