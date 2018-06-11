Updates / Additions: Spiritualized, Kodaline, etc.

June 8, 2018 » Dave Matthews Band, Lily Allen, Sugarland, Dierks Bentley, Lykke Li, The Get Up Kids, Dance Gavin Dance, Poptone, Shannon Shaw, Tremonti, Gruff Rhys, Michael Franks, etc.

June 15, 2018 » Christina Aguilera, Johnny Marr, Arthur Buck, Buddy Guy, Mike Shinoda, Nick Lowe, Gin Blossoms, The Darkness, Rebelution, The Beat starring Dave Wakeling, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Wilko Johnson, Jaki Graham, etc.

June 22, 2018 » Panic! At the Disco, 5 Seconds of Summer, Nine Inch Nails, Bebe Rexha, Dawes, The Orb, Kamasi Washington, T. Hardy Morris, The Record Company, Swing Out Sister, etc.

June 29, 2018 » Ray Davies, Gorillaz, Florence + The Machine, Bullet for My Valentine, Indigo Girls, The Alarm, The Innocence Mission, Jim James, The Milk Carton Kids, The Wild Feathers, Guns N’ Roses, etc.

July 6, 2018 » Years & Years, Erasure, The Bamboos, Danny Elfman, Tom Grennan, DevilDriver, The Nude Party, Vince Guaraldi, etc.

July 13, 2018 » Dirty Projectors, Rodney Crowell, The Jayhawks, Cowboy Junkies, Slightly Stoopid, Rayland Baxter, Tom Bailey, Jon Cleary, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” soundtrack, etc.

July 20, 2018 » Goo Goo Dolls, Paul Carrack, The Internet, Lori McKenna, Meg Myers, Ume, Ty Segall & White Fence, KYLE, The Agony Scene, etc.

July 27, 2018 » Kenny Chesney, Boz Scaggs, Halestorm, Rise Against, OTEP, Daughtry, Dee Snider, Israel Nash, ShadowParty, etc.

