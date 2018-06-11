Updates

Published on June 11th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault

0

Updates / Additions: Spiritualized, Kodaline, etc.

Updates / Additions (as of June 11, 2018) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:

NEW RELEASES

“Politics of Living,” Kodaline – Aug. 10

“Chains Are Broken,” The Devil Makes Three – Aug. 24

“Hunter,” Anna Calvi – Aug. 31

“Broadway,” Renée Fleming – Sept. 7

“And Nothing Hurt,” Spiritualized – Sept. 7

“The Unfinished Violin,” Sam Sweeney – Sept. 21

“Spencer Sings the Hits!,” Jon Spencer – early fall 2018

Father’s Day: Electronic Gift Guide »

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,


About the Author

Gerry Galipault debuted Pause & Play online in October 1997. Since then, it has become the definitive place for CD-release dates — with a worldwide audience.


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to Top ↑

© 2018 by Pause & Play. All Rights Reserved. Brought to you by Rough & Ready Media. Logo by Movidea.


Back to Top ↑