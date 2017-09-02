Published on September 2nd, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Squeeze, Trivium, The Moms, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Sept. 2, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
New Releases
“Lotta Sea Lice,” Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile – Oct. 13
“Southern Girl City Lights,” Jessie James Decker – Oct. 13
“Doing Asbestos We Can,” The Moms – Oct. 13
“The Knowledge,” Squeeze – Oct. 13
“The Wild,” The Rural Alberta Advantage – Oct. 13
“Golden Calf,” Small Leaks Sink Ships – Oct. 13
“The Sin and the Sentence,” Trivium – Oct. 20
“Mercy Works,” Casper Skulls – Nov. 3
“Set the Record Straight,” Billy Ray Cyrus – Nov. 10
“All Belief Is Paradise,” Fits – Nov. 17
Online Only: 30% Off Vinyl Records at HotTopic.com! »
$3.99 Albums » … $5 Albums » … $6.99 Albums » … $0.69 Song Store » … Band T-Shirts »
Reissues
“The Ultimate Collection,” Anne Murray – Sept. 29
“Beauty on a Back Street,” Daryl Hall & John Oates – Nov. 3
“My Way,” Major Harris – Nov. 3
“Master of Puppets (Remastered 3-CD Expanded Edition),” Metallica – Nov. 10
Discover your ethnic mix. Save 30% off Ancestry DNA »
New Surface Pro, Starting at $799, Plus Free Shipping and Returns! »