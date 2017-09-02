Updates

Updates / Additions: Squeeze, Trivium, The Moms, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of Sept. 2, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

New Releases

“Lotta Sea Lice,” Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile – Oct. 13

“Southern Girl City Lights,” Jessie James Decker – Oct. 13

“Doing Asbestos We Can,” The Moms – Oct. 13

“The Knowledge,” Squeeze – Oct. 13

“The Wild,” The Rural Alberta Advantage – Oct. 13

“Golden Calf,” Small Leaks Sink Ships – Oct. 13

“The Sin and the Sentence,” Trivium – Oct. 20

“Mercy Works,” Casper Skulls – Nov. 3

“Set the Record Straight,” Billy Ray Cyrus – Nov. 10

“All Belief Is Paradise,” Fits – Nov. 17

Reissues

“The Ultimate Collection,” Anne Murray – Sept. 29

“Beauty on a Back Street,” Daryl Hall & John Oates – Nov. 3

“My Way,” Major Harris – Nov. 3

“Master of Puppets (Remastered 3-CD Expanded Edition),” Metallica – Nov. 10

