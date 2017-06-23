Published on June 23rd, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Stephen Stills & Judy Collins, Ariel Pink, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of June 23, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
New Releases
“Ballads,” Paula Cole – Aug. 11
“How Do You Spell Heaven?,” Guided By Voices – Aug. 14
“Dive Deep,” Andrew Belle – Aug. 25
“Trinity Lane,” Lilly Hiatt – Aug. 25
“Omnion,” Hercules and Love Affair – Sept. 1
“Lovers,” Anna of the North – Sept. 8
“Will to Power,” Arch Enemy – Sept. 8
“Light Information,” Chad VanGaalen – Sept. 8
“Carnival III: The Fall and Rise of a Refugee,” Wyclef Jean – Sept. 15
“Dedicated to Bobby Jameson,” Ariel Pink – Sept. 15
“Sir,” Fischerspooner – Sept. 22
“Stills & Collins,” Stephen Stills & Judy Collins – Sept. 22
“Open,” Grandbrothers – Oct. 20
Reissues
“Hitchhiker,” Neil Young – Aug. 4