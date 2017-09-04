Published on September 4th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: Shooter Jennings, Pretty Yende, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Sept. 4-5, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
New Releases
“Judas,” Fozzy – Oct. 13
“Blessed by the Burn,” Left Behind – Oct. 27
“Dreams,” Pretty Yende – Oct. 27
“Live at Red Rocks,” Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – Oct. 27
“The Life & Songs of Kris Kristofferson,” various artists – Oct. 27
“Out of Silence,” Neil Finn – CD/vinyl, Nov. 3
“Warm Winds,” Bobby Junior – Nov. 3
“Overexposed,” Sleep On It – Nov. 3
“Live at Billy Bob’s Texas,” Shooter Jennings – Nov. 10
“The Rebirth of Soul,” Syleena Johnson – Nov. 10
Reissues
“Undertow / Clouds Across the Sun / Break of Dawn,” Firefall – Oct. 13
“On the Way Downtown: Recorded Live on FolkScene,” Peter Case – Oct. 27
“Greatest Hits: The First Ten Years,” Francesca Battistelli – Nov. 3
“The Bottom Line Archive (Live 1981),” Harry Chapin – Nov. 10
“News of the World (40th Anniversary Edition),” Queen – Nov. 17
