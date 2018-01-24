Published on January 24th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Sting & Shaggy, Led Zeppelin, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Jan. 24, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
“World Gone Mad,” The Weight Band – Feb. 23
“I Put a Spell on You,” Casey Abrams – March 16
“H+,” JB Dunckel – March 16
“rock2,” The Dean Ween Group – March 16
“Botanical Gardens,” Don McLean – March 23
“A Heart Never Knows,” The Price Sisters – March 23
“Everything’s Fine,” Jean Grae & Quelle Chris – March 30
“No Mercy In This Land,” Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite – March 30
“When My Heart Felt Volcanic,” The Aces – April 6
“Find a Light,” Blackberry Smoke – April 6
“Bark Your Head Off, Dog,” Hop Along – April 6
“How to: Friend, Love, Freefall,” Rainbow Kitten Surprise – April 6
“Evil Spirit,” The Damned – April 13
“Mise En Abyme,” A Big Yes and a small no – April 20
“44/876,” Sting & Shaggy – April 20
“Can’t Wake Up,” Shakey Graves – May 4
“Stranger Than Fiction,” Bad Religion – March 9
“Complete Recordings On Deutsche Grammophon & Decca,” Leonard Bernstein – March 9
“Brave (Deluxe Edition),” Marillion – March 9
“Closing Time,” Tom Waits – March 9
“The Best of the Grateful Dead Live – Volume I: 1969-1977,” Grateful Dead – March 23
“How the West Was Won,” Led Zeppelin – March 23
