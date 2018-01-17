Updates

Updates / Additions: Squirrel Nut Zippers, Tracey Thorn, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Jan. 17, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

NEW RELEASES

“NOW That’s What I Call Music! 65,” various artists – Feb. 2

“Dita Von Teese,” Dita Von Teese – Feb. 16

“Fever,” Black Milk – Feb. 23

“Record,” Tracey Thorn – March 2

“Violence,” Editors – March 9

“I Need to Start a Garden,” Haley Heynderickx – March 9

“White Is Relic/Irrealis Mood,” of Montreal – March 9

“Cocoa Sugar,” Young Fathers – March 9

“Love, Simon (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack),” various artists – March 16

“Home State,” Jordan Davis – March 23

“New Material,” Preoccupations – March 23

“Beasts of Burgundy,” Squirrel Nut Zippers – March 23

“Dirt,” Yamantaka // Sonic Titan – March 23

“Motel Bouquet,” Caitlin Canty – March 30

“Burn It Down,” The Dead Daisies – April 6

“The Straight Hits!,” Josh T. Pearson – April 13

“World’s Strongest Man,” Gaz Coombes – May 4

“Dare,” The Hunna – May 25

REISSUES

“Concert for George,” various artists – Feb. 23

