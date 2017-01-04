Published on January 4th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Updates / Additions: The Shins, British Sea Power, etc.
Updates / Additions (as of Jan. 4-6, 2017) … this will be updated throughout the day as new releases come in, so check back frequently:
New Releases
“Gimme Danger: The Story of The Stooges (Music From the Motion Picture),” Iggy & The Stooges – Feb. 17
“Heartworms,” The Shins – March 10
“Paul Shaffer & The World’s Most Dangerous Band,” Paul Shaffer & The World’s Most Dangerous Band – March 17
“Let the Dancers Inherit the Party,” British Sea Power – March 31
Reissues
“Will You Love Me Tomorrow: The Gerry Goffin & Carole King Songbook,” various artists – Jan. 27
“Delectus: The Polydor & Vertigo Recordings 1973-1985,” Vangelis – Feb. 3
“Can I Have My Money Back? (Remastered & Expanded Edition),” Gerry Rafferty – Feb. 24
“The Definitive Collection,” Ann-Margret – March 3
“The Complete Columbia Recordings,” Artful Dodger – March 3
“The Complete Singles A’s & B’s,” The Rascals – March 3
“The Fever: The Remastered Epic Recordings,” Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes – March 3