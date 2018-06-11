Published on June 11th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Spiritualized, Kodaline, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of June 11, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
“Politics of Living,” Kodaline – Aug. 10
“Chains Are Broken,” The Devil Makes Three – Aug. 24
“Hunter,” Anna Calvi – Aug. 31
“Broadway,” Renée Fleming – Sept. 7
“And Nothing Hurt,” Spiritualized – Sept. 7
“The Unfinished Violin,” Sam Sweeney – Sept. 21
“Spencer Sings the Hits!,” Jon Spencer – early fall 2018
