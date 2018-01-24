Updates

Updates / Additions: Sting & Shaggy, Led Zeppelin, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Jan. 24, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

NEW RELEASES

“World Gone Mad,” The Weight Band – Feb. 23

“I Put a Spell on You,” Casey Abrams – March 16

“H+,” JB Dunckel – March 16

“rock2,” The Dean Ween Group – March 16

“Botanical Gardens,” Don McLean – March 23

“A Heart Never Knows,” The Price Sisters – March 23

“Everything’s Fine,” Jean Grae & Quelle Chris – March 30

“No Mercy In This Land,” Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite – March 30

“When My Heart Felt Volcanic,” The Aces – April 6

“Find a Light,” Blackberry Smoke – April 6

“Bark Your Head Off, Dog,” Hop Along – April 6

“How to: Friend, Love, Freefall,” Rainbow Kitten Surprise – April 6

“Evil Spirit,” The Damned – April 13

“Mise En Abyme,” A Big Yes and a small no – April 20

“44/876,” Sting & Shaggy – April 20

“Can’t Wake Up,” Shakey Graves – May 4

REISSUES

“Stranger Than Fiction,” Bad Religion – March 9

“Complete Recordings On Deutsche Grammophon & Decca,” Leonard Bernstein – March 9

“Brave (Deluxe Edition),” Marillion – March 9

“Closing Time,” Tom Waits – March 9

“The Best of the Grateful Dead Live – Volume I: 1969-1977,” Grateful Dead – March 23

“How the West Was Won,” Led Zeppelin – March 23

