Published on January 17th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Squirrel Nut Zippers, Tracey Thorn, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Jan. 17, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
“NOW That’s What I Call Music! 65,” various artists – Feb. 2
“Dita Von Teese,” Dita Von Teese – Feb. 16
“Fever,” Black Milk – Feb. 23
“Record,” Tracey Thorn – March 2
“Violence,” Editors – March 9
“I Need to Start a Garden,” Haley Heynderickx – March 9
“White Is Relic/Irrealis Mood,” of Montreal – March 9
“Cocoa Sugar,” Young Fathers – March 9
“Love, Simon (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack),” various artists – March 16
“Home State,” Jordan Davis – March 23
“New Material,” Preoccupations – March 23
“Beasts of Burgundy,” Squirrel Nut Zippers – March 23
“Dirt,” Yamantaka // Sonic Titan – March 23
“Motel Bouquet,” Caitlin Canty – March 30
“Burn It Down,” The Dead Daisies – April 6
“The Straight Hits!,” Josh T. Pearson – April 13
“World’s Strongest Man,” Gaz Coombes – May 4
“Dare,” The Hunna – May 25
“Concert for George,” various artists – Feb. 23
